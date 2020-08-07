Connect with us

Dengue Fever

Chon Buri’s Nongprue joins fight against dengue, chikingunya viruses

Jack Burton

Published 

22 mins ago

 on 

image
Following the lead of Chon Buri’s Si Racha subdistrict, Pattaya’s Nongprue is rolling out its campaign to contain the spread of the chikungunya and dengue fever viruses after many cases were reported locally and hospital visits increased. Both viruses comes from bites of infected mosquitoes.

The Public Health and Environment Division of Nongprue in Banglamung are warning the public to take protective measures. Yesterday they used fogging machines to get rid of mosquito breeding areas throughout the Nongprue and Banglamung areas.

They’re also educating locals residents about the viruses and how to protect themselves. Measures include using mosquito spray and eliminating stagnant water around homes where mosquitoes often breed.

Chon Buri's Nongprue joins fight against dengue, chikingunya viruses

SOURCE The Pattaya News

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

