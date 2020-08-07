Chon Buri’s Nongprue joins fight against dengue, chikingunya viruses

Following the lead of Chon Buri’s Si Racha subdistrict, Pattaya’s Nongprue is rolling out its campaign to contain the spread of the chikungunya and dengue fever viruses after many cases were reported locally and hospital visits increased. Both viruses comes from bites of infected mosquitoes.

The Public Health and Environment Division of Nongprue in Banglamung are warning the public to take protective measures. Yesterday they used fogging machines to get rid of mosquito breeding areas throughout the Nongprue and Banglamung areas.

They’re also educating locals residents about the viruses and how to protect themselves. Measures include using mosquito spray and eliminating stagnant water around homes where mosquitoes often breed.

SOURCE The Pattaya News