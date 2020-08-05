Chon Buri battles dengue fever outbreak | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Chon Buri battles dengue fever outbreak
The eastern Chon Buri province’s Si Racha subdistrict is starting a campaign to stem the spread of dengue fever, including widespread fogging to reduce population of disease-bearing mosquitoes. Dengue fever is a seasonal threat in Thailand and has been especially dangerous this year, with 25,708 cases nationwide, 15 of them fatal, in the first 7 months of the year; in Si Racha there have been 509 cases with 1 death.
Authorities in Khao Kansong Municipality in Si Racha yesterday used fogging machines to assist in getting rid of mosquito breeding areas. They are also educating locals about dengue fever and how to protect themselves, including measures like mosquito spray and limiting stagnant water around homes, where mosquitoes breed.
Si Racha Health and Environment Division officials warn that with the primary focus on Covid-19 for most of the year, people mustn’t let their guard down for other risks.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
