Buri Ram gold and jewellery thief arrested whilst trying to flee the province | The Thaiger

Crime
Buri Ram gold and jewellery thief arrested whilst trying to flee the province
A man was arrested in his car yesterday in the northeastern province of Buri Ram after allegedly stealing gold valued around two million baht from a shop at a local department store over two weeks ago, on the night of December 28.
22 year old Prawit Chaikheenee was arrested whilst sitting in his on the Buri Ram-Nang Rong Road while trying to drive out of the province. Police discovered stolen gold ornaments in the car as well as two guns and a quantity of methamphetamine pills.
Police say the suspect has confessed to the crime and taken to the Buri Ram police HQ for questioning. They believe there may be an ‘in-house- accomplice involved, as he was able to open the combination lock on the shop’s safe.
Prawit is suspected of entering through the roof of Big C superstore at about 3am on December 28. He allegedly used a rope to lower himself to the floor, ransacked some nearby booths before opening the safe at the Yaowarat Sinthawee gold shop.
He made off with about 1.5 kilograms of gold necklaces, rings and trinkets, worth about 2 million baht.
SOURCE: The Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Man in custody after allegedly throwing grenade into Bangkok apartment
A lovesick Lat Phrao man is currently being questioned by police after allegedly throwing a suspected grenade into the apartment of the 20 year old girl he had fallen in love with. The incident happened at a Lat Phrao district apartment in northern Bangkok on Monday evening.
Lat Phrao police and officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal headed to the apartment around 9.30pm on Monday night and found an M26 grenade inside thapartment. The device was not activated.
A witness says he saw a man riding a motorcycle into the Nawamin 95 alley and stopped outside an apartment building around 8pm.
“Suddenly, he threw something into an apartment on the third floor through a window.”
The couple living in the apartment told police they were terrified when the device landed inside but luckily the grenade didn’t explode.
The apartment building’s manager, Saranya Krueboon, says the suspected grenade thrower was likely a 50 year old resident living in the same soi and was smitten with the couple’s 20 year old daughter. But she already has a boyfriend. Before the incident on Monday evening, the daughter had taken her boyfriend to meet her parents and the suspect “may have become jealous leading him to commit the alleged crime”.
Police have arrested a suspect and questioning him at the Lat Phrao Police Station pending charges being laid.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Singaporean threatened with execution if he didn’t pay up a million dollar ‘debt’ in Thailand
A Singaporean man stands accused of masterminding a plot to abduct a fellow Singaporean from Suvarnabhumi Airport last Thursday. Police report that the suspect, identified only as ‘Kim’, will be charged with conspiring to commit robbery, illegal possession of firearms, illegal detention and the physical assault of 32 year old compatriot Mark Cheng Jin Quan. Mark owns a software and application startup and Bitcoin trading business and is currently assisting Bangkok police with the investigation.
The suspect allegedly joined the victim in a taxi from the airport but soon forced him into a pickup truck at a petrol station near Chacherngsao city, south of Bangkok. The victim was driven to a house in a wooded area where he says the gang held him and assaulted him to make him transfer a million US dollars in Bitcoin “to repay the debt”.
“They took off my clothes, splashed ice water on me and gave me electric shocks. They demanded that I hand over a million dollars in Bitcoin.”
Mark told police he was shire they were still going to execute him at gunpoint until he managed to escape.
Mark told the robbers he could only give them 60,00 US dollars in Bitcoin. But even after he paid them, they took him to a a paddy field and pointed a gun at his head. He had earlier heard men digging what he believed to be a grave, he told local media. The motive appears to revolve around a business conflict involving four million baht, according to provincial police commander Montri Yimyaem.
During the total ordeal, the victim wired about a million baht to the gang. Chachoengsao police are now checking related transfers and expect results soon. On Sunday police told reporters “substantial progress had been made” and a search of the suspect’s home had yielded evidence of tools that were used in the victim’s abduction.
Noting that the crime involved at least three perpetrators, police are investigating who was actually involved and who wasn’t. Police are investigating a Thai-Australian-German actor in his early 20s whose Ford pickup truck was allegedly used to pick up the victim at the petrol station.
Police say they will gather more evidence before commenting further, but are confident officers will make an arrest and retrieve the victim’s assets.
SOURCE: Thailand Today | The Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Taiwanese husband arrested over death of Sri Racha woman in a suitcase
Just days after the body of a foreign woman washed up in a travel bag on Sri Racha Beach near Pattaya, police say they’ve arrested a Taiwanese man for the murder of the woman, his Chinese wife. The gruesome discovery was made by an officer from the nearby naval base.
Police yesterday arrested 38 year old Lu Ji Yang of Taiwan, the husband of the victim, 33 year old Ms. Lia Li Li, a Chinese national. They say he admitted to murdering his wife and stuffing her body into the suitcase that was found the beach in Sri Racha last week.
Lu allegedly told police that he and his wife had a clothing business together and had recently argued over financial problelms. The couple, who were on vacation, also argued about the nationality of their their three month old child and which passport the child should receive.
Lu told police says he strangled his wife after an especially furious argument on Wednesday. He then tied her up and put her remains in a suitcase which he dumped in the ocean on Bang Phra Beach. The man performed a reenactment of the crime for police on late Sunday evening.
Last week police released a photo of a tattoo on the woman’s ankle, leading to several tips which helped identify her and subsequently the the suspect. Additionally, they were able to track the tape and rope used in the crime to a local hardware shop and see the suspect on CCTV footage.
Lu remains in the custody of the Sri Racha police and faces first degree murder charges. Both the Chinese and Taiwanese embassies have been notified.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 ways to save our water
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
Indian visitors to Thailand help break tourist arrival record
Why is Thailand’s PropTech market so valuable…
What it’s like to live in a resort in Thailand?
Fishermen catch albino dauphins on video playing in the Gulf of Thailand
6 million baht lottery winner goes on drug-fuelled rampage, tries to burn down house
British tourist punches and shoves Thai traveller on Bangkok public transport – VIDEO
Thai PM says he wants to prevent political protests, from either side
Man in custody after allegedly throwing grenade into Bangkok apartment
Singaporean threatened with execution if he didn’t pay up a million dollar ‘debt’ in Thailand
Buri Ram gold and jewellery thief arrested whilst trying to flee the province
Three massive condo developments along Phuket’s up-market Layan Beach
Russian tourist in coma after Patong hotel balcony fall
Dramatic video shows high speed impact, eight British tourists injured on their way to Pattaya – VIDEO
Eight British tourists injured in Thai passenger van crash – VIDEO
Base jumper rescued after dangling from cliff in Phattalung – UPDATE
61 year old Chinese tourist being treated for new coronavirus in Thailand
Cannabis oil gaining traction in Thai medical circles
Base jumper rescued after dangling from sheer cliff face in Phattalung
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน!
ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020
ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก
ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)
7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก
ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้
สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Top 10 ways to save our water
- Crime3 days ago
Murdered foreign woman’s body found in travel bag on a Sri Racha beach
- Crime3 days ago
Two motorbike thieves nabbed in Phuket
- Opinion2 days ago
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
- Central Thailand4 days ago
5 dead, 8 injured as tourist passenger van slams into rear of broken down truck in central Thailand
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Central Thailand woman battles snake that appears from the toilet
- Thailand1 day ago
New upper and lower highway speed limits to be introduced
- Crime3 days ago
Mother and daughter busted for selling meth pills in Thailand’s north east