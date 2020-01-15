Connect with us

Crime

Buri Ram gold and jewellery thief arrested whilst trying to flee the province

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Buri Ram gold and jewellery thief arrested whilst trying to flee the province | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Prawit Chaikheenee assists police with their enquiry - Surachai Piragsa
    • follow us in feedly

A man was arrested in his car yesterday in the northeastern province of Buri Ram after allegedly stealing gold valued around two million baht from a shop at a local department store over two weeks ago, on the night of December 28.

22 year old Prawit Chaikheenee was arrested whilst sitting in his on the Buri Ram-Nang Rong Road while trying to drive out of the province. Police discovered stolen gold ornaments in the car as well as two guns and a quantity of methamphetamine pills.

Police say the suspect has confessed to the crime and taken to the Buri Ram police HQ for questioning. They believe there may be an ‘in-house- accomplice involved, as he was able to open the combination lock on the shop’s safe.

Prawit is suspected of entering through the roof of Big C superstore at about 3am on December 28. He allegedly used a rope to lower himself to the floor, ransacked some nearby booths before opening the safe at the Yaowarat Sinthawee gold shop.

He made off with about 1.5 kilograms of gold necklaces, rings and trinkets, worth about 2 million baht.

SOURCE: The Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Man in custody after allegedly throwing grenade into Bangkok apartment

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Man in custody after allegedly throwing grenade into Bangkok apartment | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Explosive Ordnance Disposal prepare to enter the apartment in Lat Phrao - The Nation

A lovesick Lat Phrao man is currently being questioned by police after allegedly throwing a suspected grenade into the apartment of the 20 year old girl he had fallen in love with. The incident happened at a Lat Phrao district apartment in northern Bangkok on Monday evening.

Lat Phrao police and officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal headed to the apartment around 9.30pm on Monday night and found an M26 grenade inside thapartment. The device was not activated.

A witness says he saw a man riding a motorcycle into the Nawamin 95 alley and stopped outside an apartment building around 8pm.

“Suddenly, he threw something into an apartment on the third floor through a window.”

The couple living in the apartment told police they were terrified when the device landed inside but luckily the grenade didn’t explode.

The apartment building’s manager, Saranya Krueboon, says the suspected grenade thrower was likely a 50 year old resident living in the same soi and was smitten with the couple’s 20 year old daughter. But she already has a boyfriend. Before the incident on Monday evening, the daughter had taken her boyfriend to meet her parents and the suspect “may have become jealous leading him to commit the alleged crime”.

Police have arrested a suspect and questioning him at the Lat Phrao Police Station pending charges being laid.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Singaporean threatened with execution if he didn’t pay up a million dollar ‘debt’ in Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Singaporean threatened with execution if he didn’t pay up a million dollar ‘debt’ in Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Singaporean Mark relates his story of abduction to police

A Singaporean man stands accused of masterminding a plot to abduct a fellow Singaporean from Suvarnabhumi Airport last Thursday. Police report that the suspect, identified only as ‘Kim’, will be charged with conspiring to commit robbery, illegal possession of firearms, illegal detention and the physical assault of 32 year old compatriot Mark Cheng Jin Quan. Mark owns a software and application startup and Bitcoin trading business and is currently assisting Bangkok police with the investigation.

The suspect allegedly joined the victim in a taxi from the airport but soon forced him into a pickup truck at a petrol station near Chacherngsao city, south of Bangkok. The victim was driven to a house in a wooded area where he says the gang held him and assaulted him to make him transfer a million US dollars in Bitcoin “to repay the debt”.

“They took off my clothes, splashed ice water on me and gave me electric shocks. They demanded that I hand over a million dollars in Bitcoin.”

Mark told police he was shire they were still going to execute him at gunpoint until he managed to escape.

Mark told the robbers he could only give them 60,00 US dollars in Bitcoin. But even after he paid them, they took him to a a paddy field and pointed a gun at his head. He had earlier heard men digging what he believed to be a grave, he told local media. The motive appears to revolve around a business conflict involving four million baht, according to provincial police commander Montri Yimyaem.

During the total ordeal, the victim wired about a million baht to the gang. Chachoengsao police are now checking related transfers and expect results soon. On Sunday police told reporters “substantial progress had been made” and a search of the suspect’s home had yielded evidence of tools that were used in the victim’s abduction.

Noting that the crime involved at least three perpetrators, police are investigating who was actually involved and who wasn’t. Police are investigating a Thai-Australian-German actor in his early 20s whose Ford pickup truck was allegedly used to pick up the victim at the petrol station.

Police say they will gather more evidence before commenting further, but are confident officers will make an arrest and retrieve the victim’s assets.

SOURCE: Thailand Today | The Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Taiwanese husband arrested over death of Sri Racha woman in a suitcase

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

23 hours ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

Taiwanese husband arrested over death of Sri Racha woman in a suitcase | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Associated Pattaya Press

Just days after the body of a foreign woman washed up in a travel bag on Sri Racha Beach near Pattaya, police say they’ve arrested a Taiwanese man for the murder of the woman, his Chinese wife. The gruesome discovery was made by an officer from the nearby naval base.

Police yesterday arrested 38 year old Lu Ji Yang of Taiwan, the husband of the victim, 33 year old Ms. Lia Li Li, a Chinese national. They say he admitted to murdering his wife and stuffing her body into the suitcase that was found the beach in Sri Racha last week.

Lu allegedly told police that he and his wife had a clothing business together and had recently argued over financial problelms. The couple, who were on vacation, also argued about the nationality of their their three month old child and which passport the child should receive.

Lu told police says he strangled his wife after an especially furious argument on Wednesday. He then tied her up and put her remains in a suitcase which he dumped in the ocean on Bang Phra Beach. The man performed a reenactment of the crime for police on late Sunday evening.

Last week police released a photo of a tattoo on the woman’s ankle, leading to several tips which helped identify her and subsequently the the suspect. Additionally, they were able to track the tape and rope used in the crime to a local hardware shop and see the suspect on CCTV footage.

Lu remains in the custody of the Sri Racha police and faces first degree murder charges. Both the Chinese and Taiwanese embassies have been notified.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้ | The Thaiger
คลิป21 hours ago

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 days ago

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล3 days ago

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่ | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล4 days ago

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 days ago

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5

15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก

หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน! | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม5 days ago

หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน!

ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020 | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน5 days ago

ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020

ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23 | The Thaiger
ทีมชาติไทย7 days ago

ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23

ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก | The Thaiger
คาราบาวคัพ1 week ago

ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก

ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน1 week ago

ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)

7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก

ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้ | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล1 week ago

ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้

สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 week ago

สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย

Trending