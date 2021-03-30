WHO along with 23 nations support international treaty for future pandemics | Thaiger

The World Health Organisation, along with 23 nations are supporting the idea of an international treaty to prepare the world for future pandemics. The idea, which was introduced last November by the chairman of European Union leaders Charles Michel at a G20 summit, would ensure universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics.

Today, that idea has materialised as it received formal backings from leaders of Fiji, Portugal, Romania, Britain, Rwanda, Kenya, France, Germany, Greece, Korea, Chile, Costa Rica, Albania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Senegal, Spain, Norway, Serbia, Indonesia, Ukraine and the WHO. The leaders wrote a joint statement in major newspapers worldwide, detailing their idea.

“There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat alone. We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response.”

The leaders say the treaty would aim to “strengthen the world’s resilience to future pandemics through better alert systems, data sharing, research and the production and distribution of vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and personal protective equipment.”

The treaty would also include a statement that “the health of humans, animals and the planet are all connected and should lead to shared responsibility, transparency and cooperation globally.”

“We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Locally in Thailand, 39 new Covid-19 infections were reported yesterday in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,366 active infections. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,773 coronavirus infections and 94 deaths.

Phuket island in Thailand’s Andaman Sea is working on vaccinating 100,000 residents as a first step in meeting the deadline for a July 1 re-opening. Under the approved “Sandbox” model, foreign tourists can enter Phuket from that date without having to undergo mandatory quarantine, provided 70% of the island’s population has been vaccinated.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World