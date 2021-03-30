Woman warns of paying cash on delivery after being scammed | Thaiger

Crime
Woman warns of paying cash on delivery after being scammed
A woman is warning internet users to beware of accepting parcels by paying cash on delivery after being allegedly scammed. According to Thai Residents, the woman says she accepted a package without knowing she didn’t order it, paying 590 baht in cash. Once she opened the package, she saw a pink t-shirt with a note that said, “I am sorry, I need the money to pay for my father’s medical bills. I need to make it in time or my father might lose his life. This is all the money I have.”
The woman says she wasn’t sure if the note was true, but if it wasn’t, she wished the scammer to have a terrible life. She says even if the note’s message was true, it was still like stealing money. Other netizens who saw her post, say they think the scammer probably printed hundreds of the same note and sending it in packages to many unassuming people.
This isn’t the first time a COD payment method has been used as a way to steal money. According to Thai Residents, many have commented online that they were also scammed. Cash on delivery is popular in Thailand as it has been a way to avoid online scams, but now criminals have also found a way to use the payment method to trick receivers.
Many have preferred the payment method as it bypasses having to pay with a credit card or bank transfer. It isn’t clear where the potential scammers are getting addresses from in order to send the parcels, but netizens say they are increasingly being targetted.
One of the issues with cash on delivery is that you cannot open the package first before paying. So, accepting a package without knowing what is inside, can be risky especially if you don’t remember ordering anything or have multiple orders.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Phetchaburi man bludgeons wife to death, shoots himself
A man in Phetchaburi allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death before committing suicide yesterday, according to local authorities. It appears that Wichai Leeka, a 43 year old auto tyre repairman, beat his young wife, 21 year old Thanthip Pothong to death with a steel bar, before using a shotgun to take his own life with a shot to the head.
Police received a call at 8:40 pm. Police and volunteers headed to an auto repair shop on Phetkasem Road in Thap Khang.
The police were notified by a local relative of Wichai, who in turn had received a call from another relative living in Ayutthaya, warning him that Wichai had just called and confessed to killing his wife before stating that he planned to take his own life as well. The local relative raced to the shop and pounded on the door, but was too late and received no answer, so he phoned the police.
Police arrived and broke down the door before discovering both Wichai and his wife Thanthip lying dead in the shop. Wichai was found dead of the shotgun blast to the head; his wife was found nearby with wounds from being struck repeatedly with a hard object. Officers recovered a bloody steel bar in the shop as well as the shotgun allegedly used in the murder-suicide.
Khao Yoi district, known for its limestone hills, is in the north of Phetchaburi, a central province on the northern end of the Malay Peninsula. The site of a patient murdering his doctor 2 months ago was also the hometown of a man who killed his ex-wife in Bangkok last year and was apprehended in the province.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Senior official arrested in north-east Thailand on 2 million baht bribery charges
A senior Thai official in the north-eastern province of Mukdahan has been arrested, along with his assistant, on bribery charges. The provincial chief of the natural resources and environment office, Suradet Akkarach, and Ms Pan Saengviroon, are accused of receiving 2 million baht for facilitating the return of confiscated Siamese Rosewood timber to a merchant from Laos.
The timber, housed in 11 containers and valued at around 600 million baht, was impounded by the authorities in Mukdahan in 2006, on suspicion it had been illegally obtained. The case was heard in the provincial court, then the Appeals court, and then the Supreme court, which acquitted the defendants and ruled that the timber should be returned to its owner, EL Enterprise.
The arrests of 58 year old Suradet and Pan came about after a Laotian timber merchant filed a police report on February 24, accusing Suradet of offering to return the timber for a payment of 2 million baht.
The police subsequently set up a sting operation for when the merchant, named as Kamsavai Pommachan, arranged to meet Suradet and Pan to hand over the money. As soon as Pan took delivery of the cash, both suspects were arrested. According to a Thai PBS World report, Suradet insists he was not involved in the bribery, but Pan has confessed to the charges.
Panya Pinsuk from the Central Investigation Bureau, and Chivaparb Chivatham from the Royal Forestry Department, gave a press conference yesterday, in which they confirmed the arrests of both suspects and the seizure of 2 million baht in 1,000 baht notes, as well as 4 smartphones.
According to Chatupat Burupat from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, Suradet is an ex-employee of the Royal Forestry Department and would have known how to go about returning the confiscated timber.
Following the arrests, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varavut Silpa-archa, says he has ordered Suradet to be transferred to an inactive post while a committee investigates the case against him. The minister acknowledges that there is proof of bribery, but says an investigation is still required to ensure fairness. He says he expects the committee to report back within 15 days.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Thai rocker granted temporary bail after court upholds sentence
A Thai rock musician is being released on a temporary bail, after losing his appeal to the Supreme Court. Seksan Sookpimay, known as “Sek Loso,” used his alleged diagnosis of suffering from bipolar disorder as part of his appeal to be let off from serving a 42 month prison sentence for several offences dating back to New Years Eve 2017.
Seksan was released after his lawyer filed a separate appeal against Min Buri Criminal Court, which had originally denied Seksan’s leave so he could appeal to the Supreme Court. But the case ended up going to the Supreme Court, who upheld the Min Buri’s court decision. Seksan was then granted the temporary bail, with a 600,000 baht surety, after the Supreme Court passed down the final judgement.
Sek Loso was charged with resisting arrest, using drugs, and threatening a police officer with a firearm after police visited his home to apprehend him over a video he posted online. Sek Loso allegedly posted a video of himself shooting a gun into the air at a Nakhon Si Thammarat temple that he visited after performing at a concert. Police went to his home, which is where he then allegedly threatened police with a firearm. Police say he did not have a license to be in posession of a firearm.
The lower court sentenced him to 2.5 years in jail on 4 counts – resisting arrest, threatening police with a gun, unlicensed possession of a firearm, and drug abuse. The Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s judgement, but reduced the sentence for Seksan’s illegal arms possession from 5 months to 3 months. The other sentences remained the same in length.
Then, the court added the new sentence to an already imposed jail term of 1 year and 3 months over another case, when Seksan physically assaulted a close aide of his then ex-wife, Wiphakorn “Karn” Sookpimay. The couple later remarried.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Woman warns of paying cash on delivery after being scammed
Indonesia to introduce new GeNose Covid-19 test for foreign visitors to Bali
Thailand’s first female Education Minister targets bullying in schools
Phuket officials plan to vaccinate 100,000 people next month
Suez Canal: Container ship freed, traffic moving again
Thai government denies Burmese refugees are being pushed back over the border
Phuket wants Chinese tourists to jump-start sandbox scheme
Health Ministry says border guards will be prioritised for Covid vaccines
Thai government denies backing Myanmar’s junta
Thai Chamber of Commerce calls for vaccine delivery to be speeded up
Child shoots and kills 5 year old with gun he thought was fake
Thailand News Today | Thai gov won’t evacuate citizens from Myanmar, Suez Canal latest | March 29
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
Suicide bombers attack Indonesia cathedral, at least 20 injured
Phuket unemployment rates rise, average monthly income drops
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Economy2 days ago
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
- Opinion3 days ago
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
- Events4 days ago
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
- Thailand4 days ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
- Thai Life2 days ago
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
- Thai Life2 days ago
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport