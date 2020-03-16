“Where is everyone?” – Suvarnabhumi airport deserted on Saturday night | The Thaiger

Suvarnabhumi International Airport is largely deserted as virus fears grips travellers. It was eerily quiet at Suvarnabhumi at 9pm on Saturday night, as both the arrival and departure halls were practically empty.

The managing director of Airports of Thailand Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, admitted that he had not expected to see such an atmosphere at the airport on Saturday March 14. To prove his point, Mr. Nitinai displayed a series of pictures on his Facebook account showing how the airport looks when there were no passengers at all on last Saturday night, as fears about Covid-19 take their toll on arrivals.

“Never would I imagine to see and image like this one.”

PHOTO: Suvarnabhumi’s check-in counters deserted – Nitinai Sirismatthakarn

Another picture shows a row of taxis parked at the arrival terminal, waiting for passengers who will never appear.

Airport deputy director, Mr Kittipong said that the terminal’s adjacent parking areas will be closed from 8am today.

“Zone 6 parking lot at Suvarnabhumi airport has been closed until further notice. The zone will be cleaned during the closure to cope with the spread of Covid-19. Also, the closure would not cause problems because few people were currently using the parking areas. While zone 6 is closed, motorists can use the parking building and parking zones 2-5 in front of the passenger terminal.”

For more information about airport’s car park situation, call the operation centre at 02 1329 511 around the clock.

SOURCE: Thai PBS world / Bangok Post / Nation Thailand