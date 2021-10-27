Police bust Bangkok pub serving alcohol, 61 arrested

After receiving complaints that alcohol was being illegally served in violation of Covid-19 restrictions, Thong Lo Police raided a pub serving alcohol illegally on Soi Sukhumvit 23 in the Wattana district of Bangkok. The raid that took place last night led to the arrest of 61 guests found drinking alcohol without social distancing.

35 women and 26 males were taken into custody last night, though their nationalities were not made public. Police say that the pub had directly ignored many Covid-19 restrictions under the Communicable Diseases Act and the Emergency Decree. The orders from the CCSA insist on social distancing in all businesses and also enact a ban on all alcohol from being sold or consumed for dine-in customers in Bangkok and most of Thailand.

The guests were charged with violating the decree and act, and the pub owner was charged additionally with selling alcohol to dine-in customers.

The chief of the Thong Lo station made a point in a statement that police officers around Bangkok have been actively checking up on restaurants and entertainment venues to make sure that all rules and restrictions are being followed and alcohol is not being served illegally.

He urges business owners to follow all regulations set out by the CCSA regarding Covid-19 safety.

“It is one of the policies to keep the city safe from Covid-19 provided by the national police chief Pol. Gen. Suwat Jangyodsuk.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand