Bangkok

Police bust Bangkok pub serving alcohol, 61 arrested

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A Bangkok pub was busted by Thong Lo Police for illegal drinking. (via Nation)

After receiving complaints that alcohol was being illegally served in violation of Covid-19 restrictions, Thong Lo Police raided a pub serving alcohol illegally on Soi Sukhumvit 23 in the Wattana district of Bangkok. The raid that took place last night led to the arrest of 61 guests found drinking alcohol without social distancing.

35 women and 26 males were taken into custody last night, though their nationalities were not made public. Police say that the pub had directly ignored many Covid-19 restrictions under the Communicable Diseases Act and the Emergency Decree. The orders from the CCSA insist on social distancing in all businesses and also enact a ban on all alcohol from being sold or consumed for dine-in customers in Bangkok and most of Thailand.

The guests were charged with violating the decree and act, and the pub owner was charged additionally with selling alcohol to dine-in customers.

The chief of the Thong Lo station made a point in a statement that police officers around Bangkok have been actively checking up on restaurants and entertainment venues to make sure that all rules and restrictions are being followed and alcohol is not being served illegally.

He urges business owners to follow all regulations set out by the CCSA regarding Covid-19 safety.

“It is one of the policies to keep the city safe from Covid-19 provided by the national police chief Pol. Gen. Suwat Jangyodsuk.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Recent comments:
image
Malc-Thai
2021-10-27 16:10
It's amazing how they can't detect that bars/restaurants are open and selling alcohol
image
Bob20
2021-10-27 16:13
2 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: It's amazing how they can't detect that bars/restaurants are open and selling alcohol Oh, but that's easily explained:
image
Malc-Thai
2021-10-27 16:20
4 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Oh, but that's easily explained: Haha I was waiting.. if they really wanted to stop it just employ a few foreigners! But again " if they really wanted to stop it"!
image
Griff1315
2021-10-27 16:27
Tourists are going to have such a good time here they will never want to leave....🤣🤣🤣
image
Bob20
2021-10-27 16:32
4 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: Tourists are going to have such a good time here they will never want to leave....🤣🤣🤣 Yes, both of them 🤭
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

