No more face masks for speakers at government meetings – PM

The PM has signed into law a waiver on the mandatory face mask rule for officials addressing Parliament. However, MPs will still be required to wear face masks, unless they are speaking. The announcement has been published on the Royal Gazette website, making it official. According to a Bangkok Post report, the new waiver also applies to local administration meetings.

According to the announcement, the waiver is being brought in for reasons of practicality ahead of the House debates in a new parliamentary session from May 22. However, it will also apply to all government meetings around the country. It is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the waiver does not affect the legal requirement for members of the public to wear face masks at all time outside their homes. She says the exception on masks applies only to speakers at parliamentary sessions and anyone not speaking will still be required to wear a face mask.

“These exceptions will only apply during the debate itself and only when a participant is speaking.”

Apisamai adds that online meetings are still the preferred option where possible, in order to avoid spreading the virus. In the event of physical attendance at meetings, she says all other disease prevention measures remain in force, with tough penalties for anyone found violating the law.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

