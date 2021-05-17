Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No more face masks for speakers at government meetings – PM
The PM has signed into law a waiver on the mandatory face mask rule for officials addressing Parliament. However, MPs will still be required to wear face masks, unless they are speaking. The announcement has been published on the Royal Gazette website, making it official. According to a Bangkok Post report, the new waiver also applies to local administration meetings.
According to the announcement, the waiver is being brought in for reasons of practicality ahead of the House debates in a new parliamentary session from May 22. However, it will also apply to all government meetings around the country. It is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.
Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the waiver does not affect the legal requirement for members of the public to wear face masks at all time outside their homes. She says the exception on masks applies only to speakers at parliamentary sessions and anyone not speaking will still be required to wear a face mask.
“These exceptions will only apply during the debate itself and only when a participant is speaking.”
Apisamai adds that online meetings are still the preferred option where possible, in order to avoid spreading the virus. In the event of physical attendance at meetings, she says all other disease prevention measures remain in force, with tough penalties for anyone found violating the law.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Lockdown at Bangkok construction camp as up to 86% of residents test positive
A large construction camp in the Laksi district of Bangkok is to be locked down as a result of a new cluster of Covid-19 infections. The Bangkok Post reports that up to 86% of those living in the camp have tested positive for the virus. It’s understood the camp is owned by Italian- Thai Development Plc, which is involved in a number of railway projects.
Active case finding of the camp’s 559 residents uncovered 482 infections yesterday. It’s the latest in a series of infection clusters in the capital since the beginning of April. According to the findings of the Disease Control Department, the Laksi camp is crowded and residents have to share eating spaces and bathing facilities, increasing the risk of transmission significantly.
Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says some of the workers also travelled between camps, both in Bangkok and beyond. She says a “bubble and seal” approach may be used with the Laksi camp, in order to prevent any further spread of the virus. Such a measure would mean workers couldn’t leave the camp without special permission. Food and other necessities would be delivered to the camp.
In addition, disease prevention measures are being introduced for the camp, including regular disinfecting of the common areas and mandatory mask-wearing for residents at all times, other than when sleeping or eating. Apisamai says the number of people sharing bathing facilities will also be decreased and vehicles transporting workers will have limits placed on the number of people they can carry at any one time.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Norwegian-flagged ship with 6 Covid-19 infections off Songkla
A Norwegian-flagged ship is currently floating off the coast of Songkla in the south of Thailand with 6 crew members infected with Covid-19. The offshore support vessel is named the Boa Deep C and is currently anchored near Ko Nu Island and awaiting further instructions. A spokesman for the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre confirmed that the boat has been waiting there since May 12.
At the Songkla Deep Sea Port, an official in the International Disease Control Office reported that the boat has 29 crew members on board for a journey that began on May 1 from India. The boat previously docked at port in Singapore for a stopover before travelling on to the Thai port.
The offshore support vessel arrived in the area around 8 am 0n May 11. At that time, Port of Songkla officials inspected the ship’s documents and administered Covid-19 swab tests to all people on board. The ship was originally cleared to travel on to Chon Buri and departed at 5 pm.
But later that evening around 10 pm, test results came back and revealed that 2 crew members from Ukraine, 2 from Poland, 1 from Russia, and 1 from India all tested positive for Covid-19. The ship was immediately ordered to return back to Songkla port by the local marine office.
The vessel arrived back the next day and was instructed to anchor by Ko Nu Island and await further updates. They were informed that travelling to any other seaport in Thailand or a nearby oil platform was strictly prohibited for any crew member. A field hospital was established on board the ship to isolate and begin treatment of the six Covid-19 infected crew members. None have reported any severe symptoms yet.
The maritime enforcement centre has dispatch patrol boats to observe the waters around the vessel and make sure that nobody leaves the Covid-19 infected ship and that nobody is allowed onto the boat. Officials in Songkla will continue to monitor the boat, stating that the ship is free to return to its country of origin at any time as long as they inform Thai officials first.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Poll: Work from home popular, reduces Covid-19, helps gov’t
As far as strategies to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections goes, work from home policies may be the most popular, far more liked than masks and lockdowns. In a recent poll by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, 1,533 people in Thailand were asked about their opinions on working from home. The majority of responses were well in favour of it.
The Suan Dusit poll was conducted online and found that when asked about various opinions and attitudes towards working from home, nearly 75% of respondents believed that staying home to work made them feel safer and could prevent Covid-19 from spreading more. Nearly half also felt like working from home was a good way to cooperate with government policies regarding Covid-19.
Nearly 43% of those polled were working from home. Only about 23% of people never worked from home, while just under 35% of people worked in some combination of home and at their office or place of business. Just over 40% of respondents said they lacked the equipment at home that would allow them to work from home.
While people generally like to work from home, those surveyed did believe that there were pros and cons to it. 44% felt working from home gave them more personal time for themselves and more time with their families. 88% believed it had a positive effect on the Covid-19 pandemic and 70% loved how working from home reduced travel and commute costs. Over 60% viewed it as a way to help the government in their struggle against Covid-19.
On the downside, about 66% of those surveyed complained that they saw an increase in their household bills as their usage of water, electricity and internet went up. 62% had trouble without their normal work equipment and 46% said slow communication was an issue.
Oddly though, when asked which they preferred, only 18% completely favoured working from home, while double the amount preferred the office and 37% liked both equally. Just under 9% gave no opinion. Overall though, work from home as a Covid-19 fighting policy had a success rating of 70% by those polled.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
No more face masks for speakers at government meetings – PM
Lockdown at Bangkok construction camp as up to 86% of residents test positive
Monday Covid UPDATE: 9,635 Covid infections and 25 death
3 men arrested over Bangkok kidnap attempt
PM weighs in after Thai national injured in Gaza explosion
Priceless Buddha statue stolen in March found at a bus stop
Norwegian-flagged ship with 6 Covid-19 infections off Songkla
Poll: Work from home popular, reduces Covid-19, helps gov’t
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
Sinovac, AstraZeneca over 97% effective in immune system boost
Bizarre final calls of 2 Southern insurgents killed in standoff
Stricter Covid-19 rules for Bangkok area construction sites
Increase in suicide feared in Thailand as Covid-19 grows
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Former pageant queen in Myanmar sides with ethnic armies opposing military coup
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Police step up border patrols and checkpoints, arresting 49 illegal migrants today
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Best of4 days ago
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
3 organisers of Phuket’s Kolour superspreader event charged