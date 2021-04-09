Virologist says British strain likely brought in by people crossing Cambodian border | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Virologist says British strain likely brought in by people crossing Cambodian border
Renowned virologist Yong Poovorawan says it’s highly probable that the UK variant was brought in by Thais or migrant workers crossing the border from Cambodia. He says the variant, officially known as the B117 strain, has been detected in over 1,500 Covid patients in Cambodia since February 20.
The variant, which is 1.7 times more contagious than the original strain, has been detected in the latest cluster of infections to hit Bangkok nightlife venues. Health officials in Thailand have been baffled by the variant’s appearance in the Kingdom, given the stringent measures imposed on all arrivals, including mandatory quarantine. Yong believes it’s highly unlikely the variant could have been introduced by anyone who went through 14 days of quarantine.
In other news, the Foreign Ministry has added another Chinese vaccine to the list of vaccinations that qualify recipients for reduced quarantine on arrival in Thailand. All the vaccines on the list are either approved for emergency use in Thailand or have been certified by the World Health Organisation. The addition of the SinoPharm vaccine makes it the eighth one to be approved for the reduced 7 day quarantine.
Nation Thailand reports that the full list of acceptable vaccines are…
1. Sinovac (CoronaVac)
2. AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine (AZD 1222)
3. AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine manufactured by SK Bioscience (South Korea)
4. Johnson & Johnson (Ad26.COV2.S)
5. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (Tozinameran)
6. Indian Serum Institute vaccine (Covishield)
7. Moderna (mRNA-1273)
8. Sinopharm (Beijing Institute of Biological Products)
Meanwhile, the application process for certificates of entry has also been updated. Thai and foreign nationals who wish to enter the Kingdom must apply for a COE by completing the application form and uploading proof of Covid-19 vaccination on the official website HERE.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No social distancing as hundreds queue for free Covid testing in Bangkok
Bangkok residents who queued for hours for Covid-19 testing yesterday have expressed concern that the event in the Thonglor area could end up being a super-spreader. Coconuts reports that over 1,000 people crowded into the area in front of the Barbarbar pub at Arena 10. The free testing comes as officials confirm over 500 infections linked to nightlife in the area.
According to many who were present, there was no attempt at social distancing, with everyone forced to crowd together as they waited. Pichet Kraijai, an office worker from the Ekkamai area says she was still waiting at 1pm, having arrived for testing at 8am. She says that while the free service is appreciated, officials could do more to improve waiting times.
“They should announce a definite number of how many people can get the service each day. In the morning they said everyone here will get a swab. 10 minutes ago, they said only 500 more. Now they must have changed it to everyone again because I was counted number 500.”
Coconuts reports that by midday, over 600 people were still waiting for testing while officials took a lunchbreak. Some said they’d been waiting since 7am. Officials decided not to provide queue numbers to people as they arrived, insisting that testing would be done on a first-come, first-served basis.
It’s understood that from approximately 2,000 people tested since Monday, around 100 have tested positive. Most are from high-risk areas, such as employees at nightlife venues and their family members.
Health officials operating from 3 mobile units carried out 1,176 tests yesterday and plan to return today and tomorrow. The testing units will be open from 9am to 3pm, with the aim of testing 1,000 people a day. The police say they are aware of the complaints and have pledged to improve the system from today.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 outbreak in Bangkok could take months to control, health official says
It could take more than 2 months to control the recent Covid-19 outbreak in Bangkok which is concentrated around bars and nightclubs in Thong Lor. Health officials suspect the faster-spreading UK variant of the virus has spread at the bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok.
The outbreak has reached around 20 provinces. While it may take 1 to 2 months to get the coronavirus situation under control throughout Thailand, it will take longer in Bangkok where most of the infections are, according to the permanent secretary for health Kiatiphum Wongrajit.
“The main source of the infections is in Bangkok’s entertainment venues, which could take longer to contain, depending on measures.”
Several hospitals in Bangkok have stopped Covid-19 testing due to a shortage of beds. The Royal Thai Army is now setting up field hospitals with 3,000 beds in 10 army bases.
Health officials confirmed that the highly contagious B.1.1.7. variant of the virus has reached Thailand. The mutated strain was first detected in Britain. Thailand’s top virologist Yong Poovorawan says the UK variant may have come into Thailand from Cambodia where the strain has also been reported.
Thailand started its vaccination campaign in late February and so far, around 300,000 people have been vaccinated, according to Reuters. The country’s mass immunisation campaign is set to start in June when the locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine is ready.
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
10 field hospitals being set up as Bangkok hospitals expected to run out of beds
The Thai military is to set up 10 field hospitals in Bangkok, amid fears that medical facilities in the capital are running out of beds. Between them, the field hospitals are expected to provide an additional 3,000 beds. As infections continue to rise in Bangkok, a number of hospitals have confirmed they are no longer offering Covid-19 tests, amid speculation that they have no space to accommodate patients who test positive.
According to the Bangkok Post, the Defence Ministry has confirmed that the army is acting on an instruction from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to open a number of field hospitals to cope with a surge in infections, arising from the nightlife cluster in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area.
The governor of Bangkok, Aswin Kwanmuang, says 2 of the facilities will be located at Ratchaphipat Hospital in the Bang Khae district and Bang Khunthian Geriatric Hospital in the Bang Khunthian district. It’s understood the military also plans to open field hospitals in other provinces.
Ramkhamhaeng Hospital has already announced on its Facebook page that Covid-19 testing is being suspended as it does not have enough beds for infected patients. The hospitals is asking everyone who has booked a test to reschedule. Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital says it too has suspended testing but says it’s because it’s run out of testing equipment.
However, Pakpoom Dejhasadin, the medic behind the popular Mor Lab Panda Facebook page, claims that hospitals are suspending testing due to a shortage of beds rather than a lack of testing supplies.
According to Channel 3 News, 6 hospitals in the capital have announced that they are no longer offering Covid-19 tests. They are Samitivej, Ramkhamhaeng Hospital, Phyathai 2, Piyayate, Petcharavej, and Sukhumvit Hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
