Police chief orders staff to work from home after 42 officers test positive | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Police chief orders staff to work from home after 42 officers test positive
National police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk has ordered half the staff at Royal Thai Police headquarters to work from home, after 42 officers tested positive for Covid-19. The chief has also instructed units nationwide to adopt the same measure where possible. The Bangkok Post reports that at least 42 police officers have tested positive for the virus, according to RTP spokesman, Yingyos Thepjamnong.
Yesterday, the Police General Hospital in Bangkok was reportedly inundated with officers asking to be tested for Covid-19. Several hospitals in the capital have suspended testing, amid speculation they have run out of beds to accommodate those who test positive.
Meanwhile, Yingyos has hit back after an MP from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party said all concerned factions would be invited to attend an inquiry into the latest Covid-19 outbreak in the capital. Bangkok is experiencing a rapid rise in infections linked to a cluster at nightlife venues in the Thong Lor area.
In defending the police, Yingos says the organisation has consistently adhered to the government’s disease prevention regulations. He insists the Metropolitan Police Bureau has regularly advised Bangkok businesses on Covid-prevention measures, while operating 24-hour security patrols in the capital, in order to prevent people violating Covid restrictions.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Virologist says British strain likely brought in by people crossing Cambodian border
Renowned virologist Yong Poovorawan says it’s highly probable that the UK variant was brought in by Thais or migrant workers crossing the border from Cambodia. He says the variant, officially known as the B117 strain, has been detected in over 1,500 Covid patients in Cambodia since February 20.
The variant, which is 1.7 times more contagious than the original strain, has been detected in the latest cluster of infections to hit Bangkok nightlife venues. Health officials in Thailand have been baffled by the variant’s appearance in the Kingdom, given the stringent measures imposed on all arrivals, including mandatory quarantine. Yong believes it’s highly unlikely the variant could have been introduced by anyone who went through 14 days of quarantine.
In other news, the Foreign Ministry has added another Chinese vaccine to the list of vaccinations that qualify recipients for reduced quarantine on arrival in Thailand. All the vaccines on the list are either approved for emergency use in Thailand or have been certified by the World Health Organisation. The addition of the SinoPharm vaccine makes it the eighth one to be approved for the reduced 7 day quarantine.
Nation Thailand reports that the full list of acceptable vaccines are…
1. Sinovac (CoronaVac)
2. AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine (AZD 1222)
3. AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine manufactured by SK Bioscience (South Korea)
4. Johnson & Johnson (Ad26.COV2.S)
5. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (Tozinameran)
6. Indian Serum Institute vaccine (Covishield)
7. Moderna (mRNA-1273)
8. Sinopharm (Beijing Institute of Biological Products)
Meanwhile, the application process for certificates of entry has also been updated. Thai and foreign nationals who wish to enter the Kingdom must apply for a COE by completing the application form and uploading proof of Covid-19 vaccination on the official website HERE.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
All new Covid-19 infections in Chiang Mai are linked to nightlife venues
All of the new Covid-19 infections reported by health officials in Chiang Mai yesterday are linked to local nightlife venues. Over the past few days, 47 cases linked to bars and nightclubs have been confirmed, including the 36 new cases reported yesterday by the provincial communicable disease control panel.
With the rise of infections linked to entertainment venues, Chiang Mai authorities decided to close clubs, pubs, karaoke bars and other entertainment venues for the next week. Alcohol sales are also banned for the next 7 days. A field hospital has been set up at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre to care for a potential influx of Covid-19 patients.
“Those travelling to Chiang Mai from provinces considered the highest risk of infection, including Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom, must self-isolate for 14 days.”
The recent infections are linked to 7 venues in the area including Warm Up Cafe Chiang Mai, Tha Chang Café Chiang Mai, DC Chiang Mai, Infinity Club Chiang Mai, Ground, Living Machine and Consol’s Garden.
“Those who visited the venues are asked to go to a local hospital for a Covid-19 test.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No social distancing as hundreds queue for free Covid testing in Bangkok
Bangkok residents who queued for hours for Covid-19 testing yesterday have expressed concern that the event in the Thonglor area could end up being a super-spreader. Coconuts reports that over 1,000 people crowded into the area in front of the Barbarbar pub at Arena 10. The free testing comes as officials confirm over 500 infections linked to nightlife in the area.
According to many who were present, there was no attempt at social distancing, with everyone forced to crowd together as they waited. Pichet Kraijai, an office worker from the Ekkamai area says she was still waiting at 1pm, having arrived for testing at 8am. She says that while the free service is appreciated, officials could do more to improve waiting times.
“They should announce a definite number of how many people can get the service each day. In the morning they said everyone here will get a swab. 10 minutes ago, they said only 500 more. Now they must have changed it to everyone again because I was counted number 500.”
Coconuts reports that by midday, over 600 people were still waiting for testing while officials took a lunchbreak. Some said they’d been waiting since 7am. Officials decided not to provide queue numbers to people as they arrived, insisting that testing would be done on a first-come, first-served basis.
It’s understood that from approximately 2,000 people tested since Monday, around 100 have tested positive. Most are from high-risk areas, such as employees at nightlife venues and their family members.
Health officials operating from 3 mobile units carried out 1,176 tests yesterday and plan to return today and tomorrow. The testing units will be open from 9am to 3pm, with the aim of testing 1,000 people a day. The police say they are aware of the complaints and have pledged to improve the system from today.
SOURCE: Coconuts
