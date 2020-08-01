Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Vietnam records first Covid-19 deaths

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Vietnam records first Covid-19 deaths | The Thaiger
PHOTO: AP
    • follow us in feedly

Vietnam announced today that 2 people have now died of Covid-19 complications, just a day after it recorded its first-ever coronavirus death, as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without a locally transmitted case. Both patients died in hospital in Da Nang, a hotspot with more than 100 cases in the past week, more than half of them quarantined patients. The Health Ministry says a 61 year old man died on Friday night of septic shock and chronic kidney failure. The first fatality was a 70 year old who was also being treated for a kidney illness.

15 other patients with Covid-19 are in critical condition; all have other underlying illnesses. This morning, the Health Ministry confirmed 12 more cases, all linked to the same hospital. Da Nang is Vietnam’s most popular beach destination, and thousands of visitors were in the city for summer vacation last weekend, after the reopening of domestic travel. Now, authorities across the country are rushing to test people who recently returned from the coastal city.

Vietnam has been hailed as a global success story in combating the coronavirus, with no deaths until yesterday and no cases of local transmission for 99 days. But a week ago, an outbreak began at Da Nang Hospital, which has now spread to 6 parts of the country, including 3 of its largest cities, forcing authorities to reimpose virus restrictions. Before the latest outbreak it had a total of only 416 cases. Experts worry the actual number of cases in the latest wave could be far higher.

In the capital Hanoi, where 2 people have tested positive after returning from Da Nang, over 100 clinics have been established to detect the virus. Hanoi has tested a third of the 54,000 people returning from Da Nang. A banker who recently went to Da Nang for a family vacation said:

“I want to be tested so I can stop worrying whether I have the virus or not. It is for me and for the community. Since coming back, my family and I have quarantined ourselves at home. I did not go to work or see others. We must be responsible for the entire community.”

In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s southern hub, 5 people who returned from Da Nang have tested positive. The city is testing some 20,000 other returnees.

As the number of case continues to increase, Da Nang has tightened security and set up more checkpoints to prevent people from leaving or entering the city, which has been in lockdown since Tuesday.

Yesterday the city set up a makeshift hospital in a sports auditorium, and doctors have been mobilised from other cities to help.

Hoi An, an ancient town 20 kilometres south of Da Nang and a top tourist destination known for its charming old houses, stopped allowing visitors on Thursday because of the outbreak. Its pedestrian streets, adorned with lanterns, are now empty and nonessential services and gatherings are banned.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

South Korean cult leader arrested for hiding Covid-19 data, embezzlement

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

South Korean cult leader arrested for hiding Covid-19 data, embezzlement | The Thaiger
PHOTO: France 24

Authorities in South Korea this morning arrested the founder of a secretive Christian sect at the centre of the country’s largest outbreak of Covid-19 infections for allegedly concealing crucial data from contact-tracers, and other offences. Police nabbed Lee Man-hee, the powerful head of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is linked to more than 5,200 coronavirus infections, or about 36% of South Korea’s total cases. Prosecutors say the 89 year old conspired with sect leaders in February to withhold information from authorities during the peak of the outbreak, among his more than 200,000 followers. Lee, who describes the virus as […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 update: 6 new imported cases, deaths still at 58 (July 31)

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Covid-19 update: 6 new imported cases, deaths still at 58 (July 31) | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 6 new cases of Covid-19 among returnees from Egypt and the Netherlands, lifting the national total to 3,310 since the outbreak began in January. Spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced the new figure at this morning’s daily press briefing. Taweesilp said 5 of the new patients recently returned from Egypt; 4 are male students, 2 aged 21 and 2 aged 24. They arrived on July 24 and were quarantined in Chon Buri province. They tested positive on Wednesday while they were asymptomatic. They were on the same flight as another previously confirmed case. The […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

First Lady of Brazil has Covid-19

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

First Lady of Brazil has Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: WJSU

The First Lady of Brazil tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday after her husband spent 2 weeks in quarantine with the virus. The announcement comes just 5 days after President Jair Bolsonaro said he was over his illness and had resumed his normal work routine. His office says 38 year old Michelle Bolsonaro “is in good health and will follow all established protocols.” The 65 year old president has faced sharp criticism for his handling of the pandemic, as Brazil has risen to become the country with the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the world, more than 2.5 million […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending