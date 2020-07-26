Connect with us

US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published 

44 mins ago

 on 

US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes | The Thaiger
PHOTO: US Embassy
Despite that Thailand has now gone over 2 months without a locally transmitted case of Covid-19, the US embassy has sent thousands of face masks to Chiang Rai province. A representative of the US embassy delivered the masks, valued at around 458,000 baht, to authorities in Chiang Rai on Monday. Regional consul general Sean O’Neil says the US wants to help provide protection to the hill tribe people living in the remote mountains.

“We are honoured that the Thai authorities trust us to help provide this equipment. We believe the Covid-19 face masks will be helpful for the poverty-stricken citizens during this pandemic and hope they will help them stay safe from the virus.”

Thailand, which began strict containment and lockdown measures in March, hasn’t recorded any local transmissions of the virus in well over 60 days. This remarkable record, which some credit to the genetics of people in countries along the Mekong Delta, including Vietnam and Laos, has impressed officials at the World Heath Organisation, who have chosen Thailand to feature in a documentary on the pandemic alongside New Zealand.

By contrast, the US has recorded 4.3 million infections and suffered 149,398 deaths as of today, the highest in the world – and seen protests against lockdown restrictions and the use of masks.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

