Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Tuesday Covid Update: 9,869 new cases and 92 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

Today, the CCSA reported 9,869 new Covid-19 cases and 92 coronavirus-related deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, the CCSA has reported 1,628,368 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 11,152 recoveries. There are now 108,373 people in Thailand currently being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases, 273 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

Tuesday Covid Update: 9,869 new cases and 92 deaths | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-10-04 14:02
8 minutes ago, Thommo said: Testing numbers are availalbe but quite old data, it appears that no media organisation in Thailand( including thethaiger) thinks this is important enough to report https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/full-list-covid-19-tests-per-day?time=2021-07-27..latest&country=~THA It's my understanding from others here that no outlet…
image
JackIsAGoodBoy
2021-10-04 14:30
There is no discrepancy between cases and deaths. 20K cases and 200 deaths, 10K cases and 100 deaths. CFR is about one percent, mostly over 70 years old. This wave is fading, each wave is about 3 months. Thailand might…
image
Soidog
2021-10-04 15:34
57 minutes ago, JackIsAGoodBoy said: Thailand might be actually doing pretty well in testing because in factories, offices and in homes they test everybody nearby if a case pops up or a hospitalization. In the West it is more or…
image
AlexPTY
2021-10-04 17:13
4 hours ago, Bob20 said: That's unusual. Monday's figures are always a dip (because of the weekend), yet today the number of deaths is up 26%... Let's see what tomorrow brings... was thinking exactly the same. we are not getting…
image
Jason
2021-10-05 13:55
Wow...I actually managed to get a bit of commentary going.... I believe the only number that is going to count is the number of first and more importantly second doses of vaccine.These set the benchmark for safe reopening; not prime…
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 mins ago

Police rescue more than 40 wild monkeys reportedly being smuggled to restaurants
Thailand45 mins ago

Whining Tourist tax, Reverse parking, TAT stick | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 32
Phuket54 mins ago

Phuket bar owner arrested for allegedly serving booze after 10pm

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

A guide to choosing the best international school for your kids
Insurgency2 hours ago

Four suspected insurgents on the run killed in clash with “Deep South” soldiers
Thailand3 hours ago

Several political parties name candidates for PM, ruling party reportedly supports Prayut
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Phuket “Sandbox” slow start for tourism; Philippines police investigated over “war on drugs” | Thailand Top Stories | October 5
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand floods update, New anti-viral Covid drug, Facebook outage | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 103
Crime4 hours ago

Former massage parlour boss arrested on sex trafficking charges after 5 years on the run
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 9,869 new cases and 92 deaths
Indonesia4 hours ago

Bali to partially re-open to travellers from select countries next week
Crime5 hours ago

Former cop accused of torture and murder was involved in seizure of over 400 luxury cars
Thailand5 hours ago

Our take on the new GWM Haval H6 ULTRA
Coronavirus World5 hours ago

Thailand to order new anti-viral “magic” pill for Covid-19 treatment
Weather6 hours ago

Widespread flooding easing across affected provinces
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending