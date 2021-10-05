Tuesday Covid Update: 9,869 new cases and 92 deaths

Today, the CCSA reported 9,869 new Covid-19 cases and 92 coronavirus-related deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, the CCSA has reported 1,628,368 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 11,152 recoveries. There are now 108,373 people in Thailand currently being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases, 273 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on