Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
Continuing on a sharp upward trend in the latest wave of Covid-19 infections, Thailand now has 95,410 active coronavirus cases. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recorded 8,685 new Covid-19 cases today, raising the total case count since the start of the pandemic last year to 353,712. The latest and most severe wave of the virus, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 324,849 of those infections.
56 coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded today by the CCSA. Out of the 2,847 Covid-related fatalities since the start of the pandemic, 2,753 were during the latest wave of infections. Today’s count is a decrease after the daily death count hit the 80s and 90s over the past several days.
Of the 95,410 active Covid-19 cases, the CCSA says 3,042 patients are in critical condition with 794 of them on ventilators. With hospitals in Bangkok at capacity, field hospitals are being set up at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports. Officials are also working on opening 20 isolation centres to provide basic care for those with mild symptoms.
Bangkok remains the epicentre with 2,631 new Covid-19 cases today. Restrictions are tight in the capital and surrounding provinces. A nightly curfew, travel restrictions and business closures were imposed yesterday to curb the spread of the virus. For more information on the restrictions, click HERE.
Out of the new cases reported today, 146 infections were reported in correctional facilities. The recent wave of infections spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.
Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand…
Provincial totals by the government’s news bureau…
