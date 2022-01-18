Tuesday Covid Update: 6,397 new cases, provincial totals

18 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,956 with 258 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 6,397 new Covid-19 cases and 6,637 recoveries. There are now 81,952 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 10 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,337,811 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 114,376 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 109,828,653 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 25,233 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 57,202 received their second dose, and 204,073 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 556

Bangkok – 753

Samut Prakan – 598

Ubon Ratchathani – 171

Phuket – 348

Khon Kaen – 274

Chiang Mai – 155

Nonthaburi – 281

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 111

Rayong – 88

Udon Thani – 91

Buriram – 90

Surat Thani – 109

Maha Sarakarm – 64

Nakhon Ratchasima – 153

Pathum Thani – 136

Samut Sakhon – 90

Songkla – 72

Pattalung – 83

Chachoengsao – 60

Sisaket – 90

Kalasin – 13

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 50

Roi Et – 59

Surin – 89

Nakhon Sawan – 71

Prachin Buri – 27

Nakhon Pathom – 106

Lampang – 33

Pitsanuloak – 58

Saraburi – 38

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 103

Trang – 22

Phang Nga – 76

Chaiyaphum – 24

Tak – 24

Lop Buri – 39

Petchabun – 20

Krabi – 25

Kanchanaburi – 117

Ratchaburi – 48

Chanthaburi – 55

Sakon Nakhon – 48

Nong Kai – 51

Trat – 15

Yasothon – 25

Nan – 39

Srakaew – 19

Chumporn – 54

Payao – 16

Nakhon Panom – 19

Mukdaharn – 16

Chiang Rai – 39

Phetchburi – 54

Pattani – 8

Suphan Buri – 36

Kamphaeng Phet – 12

Nakhon Nayok – 20

Satun – 2

Bueng Karn – 13

Amnat Charoen – 21

Yala – 11

Uthai Thani – 5

Mae Hong Song – 17

Loei – 71

Nong Bua Lumphu – 17

Chainat – 22

Pichit – 22

Phrae – 5

Uttaladit – 8

Sukhothai – 8

Narathiwas – 10

Samut Songkhram – 12

Ranong – 9

Lamphun – 7

Ang Thong -14

Singburi – 7