Tuesday Covid Update: 4,059 new cases; provincial totals

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration logged 4,059 new cases today in 59 of the country’s 77 provinces. The active case count is now at 35,836, a slight increase as new cases reported are twice as many as the number of new recoveries.

Over the past few weeks, the number of active cases has been on a downward trend after it peaked earlier this month at more than 50,000 cases. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily CCSA report in English, says he hopes the trend continues on a decline.

A total of 225,365 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Thailand by the CCSA since the start of the pandemic last year, including 196,502 found since April 1 in the recent and most severe wave of infections. Out of the patients currently receiving medical treatment for the coronavirus, 1,479 are in critical condition including 410 patients on ventilators.

The CCSA also recorded 35 coronavirus-related fatalities, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 1,693. Most of the deaths are in Bangkok and most involve those with underlying health conditions.

While there has been a slight upward trend in the overall Covid-19 situation in Thailand, the number of infections in prisons is decreasing. Out of the new cases today, 75 were reported in correctional facilities. In the recent wave, more than 30,000 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19.

Cases remain high in Bangkok with 1,154 infections confirmed today, adding to the more than 60,000 cases confirmed since April 1. Natapanu says 94 clusters in the capital are being monitored by health officials. Cases are also high in surrounding provinces including 696 in Samut Prakan, 250 in Samut Sakhon, 211 in Pathum Thani, 169 in Nonthaburi, and 162 in Nakhon Pathom. Cases have also increased in the southern province Songkhla with 293 infections reported today.

