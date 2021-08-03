Tuesday Covid Update: 18,901 new cases and 147 deaths

18,901 new Covid-19 cases and 147 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total case count in the latest wave, first recorded on April 1, to 623,322 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

There are now 209,039 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Dozens of isolation centres are being set up in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave, to house those who are waiting for hospital beds to become available. Even sleeper trains at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station are being temporarily set up as isolation facilities. Spaces at both the major airports in Bangkok are being converted into field hospitals to treat those with mild to severe symptoms.

Out of the new cases reported today, 743 were reported in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.

Other updates…

The new colour-coded zoning classifications based on provincial Covid-19 situations are now in effect. 16 more provinces were added to the “dark red” category under maximum and strict control. Now 29 provinces are classified as “dark red” zones with tight measures including nightly curfews, business closures and travel restrictions. Interprovincial public transportation services from the “dark red” zones are suspended for the next two weeks. The order could be extended until the end of the month if the Covid-19 situation does not improve. For more information about the new zoning and restrictions, click HERE.

The CCSA announced the vaccination plan for August: vaccinate 80% of residents in Bangkok, 70% of residents in the other 28 “dark red” provinces under maximum and strict control, and 50% of residents in other provinces. The vaccination campaign is now open to the general public 18 years old and up, including expats. Priority is still given to those 60 and older, and those with one of the specified underlying health conditions. Expats can go to expatvac.consular.go.th to register for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Both Phuket and Phang Nga, have closed borders to the general public, with the exception of emergency vehicles and those delivering medicine or other essential supplies. Entry to the province by land, air and sea domestically is prohibited. Travellers from overseas can still enter Phuket under the “Sandbox” reopening scheme.

