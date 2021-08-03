Connect with us

Tuesday Covid Update: 18,901 new cases and 147 deaths

Photo via CCSA

18,901 new Covid-19 cases and 147 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total case count in the latest wave, first recorded on April 1, to 623,322 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

There are now 209,039 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Dozens of isolation centres are being set up in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave, to house those who are waiting for hospital beds to become available. Even sleeper trains at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station are being temporarily set up as isolation facilities. Spaces at both the major airports in Bangkok are being converted into field hospitals to treat those with mild to severe symptoms.

Out of the new cases reported today, 743 were reported in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.

Other updates…

  • The new colour-coded zoning classifications based on provincial Covid-19 situations are now in effect. 16 more provinces were added to the “dark red” category under maximum and strict control. Now 29 provinces are classified as “dark red” zones with tight measures including nightly curfews, business closures and travel restrictions. Interprovincial public transportation services from the “dark red” zones are suspended for the next two weeks. The order could be extended until the end of the month if the Covid-19 situation does not improve. For more information about the new zoning and restrictions, click HERE.
  • The CCSA announced the vaccination plan for August: vaccinate 80% of residents in Bangkok, 70% of residents in the other 28 “dark red” provinces under maximum and strict control, and 50% of residents in other provinces. The vaccination campaign is now open to the general public 18 years old and up, including expats. Priority is still given to those 60 and older, and those with one of the specified underlying health conditions. Expats can go to expatvac.consular.go.th to register for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
  • Both Phuket and Phang Nga, have closed borders to the general public, with the exception of emergency vehicles and those delivering medicine or other essential supplies. Entry to the province by land, air and sea domestically is prohibited. Travellers from overseas can still enter Phuket under the “Sandbox” reopening scheme.

JackIsAGoodBoy
2021-08-02 16:24
India is using more and more Ivermectin apparently with great results. Drastic drops in number of patients, 80-90 percents. About vaccine effectiveness, situation in England. Very surprising data! https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/investigation-of-novel-sars-cov-2-variant-variant-of-concern-20201201 With the delta variant 1476 vaccinated hospitalized and 2152 unvaccinated between…
JackIsAGoodBoy
2021-08-02 16:33
3 hours ago, AussieBob said: I agree with the sentiment, but there is no way this delta wave could have been avoided completely. The best that could have happened is that like in Australia it has been slow to spread -…
Stonker
2021-08-02 16:56
22 minutes ago, JackIsAGoodBoy said: India is using more and more Ivermectin apparently with great results. Drastic drops in number of patients, 80-90 percents. 80 - 90% drop in patient numbers in India? Absurdly untrue. 24 minutes ago, JackIsAGoodBoy…
JackIsAGoodBoy
2021-08-02 17:05
2 minutes ago, Stonker said: 80 - 90% drop in patient numbers in India? Absurdly untrue. Not surprising at all if you do more than just compare broad brush vaccinated vs unvaccinated. The vast majority of the vaccinated hospitalised and…
JackIsAGoodBoy
2021-08-02 17:13
About India: In May there were over 400 000 cases per day. Then it suddenly plummeted by 90 percent to 40 000 cases per day. After the start of widespread use of Ivermectin.
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

