Tuesday Covid Update: 136 deaths and 11,786 new cases

136 coronavirus-related deaths and 11,786 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 14,738 recoveries. There are now 129,025 people being treated for the coronavirus.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has recorded a total of 1,377,679 Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases, 1,165 were detected through proactive testing and 271 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

Other updates…

The CCSA announced that the India donated 300 oxygen concentrators to Thailand. The Indian Embassy in Thailand formally delivered the devices to the Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health last week.

The current disease control measures, including a nightly curfew in “dark red” provinces, have been extended until the end of the month.

