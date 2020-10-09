image
image
Connect with us

South

Pattani ranger volunteer killed in bomb explosion, 2 others shot in ambush

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Pattani ranger volunteer killed in bomb explosion, 2 others shot in ambush | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thaisaeree
    • follow us in feedly

A ranger volunteer was killed from a bomb explosion after an ambush in Pattani’s Sai Buri district in Southern Thailand. Gunmen in the ambush shot and injured 2 volunteers.

A team of officers protecting teachers were driving on motorcycles through the district when they were ambushed by gunmen, police say. The alleged gunmen opened fire on the group, shooting 33 year old volunteer Watchara Chaikaew in the cheek and 35 year old volunteer Sutthichai Yawa in the right shin.

The wounded volunteers were admitted to the hospital. The Bangkok Post did not report on their condition.

About 2 hours later, while rangers were combing the site, a ranger volunteer accidently stepped on a bomb that was hidden in the bushes, killing him. 3 other volunteers reported chest pain and ringing ears after the explosion.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Crime

Woman arrested for allegedly running illegal fashion braces business

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Woman arrested for allegedly running illegal fashion braces business | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Matichon

Police arrested a 30 year old woman for allegedly selling and fitting fashion teeth braces. Officers say they seized more than 600 fashion braces and dental tools from the woman’s home in Nakhon Pathom, a province west of Bangkok.

Natsuda Sriwichian ran the business out of room at the Salaya Eua Arthorn apartments in the Sam Phran district, according to officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division who were investigating the case. She sold the braces on Facebook under the page “Yim Sayam” and also offered a fitting service.

A police officer posed as a customer and wrote a post on the Facebook page about making a purchase. The officer was told to go to the woman’s apartment. When the officer arrived and entered the apartment, he saw the woman had dental tools used for fitting the braces.

The woman was arrested for allegedly selling the illegal braces. Police searched the apartment and say they found more than 600 fashion teeth braces and dental tools. Police say the woman admitted to selling the braces and offering a fitting service.

Teeth braces have become a fashion trend in Thailand and are perceived as a symbol of wealth, but fake braces are known to contain toxic metal, such as cadmium, as well as mercury, arsenic and lead. Earlier this year, Thailand’s Department of Medical Services posted a warning about the “dangerous trend,” saying the toxic chemicals from fashion braces can be absorbed in the body and cause mouth bleeding, ulcers and other infections. Some cases relating to the toxic braces are reported to be fatal.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

17 year old student allegedly raped 12 year old multiple times at Bangkok school

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

17 year old student allegedly raped 12 year old multiple times at Bangkok school | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

A 17 year old student allegedly admitted to police that he raped a 12 year old student multiple times at their school in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district. The teenager is facing charges of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 15 and taking a minor somewhere against their will.

The alleged sexual assault happened in August. The teenager allegedly raped the girl 14 times in a room behind the school’s auditorium. The teen then told the girl not to tell anyone, police say.

The girl’s mother noticed her daughter didn’t want to go to school. When the girl told her mother what happened, her parents filed a complaint with Suwinthawong police.

If found guilty of sexual intercourse with a minor, the teenager could face 3 to 15 years in prison as well as a fine between 6,000 baht and 30,000 baht. If found guilty of taking a minor against their will, he could face 4 to 20 years in prison.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Crime

Group of security guards allegedly gang up on 2 police officers

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Group of security guards allegedly gang up on 2 police officers | The Thaiger
PHOTO: ejan

A large group of security guards allegedly had a fight with 2 police officers at a popular seafood restaurant in Bangkok. It started when officers went to the restaurant as customers and started arguing with the table next to them. An officer poured water on a customer at the table and then security guards intervened, telling both men to come outside the restaurant.

One officer resisted, attacking a security guard as he was being dragged out of the restaurant, Thai media reports. An off duty security guard, who was a customer at the restaurant, tried to intervene and was injured in the incident.

The head of the restaurant’s security team, identified as “Mister A,” says the 2 police officers started an argument at the restaurant and were shouting nonstop. Guards tried to intervene, but the men didn’t listen and attacked a security guard, he says. The situation escalated when the men were taken outside and a video shows more than a dozen security guards ganging up on the men. One man was seen lying on the ground with a number of guards in uniform around him.

Mister A says he realised the 2 men were police officers and told Thai media he wishes to publicly apologise for the incident. So far, 9 of the 13 guards allegedly involved in the incident have reported to police, along with the restaurant owner and manager.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World&#8217;s #6 | October 9 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9

Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8

Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts7 days ago

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket &#8220;in a coma&#8221;| September 22 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending