Traders at 2 Pathum Thani markets unhappy with extended closure order | The Thaiger

Traders at 2 Pathum Thani markets unhappy with extended closure order
Traders at 2 wet markets in the central province of Pathum Thani have expressed their frustration at the decision to keep the markets closed until next Thursday. The Pornpat and Suchart markets, in the Thanyaburi district, have been closed since last Friday and were supposed to re-open yesterday. However, officials have extended the closure in response to a number of new Covid-19 infections.
However, vendors say the new cases are not linked to the markets and the ongoing closure is having a significant impact on traders who are struggling to put food on the table and pay their bills. Noodle seller Pannee Paophan from Pornpat market says they haven’t received any discount on rent or any other assistance from the market owners. She adds that every vendor in the market has already been tested for the virus, but officials are now testing people who live nearby and wrongly attributing positive cases to the market.
The Bangkok Post reports that Pannee was speaking to the media while Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was visiting the market. Another vendor at Suchart market echoes Pannee’s comments. The fishball seller, named only as Onn, says factory workers who live near the market are being tested for Covid-19 and new infections are being reported as having come from the market. He says all workers at the market have already been tested, pointing out that while the market only has about 1,000 workers, officials say they have tested over 3,000. Onn says the extra cases are not from the market and is worried that more positive cases will lead to the closure being extended even further.
“The authorities initially told us that the markets would be closed for 5 days, but now the closure has been extended for 9 more days. I want to ask what the vendors will eat. We are suffering now.”
Meanwhile, the governor of Pathum Thani, Chaiwat Chuenkosum, says that when vaccines become available, vendors at both markets will be vaccinated.
Samut Sakhon to re-open 22 fresh markets from Monday
The central province of Samut Sakhon, where the Covid-19 virus first re-surfaced in December, is to re-open 22 wet markets from Monday. However, the seafood market where the outbreak began is not one of them, and it is not yet known when that might re-open. The 22 markets have been closed since December 19 as a result of the virus outbreak.
Officials in Samut Sakhon have begun a 3-day clean-up operation across all 22 markets, aimed at boosting public confidence. Chingchai Bunprakhong, the mayor of Samut Sakhon municipality, says all areas are being sprayed with concentrated chlorine mixed with water. The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, 3 water tanks containing the mixture were sent to Mahachai Market, as part of a deep cleaning operation.
Chingchai says the decision to re-open the markets comes amid a downward trend in Covid-19 infection rates. Officials have now tested 3,772 workers from the 22 markets and only 0.56% (21 people) have tested positive. Of the 95 new cases reported in the province on Thursday, 60 were found as a result of proactive tracing. It’s understood 35 of those are receiving hospital treatment.
Covid-19 task force to consider easing Samut Sakhon restrictions from next week
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is to discuss the easing of restrictions in the central province of Samut Sakhon next week, as new cases continue to fall. Health officials recently introduced a “seal and bubble” strategy to contain the spread of the virus at the epicentre of its resurgence late last year. Yesterday, the province reported 129 new cases, continuing a downward trend.
December’s outbreak is thought to have originated at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, with most of the infections found in migrant factory workers. Nation Thailand reports that officials have now screened 1,880 factories, markets, and communities. CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan says “seal and bubble” restrictions currently cover 9 factories and over 42,000 people, amid a 10% infection rate. Around 8,000 people a day are now being tested to determine if they have a level of immunity that would permit them to leave the “bubble” and return home.
Apisamai says Thailand has done well to curb the spread of the virus and now has just 5 “orange” provinces and 7 “red” provinces. Those colour-coded red have the highest restrictions in place, with orange provinces having the second highest.
Meanwhile, a new cluster of infections has been reported at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University. The CCSA says the cluster may be down to complacency in the workplace and a lack of temperature checks. She adds that finger scanners have been identified as a possible source of infection, along with ideal transmission conditions in dormitories and condominiums. The district of Pathumwan has now been classified as a virus hotspot, with local residents urged to take precautions to safeguard against infection and to use the MorChana app for updates.
Officials introduce stricter “seal and bubble” measures for Samut Sakhon factory workers
Health officials in the central province of Samut Sakhon, epicentre of the Covid-19 resurgence, say they will introduce tougher restrictions on factory workers in a bid to suppress the spread of the virus. The “seal and bubble” measures are being introduced after the discovery of nearly 8,000 cases during proactive testing at 7 factories in the province in recent weeks.
According to a Bangkok Post report, health officials have described the outbreak as worse than originally thought. Factories which provide on-site accommodation for workers will be “sealed”, meaning employees cannot leave the grounds. Workers from factories that don’t offer on-site dormitories, meaning they live and sleep elsewhere, will have to adhere to a “bubble” approach. Their movements will be strictly monitored, and officials may be required to deliver their food and other essentials, so they have no reason to leave their dormitories.
Provincial health official Surawit Sakdanupab says the “seal and bubble” strategy will be put into effect in the coming days, saying the “seal” method may have an impact on businesses in the area in the short-term. However, it’s expected to bring transmission under control within 28 days. He adds that the “bubble” method may prove more challenging. He is calling on factories to provide on-site accommodation where possible, saying closing individual factories would be a last resort.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says officials will continue to carry out mass testing in the province, but it is currently costing the government 20 million baht to test 10,000 people a day.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the situation in Samut Sakhon is improving, with the proactive testing of 140,000 workers at 845 factories to date meaning officials have been able to pinpoint factories that need close monitoring.
Toby Andrews
Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:23 am
There is no reasoning with Thai officials once they are in a banning frenzy.
They love it! Evidence, justification, common sense, are all ignored.
Little people with power who delight in saying NO!
