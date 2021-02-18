Australians wake up to Facebook news blackout | The Thaiger

Events
Australians wake up to Facebook news blackout
Facebook is under fire as Australians accuse the social media giant of censoring news along with emergency services in an apparent blackout. This morning, residents logged in, saying they weren’t able to post links to news articles or view the Facebook pages of any news outlets worldwide.
The move that has essentially blocked Australia from being in the loop, comes after its government proposed laws that would make social media outlets pay for news content to be shared onto their sites. But Facebook’s retaliation efforts also created chaos as fire, meteorological and health services nationwide began to experience problems with their pages, even during several public emergencies.
In response to the angry backlash, a Facebook spokesperson said official government pages shouldn’t have been affected by the announcement this morning, and that the company would fix any pages that were inadvertently impacted.
Human Rights Watch Australia director Elaine Pearson, however, is concerned as she says the block has also impacted Indigenous community pages, charities, and even Facebook’s own page. Pearson described the move as an “alarming and dangerous turn of events.”
“Facebook is severely restricting and censoring the flow of information to Australians. Cutting off access to vital information to an entire country in the dead of the night is unconscionable.”
Despite being unable to access news organisations’ pages on the site, misinformation pages and fact-checking pages are still within reach, prompting many to call into question the role that journalists play in news gathering. The big question that critics have is how media organisations that employ qualified journalists, who go through a fact-checking process, are being blocked from the site, yet misinformation campaign pages and well-known conspiracy pages are allowed to be displayed.
Facebook’s manager for Australia and New Zealand, William Easton, says the proposed law, however, “fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content.”
Easton says Facebook could either try to comply with a law that ignores the reality of such a relationship, or stop allowing news content on its services in Australia.
“With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter.”
Easton says the numbers don’t add up and favor news publishers heavily as they reap hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue by having Facebook disseminate their stories. He points to the proposed law as penalizing the social media platform for content that it “did not take or ask for.”
On the contrary, Australia’s watchdog for competition has revealed consistently that the breakdown for every $100 spent on online advertising deprives media outlets of revenue that is needed to support journalism. Google captures $53 of the $100, while Facebook captures $28. The rest is divided amongst others.
Australia isn’t alone in the push to even out the playing field, as other countries are mulling such moves to make tech platforms share revenues with news media outlets. But the choice to block the news before a decision is made by the courts could set a dangerous precedent.
The legislation put forth by the Australian government has already passed the House of Representatives in recent days, and is now on its way to being considered by the Senate.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thai and Chinese officials come together for Chinese New Year
Thai and Chinese officials are coming together to celebrate the Chinese New Year by marking 46 years of diplomatic relations with each other. The ceremony in Bangkok was led by Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports and China’s Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand.
The ceremony also included other high-ranking government officials who took part in celebrating the “Year of the Ox” while wishing happiness, health and prosperity for both countries. Thailand has been organising such Chinese New Year festivities, however, this year their anniversary of diplomatic relations fell on the new year holiday.
However, this year, Covid-19 has shown its face once again as the impact of the virus has been apparent in normally vibrant tourist areas like Phuket. Now, Phuketis noticeably quieter with much less decorations adorning the streets and visitors to the Chinese temples.
Many Thai-Chinese residents blamed the financial burden that the Covid pandemic brought on for not allowing them to travel back home to celebrate the holiday with their families. A noticeable decrease in red attire was also attributed to people not wanting to spend money on the customary and auspicious red clothing. Phuket officials say even domestic tourism was down from last year as their hopes of seeing a boost from such tourism over the holiday was dashed.
Meanwhile, China has caused waves internationally as its government has yanked the BBC World Newsfrom airing after an investigative story revealed alleged harsh treatment, including torture of China’s Muslim Uighur minority groups in camps. China responded to the move, which was heavily criticised by the international community, by saying the story and witness accounts were false. The government says the BBC violated reporting guidelines which included minimising harm to the country.
China also responded to placing such minorities in camps by saying they were in vocational training centres, a statement that the US, Britain and Australian governments refute.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Events
Chinese New Year celebrations stark reminder of Covid’s impact on Phuket
The hope of Phuket reviving tourism for the Chinese New Year is dimming with each passing hour today as streets remain quiet with only locals visiting the area’s Chinese shrines in a stark reminder of the Covidpandemic having lasting effects on Thailand. Even decorations seem to be less vibrant than previous years as Thai-Chinese placed minimal decor outside their homes in the Phuket Old Town area.
Thalang and Phang Nga roads signify the decline in festivities according to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department. Pud Cho Shrine on Soi Phuthon, off Ranong Road has also seen less visitors turning out to take part in the annual blessing ceremonies that include making merit. Of those that did show up, the color red, an auspicious color for the Chinese, didn’t seem to make it into their wardrobe choices.
When asked about why they wore other colours, visitors responded to PR Phuket by saying that financial reasons were the main driver in choosing to not buy new, red Chinese New Year clothing. And, when asked about the somewhat thin gathering of visitors, their responses pointed to financial troubles again, saying they could not afford to travel home to celebrate the holiday with their families.
Despite the dwindling numbers of those celebrating the holiday, PR Phuket is reminding its residents that they are invited to join the Annual Worship Festival 2021 as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations. The event at the Phuket Thai Hua Museum on Krabi Rd, Phuket Town, will be held on Friday, February 19, from 10:30pm.
Those who are interested in attending the event can contact the Tourism Development and Promotion Division at Phuket City Municipality at 076-214306.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
Looking for a hot date? Don’t worry, the Thai government is stepping in the matchmaking game in case you haven’t found your soulmate. The Bureau of Reproductive Health is launching a campaign this week with the hopes of boosting Thailand’s birth rate. The bureau is hosting a singles’ meetup on May 14 with registration for the event opening up today.
Thais are not the only ones eligible for the dating event, as foreigners are allowed to join in on the fun, which has been named the Marriage for Building Nation. But despite the yearly campaigns aimed at increasing the birth rate in the nation, the numbers of new citizens continue to fall. And, surely, with the Covid-19 pandemic placing strains on households, the financial aspect of having a child may prove too much of a burden as Papawee Thairak, a researcher at the Bureau has alluded towards.
“Whether or not people have children depends on many factors, including self care. For the people interested in having children, we want them to be prepared.”
Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Health says last year only saw 600,000 new births, a record low for the country, with a likelihood of births decreasing even more this year.
“We need to have 1.5 births per woman to replace the population, or else in the future there will be a large aging population that will put its strain on the government.”
Sathit cited trends toward higher education, more people staying single, people marrying later, and uncertainty over providing for children as the main reasons for Thais holding off on having children.
“We want people who are interested in having children to have access to get medical care. We also want singles to meet as well.”
Whether or not the event will produce more offspring, an employee says there have been so many applicants that the system has crashed. Registration will go until March 31, but the website is only in the Thai language.
The organisers say if you are a foreigner, to fill in your passport number in leiu of a citizen identification number.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
