Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 3,129 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand’s latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 is on a downward curve with 33,853 active cases reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Although the daily tally of new cases remains high, with 3,129 infections confirmed today, new recoveries recorded each day continue to exceed the number of new cases. Today, the CCSA logged 4,561 new recoveries.
30 new coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 1,555. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 207,724 Covid-19 infections. Of those cases, 178,861 have been recorded since April 1 in the recent wave of infections.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 1,032 infections reported today. The daily case count also remains high in surrounding provinces. 390 cases were reported today in Samut Prakan, 171 were reported in Samut Sakhon, 130 in Nakhon Pathom and 105 in Samut Sakhon.
Of the new cases, 457 were reported in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons. The latest wave of Covid-19 spread to more than a dozen correctional facilities, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.
84 clusters in Bangkok being monitored while new clusters have been reported in surrounding provinces. Factories and construction sites remain a hotspot for Covid-19. Thai officials have been using the so-called “bubble and seal” method to contain the virus, requiring workers to stay at the factory or construction site for a month to keep the virus from spreading elsewhere and continue business, even if the workers are not infected.
In Nonthaburi, clusters have been reported in an aluminium factory in the Sai Noi district and a residential site for construction workers in the Bang Bua Thong district. In Samut Prakan, clusters were found at a shirt hanger factory in Phra Pradaeng district, a textile factory in the Muang district and a seasoning sauce factory in the Muang district. Other clusters were found at a seafood processing plant in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district and a machinery import company in Pathum Thani’s Lat Loom Kaew district.
A spokesperson who reported the CCSA’s daily briefing in English says Thai researchers are continuing to look into long term solutions for the coroanvirus pandemic.
“Covid will still be with us for a very long time. The best way to cope is to learn how to live with this new situation while the relevant authorities continue to make sure that everyone, particularly those who are most vulnerable continue to be safe.”
Vaccine update…
7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand since February 28. Since the start of the country’s mass Covid-19 immunisation campaign on June 7, more than 2.9 million doses have been administered. The government set a target of 6 million doses this month.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thursday Covid Update: 3,129 new cases; provincial totals
Large orange juice order leads to large “fine”
Survey: 90+% feel bar ban, restrictions hamper Phuket Sandbox
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
Students in Thailand’s Isaan region go back to school on an elephant
Covid vaccine advertisements by private hospitals to be tightly regulated
China launches first astronaut led space mission in 5 years
Good Morning Thailand | Chris Parker “Retired Working For You”, Auto translate fail, Sandbox update
New Zealand economy bounces back to pre-pandemic levels, exceeding forecasts
US Embassy in Thailand issues security alert due to violence near Myanmar border
Hong Kong police arrest 5 executives and raid offices of pro-democracy newspaper
Thursday Covid Update: 3,129 new cases and 30 deaths
Medic says 10% of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok are Delta variant
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
CCSA announces schools can reopen June 14 in most of Thailand
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Thailand20 hours ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
- Crime2 days ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
- Bangkok3 days ago
25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok