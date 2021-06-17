Thursday Covid Update: 3,129 new cases; provincial totals

Thailand’s latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 is on a downward curve with 33,853 active cases reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Although the daily tally of new cases remains high, with 3,129 infections confirmed today, new recoveries recorded each day continue to exceed the number of new cases. Today, the CCSA logged 4,561 new recoveries.

30 new coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 1,555. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 207,724 Covid-19 infections. Of those cases, 178,861 have been recorded since April 1 in the recent wave of infections.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 1,032 infections reported today. The daily case count also remains high in surrounding provinces. 390 cases were reported today in Samut Prakan, 171 were reported in Samut Sakhon, 130 in Nakhon Pathom and 105 in Samut Sakhon.

Of the new cases, 457 were reported in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons. The latest wave of Covid-19 spread to more than a dozen correctional facilities, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.

84 clusters in Bangkok being monitored while new clusters have been reported in surrounding provinces. Factories and construction sites remain a hotspot for Covid-19. Thai officials have been using the so-called “bubble and seal” method to contain the virus, requiring workers to stay at the factory or construction site for a month to keep the virus from spreading elsewhere and continue business, even if the workers are not infected.

In Nonthaburi, clusters have been reported in an aluminium factory in the Sai Noi district and a residential site for construction workers in the Bang Bua Thong district. In Samut Prakan, clusters were found at a shirt hanger factory in Phra Pradaeng district, a textile factory in the Muang district and a seasoning sauce factory in the Muang district. Other clusters were found at a seafood processing plant in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district and a machinery import company in Pathum Thani’s Lat Loom Kaew district.

A spokesperson who reported the CCSA’s daily briefing in English says Thai researchers are continuing to look into long term solutions for the coroanvirus pandemic.

“Covid will still be with us for a very long time. The best way to cope is to learn how to live with this new situation while the relevant authorities continue to make sure that everyone, particularly those who are most vulnerable continue to be safe.”

Vaccine update…

7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand since February 28. Since the start of the country’s mass Covid-19 immunisation campaign on June 7, more than 2.9 million doses have been administered. The government set a target of 6 million doses this month.

