Connect with us

Thailand

Large orange juice order leads to large “fine”

Jack Arthur

Published 

10 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Bart Brouwer/Flickr.

5 officials from the Excise Department are currently under investigation for allegedly asking for a 12,000 baht “fine” from a shop proprietor who had filled a substantial order for orange juice. The officials had been working in Bangkok at the time of their orange juice related fine giving.

The 5 Excise officials have since been transferred to a different office while the investigation is underway. The office they were transferred to has not been given to the press.

The officials “fine” came after a Facebook user, identity not given, had expressed her joy at getting an order of 500 bottles of orange juice through her shop.

The woman used a good deal of her stock to fill such a sizeable order. However, the next day she found she had been “set up”.

Much like Hollywood film from the late ’90s to early 2000s, the officials and the customer? The same person (people).

The officials did not request the 12,000 baht immediately. They ate steaks first. Then, they looked for the 500 bottles of orange juice that had been ordered. They then surprised the shop owner with a 12,000 baht fine for the “unlicensed production of orange juice”, says the woman.

Yesterday, a spokesperson from the department, Nathakorn Uthensut said he received a complaint that a proprietor had paid a tax. The complainant alleged that some beverage makers were making inadequate products and did not pay the “tax”.

Nathakorn says the proprietor who had posted the message on Facebook was one of the beverage makers mentioned in the complaint. He says officials “advised” the proprietor to “properly register her operation”. And to pay the tax. He refutes the allegation the officials demanded a fine. An allegation that led to the officials being investigated. And transferred.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand11 seconds ago

Large orange juice order leads to large “fine”
Tourism53 mins ago

Survey: 90+% feel bar ban, restrictions hamper Phuket Sandbox
Thailand1 hour ago

Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand2 hours ago

Students in Thailand’s Isaan region go back to school on an elephant
Thailand2 hours ago

Covid vaccine advertisements by private hospitals to be tightly regulated
World2 hours ago

China launches first astronaut led space mission in 5 years
Thailand3 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Chris Parker “Retired Working For You”, Auto translate fail, Sandbox update
World3 hours ago

New Zealand economy bounces back to pre-pandemic levels, exceeding forecasts
Myanmar3 hours ago

US Embassy in Thailand issues security alert due to violence near Myanmar border
Hong Kong3 hours ago

Hong Kong police arrest 5 executives and raid offices of pro-democracy newspaper
Thailand4 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 3,129 new cases and 30 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Medic says 10% of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok are Delta variant
Phuket5 hours ago

TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending