Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis | The Thaiger

Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
After PM Prayut-cha-0-cha sent an open letter to the county’s 20 wealthiest people seeking advice to help lift Thailand out of the Covid-19 pandemic (read more HERE), today Thailand’s top business leaders said they’re ready to help the government ease the crunch of the coronaviruscrisis, and will offered their ideas to lift the country out of its economic dilemma.
Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, Thailand’s largest private company and one of the world’s largest conglomerates, praised the PM’s gesture as a smart move.
“These businesses have supply chains and trade networks with small and medium sized business partners as well as major co-investors. The economic downturn has also had an impact on their companies and they have a common interest in fixing the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
“Each of the businesses is like a ministry. They are from the real sector and they are running their own micro economies. If they work under the government, the PM will automatically have twenty more ministries working for the administration.”
“I believe the prime minister will find their interests are in line with the country’s. Making them feel honored, confident, and engaged. Utilising their experience will greatly support employment and benefit the recovery of the Thai economy,”
The Chearavanont brothers retained their spot as Thailand’s wealthiest, with a net worth of 888 billion baht (27.3 billion US dollars), according to Forbes.
Somphote Ahunai, the founder of Energy Absolute Company, a Bangkok-based biodiesel producer and solar plant operator, says he felt honoured to receive the PM’s letter.
He agrees with the premier’s move to invite business leaders who have succeeded in their own industries to brainstorm ideas to address the country’s problems.
“Right now, the government must think new and act in a new way as we are now in survival mode. We have to balance three things…
- How to prevent the current stage of the virus from reaching a Level 3 outbreak,
- How to help poor people affected by the crisis
- How to prevent the economy from deteriorating further.”
Somphote ranks 18th on the list Thailand’s richest.
Dr Prasert Prasattong Osoth, the cofounder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, says he’ll “…spend 100 million baht helping local officials in Sukhothai dig existing and new ponds, as well as waterways and artesian wells, to help people fight drought after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.”
“No one [has] thought about post-Covid solutions, and people will still be facing drought problems after the pandemic.”
Dr Prasert ranks in 11th place with a net worth of 84 billion baht (2.6 billion US dollars).
In his letter, Prayut wrote that the pandemic posed the risk of great damage to lives and the economy and “it is a time when Thai people and Thailand need the best cooperation from all sectors, especially groups of people or organisations that have knowledge, capabilities, and strengths.”
“Therefore, I contact you as you are senior people in our society.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai airline pilot works for Grab Food delivering your food in style
Airlines in Thailand are facing hardship to survive during the ‘Great Disruption’ of the Covid-19 pandemic. Border closures, travel restrictions and airline groundings have led to many staff and pilots ending up on the patient waiting queue or, for some, the unemployment queue.
But another industry, the food delivery business, is booming at the moment. So when opportunity meets demand, there’s always a good outcome.
The ‘Nation Thailand‘ reports about a pilot who has had to hang up his wings but has put on a motorbike helmet instead. Airline pilot Thanun Khantatatbumroong has decided to start delivering food after his airline suspended him cutting off most of his usual income.
For more than a month now Thanun has worked with ‘Grab Food’. Not only is he delivering people food, he’s doing it in style and been using his BMW R1200 GSA motorbike to transport food and beverages. (When I get my pizza delivered I want it delivered by a BMW R1200, not some scabby 10 year old Honda Click!)
Captain Thanun has also joined with other aircraft crew to create their own delivery network, which is pulling in revenue of more than 1,000 baht a day.
“The airlines will open domestic and main routes in the near future, however normal international flight services will not resume until the Covid-19 crisis is resolved.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
What could happen after April 30? Thailand’s new ‘normal’
What could happen after April 30? Will it be the same in all provinces? Will the government prioritise public health, or a return to business? At this stage no final decisions are made.
This is a collection of the latest information from various sources which provide a framework for what is likely to be the Thai government’s response to the next phase of the Covid-19 outbreak – the gradual re-opening of Thailand for business.
The focus for the government is on provinces which have remained free of coronavirus infections, or had at least 2 weeks without new infections. This is what we know at the moment. Tim Newton reports on Thailand News Today…
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Shock rise in Thai exports
Defying expectations, Thai exports in March unexpectedly rose by 4.2%, with a total value of around 690 billion baht (22.4 billion US dollars) year-on-year, the biggest expansion in 8 months.
The Commerce Ministry reported today that even excluding items like gold, oil, and weaponry, exports expanded 2.12%, For the first quarter of 2020, exports grew 0.9%. Excluding gold, oil and weaponry, they were up 1.1%.
Lower global oil prices battered by a plunge in travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, suppressed exports of oil-related products, which accounted for 8.2% of March’s total exports.
“Electronic products such as computers and parts dominated the export rebound in the real sector and registered positive growth for a fourth consecutive month. Electronic products showed signs of recovery across major markets such as the United States, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.”
“Moreover, exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products such as fruits and vegetables, frozen and processed chicken, sugar and pet food have continuously expanded in response to rising demand in foods and other essential products. However in March, shipments of agricultural and agro-industrial products fell 1.1% including rubber (-24.7%), rice (-13.2%), cassava products (-13.1%) and canned and processed seafood products (-6%).”
Other items that performed well include sugar (+17.5%), fresh, frozen and processed fruits and vegetables (+15.8%), fresh, frozen and processed chicken (+7.5%) and pet food (+11.5%).
Exports of industrial products expanded 6.4% in March from the same month last year:
- gold (+215.2%)
- aircraft parts and accessories (+1,129.3%)
- computers and parts (+17.6%)
- steel and steel products (+29.5%)
- air conditioners (+8.1%)
- vehicles and parts (+1,263.2%)
Exports of some products declined, including automobiles and parts (-28.7%), oil-related products (-17.4%), precious stones and jewellery ex-gold (-25.3%) and electric circuits (-4.3%).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
