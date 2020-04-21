An English translation of the PM’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest | The Thaiger

Politics
An English translation of the PM’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest
Much has been written and said about PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest people, requesting their “input and ideas,” with even Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam stepping in to clarify that the letter is “not begging for money.”
Here is an English translation of the PM’s letter, which he announced following a nationally televised 10-minute speech on Friday. The letter is dated April 20:
“Thailand is facing a Covid-19 outbreak which is one of the gravest crises the country and the world have seen. The disease has affected both social relationships and the economy at an unprecedented level. Now is the time for Thai people to work together on all levels, especially those who have strong knowledge, abilities and financial resources. This is why I am reaching out to you who are considered the elders of society.
“I deeply appreciate that many of you have already helped people in several aspects, but I must ask you to do more. Please use your abilities and resources to help Thai people who are facing one of biggest obstacles in their lives in the fastest and most efficient manner.
“I do not ask for donations or handouts, all I ask is to send me details of projects that you are ready to carry out. I also ask that those projects should reach all groups of Thai people and all parts of the country, as well as help them in any aspect of their lives in a tangible way.
“I also welcome suggestions as to how the government can help or facilitate those projects so they succeed. I would be highly thankful if you could send me the details by next week.
Please kindly consider my request, and thank you in advance.
General Prayut Chan-o-cha
Prime Minister”
Coronavirus Quarantine
Irrigation Department of Chiang Mai urges citizens to use water sparingly
“The current drought situation is the worst it has been in a decade, with only 1.4 square liters of water running per second. The municipality’s request for water for the moat has had to be delayed as water for households is the main priority at this time.”
The Director of Chiang Mai’s Irrigation Department said yesterday the department had added 300,000 cubic metres of water to the province’s Mae Jok Luang reservoir which supplies water to the irrigation canal.
“Due to water shortage in the Wat Umong area of Suthep District (north of city centre) many reservoirs are being emptied out to supply water to the public.”
He says with people at home under quarantine due to Covid-19 this year, households are consuming far more water than normal. If consumption continues at this rate, he warns, there could be a shortfall in the coming weeks.
While there are still numerous reservoirs and pockets of water to draw from across the area, their levels are dropping at an alarmingly rate. The director urges everyone to use water accordingly and to not waste it as water is precious at this period time.
Coronavirus Thailand
Dead Chaiyaphum 43 year old had Covid-19
A “partygoer” found dead in the northeastern Chaiyaphum province last night, has tested positive for Covid-19. 43 year old Pichit Paeyor was a construction worker in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok. He’d returned to his hometown in Chatturat district on March 28.
Described as a “partygoer by nature” Pichit didn’t quarantine himself when he returned from Pathum Thani, deciding instead to hang out and drink with friends. Police were notified that he had been found dead in front of a friend’s house.
A medic who visited the scene collected blood and saliva samples. The results showed he had contracted Covid-19.
Officers are speaking to his family and friends. They are also urging his family to burn the body today to prevent any further spread of the virus.
Coronavirus Thailand
19 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand, 1 new death (Tuesday)
Health officials today reported 19 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the national total to 2,811 patients. There has also been 1 more death, a 50 year old taxi driver whose passengers included boxing stadium spectators, raises that tally to 48.
The number of new cases is fewer than the 27 recorded yesterday, and the lowest since March 14. It marks the third consecutive day of declines. But officials warn that because of limited testing, the actual number of infections may be higher.
A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that the taxi driver had Type 2 diabetes, poorly controlled blood sugar levels and smoked. He took passengers to Lumphini Boxing Stadium, where he picked up others. The Boxing Stadium Cluster has spawned hundreds of cases.
On March 18, he developed a mild fever, a cough and shortness of breath. He received treatment from a hospital in Bangkok and returned home with medications, but his symptoms did not improve. On March 23 he had a fever of 39.5°C, body pain, phlegm and shortness of breath and tested positive for Covid-19. His condition deteriorated and he died yesterday.
The 19 new cases include 10 people who had close contact with previous patients, 2 visitors to “crowded places”, 1 person who worked closely with others, 1 person who attended religious ceremonies, and 1 returnee from the US who was quarantined in Bangkok. 2 new patients were detected using preemptive tests in Yala province and 2 others were tested before having surgery.
109 more patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. The total of recovered cases rose to 2,108 and only 655 patients remain in hospital.
Bangkok reports the highest number of infections – 1,447, followed by 191 in Phuket, 152 in Nonthaburi, 108 in Samut Prakan, 95 in Yala and 79 in Pattani. 10 provinces remain virus-free, and the number of provinces without a new case in the past 14 days rose to 36.
