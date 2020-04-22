Thai companies urged to tighten up Covid-19 measures for migrant workers | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai companies urged to tighten up Covid-19 measures for migrant workers
The Director General of the Department of Employment Suchat Pornchaiwiseskul says that he has sent an urgent letter to companies asking them to ensure stricter disease control measures for migrant workers from neighbouring countries.
The letter follows a serious outbreak of more than 7,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among migrant workers living in cramped conditions in Singapore.
“The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has cited the outbreak of Covid-19 in Singapore among migrant workers.”
“Having monitored this significant development, our department has issued preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 among migrant workers by requesting that employers be responsible for their foreign workers and ensure they strictly comply with disease prevention measures and regulations.”
The newly enforced disease prevention measurements are as follows:
- Wipe work surfaces clean and dispose of waste every day.
- Wear sanitary masks or cloth masks and wash your hands with soap, hand sanitiser, or antiseptic solution.
- Maintain social distancing by working at least 1 metre apart.
- Avoid crowding by controlling the number of workers at a site or reducing the time needed for work activities.
According to the Labour Ministry’s Foreign Workers Administration Thailand currently has about 2,660,000 registered migrant workers.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
After PM Prayut-cha-0-cha sent an open letter to the county’s 20 wealthiest people seeking advice to help lift Thailand out of the Covid-19 pandemic (read more HERE), today Thailand’s top business leaders said they’re ready to help the government ease the crunch of the coronaviruscrisis, and will offered their ideas to lift the country out of its economic dilemma.
Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, Thailand’s largest private company and one of the world’s largest conglomerates, praised the PM’s gesture as a smart move.
“These businesses have supply chains and trade networks with small and medium sized business partners as well as major co-investors. The economic downturn has also had an impact on their companies and they have a common interest in fixing the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
“Each of the businesses is like a ministry. They are from the real sector and they are running their own micro economies. If they work under the government, the PM will automatically have twenty more ministries working for the administration.”
“I believe the prime minister will find their interests are in line with the country’s. Making them feel honored, confident, and engaged. Utilising their experience will greatly support employment and benefit the recovery of the Thai economy,”
The Chearavanont brothers retained their spot as Thailand’s wealthiest, with a net worth of 888 billion baht (27.3 billion US dollars), according to Forbes.
Somphote Ahunai, the founder of Energy Absolute Company, a Bangkok-based biodiesel producer and solar plant operator, says he felt honoured to receive the PM’s letter.
He agrees with the premier’s move to invite business leaders who have succeeded in their own industries to brainstorm ideas to address the country’s problems.
“Right now, the government must think new and act in a new way as we are now in survival mode. We have to balance three things…
- How to prevent the current stage of the virus from reaching a Level 3 outbreak,
- How to help poor people affected by the crisis
- How to prevent the economy from deteriorating further.”
Somphote ranks 18th on the list Thailand’s richest.
Dr Prasert Prasattong Osoth, the cofounder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, says he’ll “…spend 100 million baht helping local officials in Sukhothai dig existing and new ponds, as well as waterways and artesian wells, to help people fight drought after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.”
“No one [has] thought about post-Covid solutions, and people will still be facing drought problems after the pandemic.”
Dr Prasert ranks in 11th place with a net worth of 84 billion baht (2.6 billion US dollars).
In his letter, Prayut wrote that the pandemic posed the risk of great damage to lives and the economy and “it is a time when Thai people and Thailand need the best cooperation from all sectors, especially groups of people or organisations that have knowledge, capabilities, and strengths.”
“Therefore, I contact you as you are senior people in our society.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
PM says he won’t bow to pressure on easing emergency restrictions
In a public address after yesterday’s weekly Cabinet meeting, PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha said he will not bow to increasing private and public pressure to ease restrictions and closures of businesses caused by Covid-19. Prayut stated that the priority is the health of the public, and that although he deeply sympathises and understands the pain of the people, with an estimated ten million out of work currently, he must ensure a potential second wave doesn’t take place before reopening the country’s economy.
Prayut also said government officials are being asked to find ways to help the millions out of work and with closed businesses, without simply going down the road of financial aid and simply giving out more money. He gave the example of alleviating electricity bills for certain groups.
Th PM also suggested that private business owners who want to reopen offer suggestions to the government on how such openings could be done in medium and high risk sectors like shopping and entertainment, while ensuring social distancing, hygiene measures and other actions to control the spread of the virus. He added that businesses can’t find a way to do so they won’t be allowed to open in the near future.
Prayut also thanked the many private sector individuals and businesses that are helping with charity events across the nation and helping those in need, but urged them to ensure they contact local authorities and follow proper social distancing and line management strategies at their events.
The PM concluded by saying the Cabinet and the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will meet at the end of the month to discuss any possible easing of restrictions or closures.
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit confirmed today that decision on lifting or easing emergency restrictions will be decided this month by the CCSA, which will also issue a new directive regarding the operation of shopping malls.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Bangkok
Bangkok to cut checkpoints from 89 to 52
Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau announced yesterday it will reduce the number of checkpoints from 89 to 52 during the night curfew, effective until further notice. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered a nationwide curfew from 10pm to 4am starting April 3, in a bid to curb new Covid-19 infections.
Police checkpoints have been set up since then throughout Bangkok to enforce the curfew and prevent crimes at night.
The 52 checkpoints that will remain effective are:
- In front of the Chinese Embassy
- Pracha Songkro Road Soi 5-7
- Banglamphu intersection
- In front of Yothin Burana School
- Exit of Phaholyothin Expressway
- In front of The SC Place, Ratchadapisek Road
- Soi Krungthep-Nonthaburi 26
- Soi Lat Phrao 15
- Prasert Manukit Road
- BTS Morchit Station
- King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok
- King Kaew intersection
- Soi Hathairat 34/1
- Balae intersection
- Soi Charoen Krung 1
- Kheha Romklao intersection
- Transport Region 4 intersection
- Soi Seri Thai 53
- Lat Phrao Expressway
- Navamin Road
- Amornphan intersection
- Soi Chaloem Prakiat 28
- Rama III intersection
- Bangna intersection
- Chonglom intersection, Rama III Road
- Soi Pattanakarn 25
- Rama III Road Soi 8
- Bangna intersection, Sukhumvit Rd.
- Wat Ratchanadda, Machachai Road
- Jaroenrat Road
- Yukol 2 intersection, Bamrungmeuang Road
- Yaowarat Road
- Mit Phan Road
- Phraramhok Technological College
- Soi Jaran Saniwong 7
- Vet Care Hospital, Kanchanaphisek Road
- Romreun Village, Ratchaphreug Road
- Soi Rungpracha, Borommaratchachonnani Road
- Chao Phraya Hospital
- In front of Supalai Loft
- Suksawas Road
- BTS Pho Nimit Station
- Rama II Road Soi 42
- Taksin Road
- Soi Somdet Chaopraya 11
- Soi Somdet Phrachao Taksin 37
- Behind Nong Khaem shopping centre, Ma Jaroen Road
- PT petrol station, Kanchanaphisek Road
- Soi Sa Kae Ngam 14
- Chatchai Sermchoke Village
- Susco petrol station, Kanchanaphisek Road
- Bangchak petrol station, Kanchanaphisek Road
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thai companies urged to tighten up Covid-19 measures for migrant workers
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
PM says he won’t bow to pressure on easing emergency restrictions
Bangkok to cut checkpoints from 89 to 52
Second visa amnesty approved, will be automatic, free
Thailand testing experimental Covid-19 vaccine on animals
Thai government addresses widespread sexual abuse
Emergency decree extension will be discussed in next week’s cabinet meeting
Study finds no benefit from hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment
2 Songkhla immigration officers infected with Covid-19, 70 at risk
Thai airline pilot works for Grab Food delivering your food in style
Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday)
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
Travel and tourism in the Land of Smiles – 12 predictions
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
Thai Health Minister demands apology for inflammatory comments
Pattaya man allegedly confesses to stabbing murder of ex-wife
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
When will Thailand’s booze bans end?
Food queues run 2 kilometres around Chiang Mai moat
Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis
Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases (Thursday)
Thai-Malaysian border set to open this weekend
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Can air-con spread Covid-19?
Taiwan considers rebranding its flag carrier, China Airlines
Government only has enough to pay 5,000 baht aid package for 1 month – PM
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
- Bangkok3 days ago
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
- Coronavirus Age3 days ago
“Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high”
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
- Economy3 days ago
Deputy PM tries to clarify the PM’s letters to Thailand’s richest citizens
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Air pollution in Bangkok falls to lowest level in 2020
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok temple ordered to stop handouts due to huge queues