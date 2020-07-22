Thailand’s Covid task force to make preparations in event of “second wave” | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s Covid task force to make preparations in event of “second wave”
The spokesman for Thailand’s Covid-19 task force. Dr. Taweesin, says the government is making sure it’s ready to handle any potential second wave of the virus. Dr Taweesin Visanuyoth says the recent mishaps with an infected Egyptian soldier in Rayong and a Covid-positive Sudanese child in Bangkok, have taught the government a valuable lesson. Taweesin stresses the importance of being ready to deal with any spike in virus numbers as more businesses open up.
Over 6,700 people in Rayong have tested negative for the virus, with over 360 Bangkok residents also testing negative. Both cities were rocked by recent Covid scares, when it was revealed an Egyptian soldier had violated self-isolation rules by visiting various malls in Rayong, while a Sudanese girl who arrived with her diplomat father and family, later tested positive for the virus while staying at a condo in the capital. The family’s diplomatic status meant they were exempt from the usual requirement to quarantine on arrival.
Rayong, in particular, was hit hard by the panic caused by the Egyptian soldier testing positive. The reaction led to many businesses closing down once more, as well as the cancellation of domestic travel to the region. Taweesin says the reaction to the news must serve as a lesson to the government, pointing to Japan’s way of dealing with localized outbreaks, which consists of 2 phases. The first phase closes off the immediate area of the outbreak, along with high-risk venues such as schools. The second phase involves declaring a national emergency and imposing mandatory social distancing.
“What we have to learn is the economy must move forward. In cases like Rayong, the entire city can be closed instead of just shopping malls and hotels, because there is a strong possibility of transmission. “
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Tourism
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Thailand’s tourism sector, long seen as a lifeline for the nation’s battered economy, is in a meltdown; more than 30% of tourism-related businesses have left the market with many more expected to follow, according to the Tourism Council of Thailand. The president of the TCT says the tourism industry predicts further deterioration after 6 months of the Covid-19 crisis, as many businesses are closing operations or selling off assets, deciding not to wait for an uncertain recovery. He says the types of businesses most affected by the crisis are tour operators, bus services with small fleets, restaurants, souvenir shops and […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
China orders mandatory Covid-19 testing for all international arrivals
China’s Civil Aviation Administration has announced that all passengers entering the country from overseas will need to be tested for the Covid-19 virus 5 days before travelling. The statement has been made in conjunction with China’s General Administration of Customs and other government departments. International passengers, whether Chinese citizens or foreign nationals, will be required to take a nucleic acid test, at medical facilities chosen by the Chinese embassy in their country of origin. Nation Thailand reports that Chinese citizens will need to photograph their test result and upload it to a specific “epidemic prevention” programme available on China’s social […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM approves Emergency Decree extension
PM Prayut Chan O’Cha has signed off on a proposal by the National Security Council and the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration to extend the Emergency Decree until the end of August. The Emergency Decree gives the government sweeping powers to manage the Covid-19 crisis at the national level from a “top down” perspective. It also provides draconian penalties for those who disobey or break regulations that are part of the decree. The government has repeatedly maintained that the Emergency Decree is needed to effectively manage the Covid-19 situation, especially to control who can enter the country. The NSC has […]
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Thailand’s Covid task force to make preparations in event of “second wave”
Bangkok police seize fake drugs, cosmetics, supplements in factory raid
Woman says emergency operator joked and hung up on her as father lay dying
China orders mandatory Covid-19 testing for all international arrivals
PM approves Emergency Decree extension
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Bangkok slum fire injures 3, damages 5 homes
Bangkok entertainment venues still face strict safety checks
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
5 killed during heavy flooding in northern Vietnam
Government to increase value of mid-week hotel vouchers by 300 baht
PM insists proposed emergency decree extension not due to anti-government protests
Welfare officials visit homeless people living in Pattaya’s abandoned bars
Phuket plans a drought-proof future
Somkid’s departure sees baht drop further
Cabinet to decide on third visa extension for foreigners
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
More details on visa amnesty “grace period” proposal
Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
Proposal being ‘examined’ by authorities for a possible visa amnesty extension
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
The future is now: 5G taking off in Thailand
Thailand’s over-zealous virus control is killing the economy
Security footage shows infected Egyptian soldier at Rayong mall was “low risk”
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
- Bangkok3 days ago
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Glenn
July 22, 2020 at 1:38 pm
the first ‘wave’ was less than 60 deaths in 6 months and 99.95% of the population unaffected by cv, and the govt assassinated the travel and tourism industry, and hurt most others, and still maintains an ’emergency’ stance and wants the public to live in fear. one could not make up such absurdity if it were fiction.
and now they want to prepare for a second wave?! how? lock everyone in their homes? ban all social gatherings, close most businesses, blame and believe all foreign propaganda news? this is beyond nuts – so far beyond reason and logic even for thailand.
be careful thailand or the country will find itself in a dictatorship lead massive economic depression with major loss of freedoms.