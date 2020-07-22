Bangkok police seize fake drugs, cosmetics, supplements in factory raid | The Thaiger

Police and officers of the Food and Drug Administration seized 119 items made using hazardous substances and sporting fake labels in a raid on an illegal factory near Bangkok’s Pratunam intersection. The products were valued at 200,000 baht. The FDA reported the production of illegal healthcare products, which led police to Tofu Skincare based in the capitol’s Ratchathewi district.

The confiscated goods included 58 drugs, 14 cosmetics and 47 dietary supplements, and the company stands charged with violating the Medicine Act, Herbal Products Act, Cosmetic Act and Food Act.

The FDA’s deputy secretary-general says the products came from different countries and were sold under different brands, such as Moh Yan Hee cream, which contained the illegal substance Hyrodquinone, while other products sold under the names of Idol Slim Apple, Idol Slim Coffee, Idol Slim Plus and Idol Berry Plus carried the dangerous chemical Sibutramine. They were also being sold under false labels. He says the investigation will continue.

“Moh Yan Hee cream was first seized in 2018, but the production of this product and other hazardous products has not stopped.”

The charges were categorised into 3 types: selling drugs without a licence, selling unregistered drugs and selling fake supplements with exaggerated claims.

SOURCE; Nation Thailand