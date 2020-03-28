Thailand’s airlines line up for 16 billion baht lifeline | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s airlines line up for 16 billion baht lifeline
Thai airlines are mostly grounded, basically due to lack of traffic from government restrictions to stop people from travelling. But they still have staff and regulations that require them to be paid.
So 7 Thai airlines are seeking a 16 billion baht lifeline from the Thai Finance Ministry so they can keep employees whist their planes remain on the ground. Thailand’s aviation industry has been suspending most of their international and domestic services for a week.
The airlines include Thai Smile (he budget offshoot of Thai Airways), Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air, Bangkok Airways, Thai Vietjet Air and Thai AirAsia X (their international carrier from Thai ports).
The executive chairman of Asia Aviation (the largest shareholder of Thai AirAsia), Tassapon Bijleveld, told Bangkok Post that the 7 airlines had reached an agreement to request the financial aid in the wake of the virus outbreak which all but obliterated air traffic in, around and out of Thailand.
The airlines hope to secure the financial package when they meet with the Finance Minister on Monday when they’ll discuss long-term loans, an increase in their liquidity, and subsidies on payroll. Last week Airports of Thailand offered a 50% cut in parking charges for the grounded fleets.
Yesterday, Thai AirAsia announced cancellations for all domestic flights starting from April 1 for a month. The decision follows all international flights being suspended a week before.
Only 10 of the 63 Air Asia planes have been in use in recent weeks. In April, the entire fleet will be grounded because of global travel restrictions.
The losses in the airline business will be massive and will likely take years to recover, if ever, and many airlines won’t re-appear at all.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Defence chief: Stay home for the sake of the nation, or curfew is inevitable
“We should control ourselves instead of being forced to by the state.”
Under the state of emergency that went into effect yesterday, the head of Thailand’s defence forces Pornpipat Benyasri has urged people to stay in their homes today and the weekend or face an enforced curfew to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Pornpipat, who under the emergency decree is in charge of security for the newly formed Covid-19 Administration Centre, says a curfew is inevitable if his call falls on deaf ears. Confirmed cases in Thailand passed 1000 yesterday.
He says people must change their behaviours and above all stay home, before case numbers spike and the situation is out of control.
“We need your cooperation this coming Saturday and Sunday not to leave home and cancel all activities. Stay home for the sake of the nation.”
“All businesses still open should adjust weekend schedules.”
Gen Pornpipat warns if the number of new cases continues to rise, a curfew is inevitable, which would likely also include daytime, “since the virus never rests”.
As of yesterday authorities had already established 359 checkpoints in the provinces and 7 in Bangkok to screen travellers to contain the spread.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No public transport bus tickets until at least April 30
“We cannot provide additional buses and all available buses have been used. Complying with the social distancing policy halves the number of passengers per bus.”
Due to the state of emergencydeclared by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the president of state enterprise Transport Company, Jirasak Yaovatsakul, announced today that ticket sales for all public transport buses are suspended until April 30.
He says the company will also enforce social distancing by leaving empty alternate seats on buses and require a distance of at least one metre between persons at all bus terminals. When the state of emergency was announced on Tuesday, people rushed to buy bus tickets, and now all tickets have been sold out well beyond April 30.
“Those who haven’t reserved tickets should refrain from coming to bus terminals hoping to get one, since all ticket booths will be closed until April 30. Those who bought tickets earlier can still travel as per schedule.”
“You can also postpone or cancel your trip and apply for refund as per the conditions of Transport Company.”
Jirasak says that some operators of private buses and vans have submitted appeals to suspend their service during the crisis.
“If you have already bought tickets from these operators, please contact them directly to ask for refund or postponement of your trip.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday)
Additional measures are being rolled out in Phuket as the Provincial Office refines the local needs to restrict the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Some public offices are being closed, or services restricted, including at the Land Transport Office (most expats’ favourite place!).
Dental clinics will be closed but dental clinics within hospitals will remain open.
Finally, the notice lists a number of public spaces which will now be closed, including running areas around dams on the island and the Saphan Hin sports centre.
The notice also lists penalties for people that don’t follow the new guidelines.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
Thailand’s airlines line up for 16 billion baht lifeline
109 new coronavirus cases for Thailand (Saturday)
Phuket residents told to stay home from 8pm – 3am ‘until further notice’
6 new cases in Phuket, most of them from Patong
Department of Disease Control says social distancing is a must to slow spread of virus
“Hot to very hot” in the North and Northeast, thundershowers predicted
Four major banks close branches for the weekend to prevent crowds
Hundreds of Thai hotels seek aid to protect employees
Thailand’s health ministry identifies coronavirus hotspots
Everything you need to know about Covid-19
Phuket closes Cape Promthep, other beaches and parks
African horse virus believed responsible for dozens of horse deaths in Northeast
Thai PM suspends military conscription for 3 months
Chinese tourists arrested for breaking quarantine rules in Phuket
US Covid-19 cases exceed 100,000 people, South Korea leads the world with testing
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
- Asia3 days ago
2020 Tokyo Olympics put on hold for a year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
5000 baht per month for “informal” Thai workers
- Bangkok3 days ago
9 Thai airlines stop services during Covid-19 crisis
- Economy3 days ago
The almighty baht set to fall further despite rate cuts, stimulus
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
Search on for tour bus passengers after three test positive for Covid-19
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bank employee tests positive for coronavirus
- Thailand3 days ago
Hot with showers in the North, cloudy in the South