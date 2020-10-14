Thailand to make AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, hoped to be available by mid-2021 | The Thaiger

The experimental Covid-19 vaccine by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is planned to be manufactured and supplied in Thailand. If the vaccine is successful, it will be available to the Thai population by mid-2021. A Covid-19 vaccine is seen as a lifeline to save Thailand’s crippled tourism dependant economy as many have said borders will not fully reopen until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available.

AstraZeneca is working with Oxford University in the United Kingdom to make the vaccine globally available, the British Embassy in Bangkok said in a news release. Siam Bioscience will manufacture the vaccine in Thailand.

“Covid-19 is an unprecedented global threat. No one is safe until we are all safe.”

Thailand could be the first country in Southeast Asia to successfully manufacture a Covid-19 vaccine. The goal is to have the first round of vaccines ready by the middle of next year, according to chairperson of Siam Bioscience, Satitpong Sukvimol.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the government supports the distribution to neighbouring countries once the vaccine is ready.

The news release did not specify the costs involved with the vaccine, but back in July, the Thai government announced it was setting aside 600 million baht to purchase supplies for the Oxford vaccine.

AstraZeneca paused the Covid-19 vaccine trails last month after a participant fell ill. The company says the decision was a voluntary and standard procedure.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | British Embassy Bangkok

