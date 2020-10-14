Thailand to make AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, hoped to be available by mid-2021 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to make AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, hoped to be available by mid-2021
The experimental Covid-19 vaccine by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is planned to be manufactured and supplied in Thailand. If the vaccine is successful, it will be available to the Thai population by mid-2021. A Covid-19 vaccine is seen as a lifeline to save Thailand’s crippled tourism dependant economy as many have said borders will not fully reopen until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available.
AstraZeneca is working with Oxford University in the United Kingdom to make the vaccine globally available, the British Embassy in Bangkok said in a news release. Siam Bioscience will manufacture the vaccine in Thailand.
“Covid-19 is an unprecedented global threat. No one is safe until we are all safe.”
Thailand could be the first country in Southeast Asia to successfully manufacture a Covid-19 vaccine. The goal is to have the first round of vaccines ready by the middle of next year, according to chairperson of Siam Bioscience, Satitpong Sukvimol.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the government supports the distribution to neighbouring countries once the vaccine is ready.
The news release did not specify the costs involved with the vaccine, but back in July, the Thai government announced it was setting aside 600 million baht to purchase supplies for the Oxford vaccine.
AstraZeneca paused the Covid-19 vaccine trails last month after a participant fell ill. The company says the decision was a voluntary and standard procedure.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | British Embassy Bangkok
2 Covid vaccine trials halted in phase 3 over safety concerns
After Johnson & Johnson paused phase 3 of its Covid vaccine trials due to safety concerns, a second pharmaceutical company has followed suit. Eli Lilly has halted phase 3 trials of a lab-produced antibody treatment, 24 hours after the Johnson & Johnson decision. The Bangkok Post reports that an unspecified incident led Eli Lilly to call a temporary halt to the trials. The day before, Johnson & Johnson paused its phase 3 trials after a participant fell ill. A spokesperson for J&J says the hiatus is temporary.
The 2 delays follow a similar incident with phase 3 trials of a vaccine being jointly worked on by Oxford University and Astra Zeneca, which was briefly delayed last month due to an unexplained illness in one participant. Trials of that vaccine have now resumed globally, with the exception of the US, for reasons unknown. Such snags are par for the course in the final phase testing of vaccine development, particularly as the number of participants is increased significantly to see if very rare side-effects are presented.
A spokesperson for Eli Lilly says the company backs the Data Safety and Monitoring Board in calling a temporary halt to phase 3 trials.
“Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study.”
Eli Lilly’s trial began in August, aimed at recruiting 10,000 participants, across 50 sites, including the US, Denmark and Singapore, using a lab-produced antibody treatment, similar to that developed by Regeneron and used to treat US President Donald Trump recently. Eli Lilly has not given any further information about the safety concern which has paused phase 3.
Meanwhile, a J&J spokesman says such breaks are to be expected in large-scale trials and that reported illnesses or side-effects may be unrelated to the vaccine.
“It’s not at all unusual for unexpected illnesses in large studies over their duration. In some cases, serious adverse events may have something or nothing to do with the drug or vaccine being investigated.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 exposure doesn’t mean immunity, reinfections could be worse, study finds
Exposure to Covid-19 may not make a person immune to future infections, and actually a second infection of the coronavirus could be more severe than the first, according to a recent study published by The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.
After catching a virus like the chicken pox, or after getting a vaccine, the body produces antibodies to fight against the virus, making the person immune to future infections. Some diseases confer lifelong immunity. It’s still unclear how long Covid-19 antibodies last, but research shows some people, in rare cases, get infected with Covid-19 a second time.
The study noted a case where a 25 year old American man from Nevada was infected with 2 different variants of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, within a 48-day time frame. The man’s second infection of the coronavirus was more severe and he needed to be hospitalised with oxygen support.
Lead study author from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, Mark Pandori, says more research needs to be done on the reinfections, especially since there still isn’t an effective vaccine.
“We need more research to understand how long immunity may last for people exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and why some of these second infections, while rare, are presenting as more severe.”
Reinfections are rare, with just a few confirmed cases out of tens of millions of Covid-19 cases around the world. Since coronavirus cases are asymptomatic, it’s unclear if some cases are actually reinfections.
Professor from Yale University’s Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular and Development Biology, Akiko Iwasaka, says the findings are “key to understanding which vaccines are capable of crossing that threshold to confer individual and herd immunity.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Domestic tourism survey indicates long road to recovery
“Entrepreneurs in the tourism industry need to adjust their strategy to suit consumer behaviour in the new normal era.”
A government survey looking at the travel habits of domestic tourists indicates an uphill struggle for the tourism industry’s recovery. Pimchanok Vonkorpon, from the Commerce Ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office says around a quarter of those surveyed travelled during weekends and holidays, but most spent less than 5,000 baht per trip.
“The survey was conducted in 884 districts in every province among 8,124 respondents. Out of 27% who said that they had travelled upcountry from July to September, 56% said the objective was sightseeing, while 44% travelled to visit their families.”
Of those surveyed, over 86% say they spent less than 5,000 baht on the trip, over 37% spent between 5,000 and 10,000 baht, while just under 14% spent over 10,000 baht. Those surveyed were also asked if they planned to travel this month, with nearly 48% saying they have no plans to do so. Over 40% remain unsure, with fewer than 12% of respondents saying they’ve made travel plans.
Pimchanok says there are 3 primary concerns among those surveyed, the biggest one being a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus, which over 40% of respondents say they’re worried about. Over 17% expressed concern over the rising cost of consumer products, while over 14% say they’re worried about increased household debt.
The responses would indicate that there is a long uphill road ahead for Thailand’s domestic tourism sector. Pimchanok is calling on industry leaders to adjust to the new challenges consumers are faced with.
“From the survey results, there are indications that domestic tourism might not recover in the second half of the year, as people are still worried about the pandemic and economic recession. Entrepreneurs in the tourism industry need to adjust their strategy to suit consumer behaviour in the new normal era, with focus on increasing protection against Covid-19, as well as keeping the price affordable and suitable to the consumer’s economic status.”
The Ministry of Commerce says that, in addition to surveying consumers to gauge behaviour, it is also monitoring prices to ensure there is no overcharging or hoarding of products taking place.
