Digital Economy Ministry dismisses “fake news” that mobile phones cause cancer | The Thaiger

Digital Economy Ministry dismisses “fake news” that mobile phones cause cancer
Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry says people shouldn’t fall for claims that leaving your mobile phone beside your head at night will result in cancer. The ministry is urging people not to believe that electromagnetic waves from the phone will cause brain cancer, adding that such a claim constitutes “fake news”, and saying citizens should refrain from sharing it on social media.
“The ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre contacted the Department of Medical Services under the Public Health Ministry to verify this information and was told there is no concrete evidence pointing to the relationship between mobile phones and brain cancer.”
The Department of Medical Services says that, while several studies have been carried out to look for a link between mobile phones and brain cancer, none have produced conclusive evidence of such a connection. It adds that research into the long-term use of mobiles is ongoing.
“Using a mobile phone for long hours will affect the body part nearest to it. For example, your ear will become hotter from the emitting radio waves, while other side effects are still unknown. If you are concerned about the effect of radio waves, try reducing the time of the phone against your ear, or use hand-free equipment.”
Royal Thai Police form new bureau to investigate cybercrime
The Royal Thai Police have formed a new organisation to investigate cyber-related crimes. Commissioner of the new Cybercrime Investigation Bureau, Kornchai Klaiklueng, says they will work with international counterparts, but officers need to train first before dealing with transnational cybercrime investigations.
The bureau is short on staff and still needs to recruit more officers before it can begin operations, according Kornchai. Officers will go through cybercrime investigation training over the next 3 months. By next year, the bureau will be able to handle complaints from all over the country including defamation, threats, fake news, online gambling and illegal trade.
Kornchai says the bureau will take on more general cases at first with most cybercrime cases will be handled by the Central Investigation Bureau’s Technology Crime Suppression Division. The commissioner says the bureau will open up more branches in the future in areas like Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai and Surat Thani.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
We’d flown in propeller-powered planes, then jets. Supersonic was the next evolutionary step in flying people around the world as the 1960s came to a close. Now, 50 years after Concorde’s early flights, supersonic flight is again just another aviation pipe dream as we pack into our cheap ‘flying buses’ which are not much different from the first successful commercial jets that first flew in the 1950s.
Flying, once a little bit glamorous, is now a trudge. Whilst Air Asia boasts that ‘Now Everyone Can Fly’, there was a time when flying was something you saved up for months, or years. And we used to dress up too – no shorts and T-Shirts!
Just months before the Apollo 11 launch, and Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s walk on the moon, the Concorde made its maiden flight in March 1969. The western world had just gone through a dramatic decade of change – music, politics, fashion, culture, war – and the Concorde would be the crowning technical glory of that tumultuous decade.
Only 20 were ever built but the best of British and French engineering excellence would not be able to overcome the decade ahead with a fuel crisis – the Concorde was a big jet fuel burner – and a new interest in ‘the environment’. The fuel crisis of the early 1970s and country’s concerns about the impact of sonic booms over voter’s heads, would leave only British Airways and Air France flying the Concorde on regular commercial services. But thank heavens some visionary people persisted with the dream of faster-than-sound flight.
PHOTO: It wasn’t just fast, it was a lifestyle – It’s Nice That
Whilst the man landing on the moon grabbed the headlines, the Concorde was an equally brilliant masterpiece of engineering and a breathtaking distraction when compared to ‘normal’ jets. It’s swept-back wings, pointy nose, slim-line passenger cabin, all made it look, well, supersonic!
But its sleek, timeless lines were just a reflection of the physics required to fly the plane at 60,000 feet and twice the speed of sound. Even the designers admit they had little ‘wriggle room’ in the design. That it still looks like an impossible, futuristic design in 2020, is amazing.
A book titled Supersonic: The Design and Lifestyle of Concorde, written by Lawrence Azerrad, lavishes love on the plane and the lifestyles of the people who flew it.
“A lot of designs that were inspired by the dream and optimism of the jet age retain an air of the era in which they were born. They were futuristic at the time, but they definitely seem nostalgic now.” said Lawrence.
Concorde flew commercially for 27 years, from 1976 to 2003, and brought London and New York closer together with a flying time of under four hours, typically a 7.5 hour flight.
“Concorde wasn’t originally intended to be this exclusive bird of the rich and famous. All airlines had orders for supersonic planes. It was only once political and ecological objections made it commercially untenable that it became an ultra-premium experience.”
Concorde’s eventual demise started on July 25, 2000 when an Air France Concorde, departing Paris, sucked up a piece of debris into its engines during take-off. The Concorde was able to take off, wings already engulfed in flames, but crashed soon after, killing all 113 people onboard.
In an otherwise flawless service history, the tragedy grounded the remaining fleet. Services resumed 16 months later but the Concorde would not survive the new era of airlines operated by accountants and share-holders reaching for the bottomline. The final flight was from New York to Heathrow on October 24, 2003.
This writer was saving up for a flight from London to New York in the Concorde during the late 1990s – a trip in my generation’s most outstanding engineering achievement. To me it was a thing of beauty and a trip of a lifetime. It never happened due to the eventual failure of the airlines to sustain a viable business model.
With only 100 seats, all business-class sized and only four seats across, it wasn’t a large cabin. But, as you watched the speedometer climb to Mach 2, you could look outside at the dark purple sky and ponder the curvature of the earth, 60,000 feet about the ground (18,200 metres).
The plane flew nearly 3 times the speed of conventional jets and almost twice as high.
“It was kind of like a social club in the sky,” said author Azerrad.
“You could have Paul McCartney leading a sing-along of Beatles songs with the entire airplane, or Phil Collins famously taking the plane to play at Live Aid in the UK and the US on the same day. And then royalty, of course: the queen, the pope, countless heads of states.”
Concorde wasn’t the only supersonic passenger jet to fly. The Soviet-built Tupolev Tu-144 – which looked remarkably similar but “lacked the elegance and grace of Concorde,” according to Azerrad – had a brief, but beleaguered, commercial stint in the late 1970s. By all accounts the Tu-144 had all the finesse of a KGB interrogation.
The likelihood of another Concorde, a plane capable of flying supersonically and drastically cutting down flight times, in our lifetimes, is unlikely. Although there are currently a few companies fleshing out the possibilities. The reality, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, is that accountants will be seeking profitability rather than innovation for the next few decades, as airlines struggle back into the skies.
For now, flights will remain lacklustre, soul-destroying trip in a packed aluminium tube. Oh, for the days of some glamour and a champagne at 60,000 feet!
Supersonic: The Design and Lifestyle of Concorde, is published by Prestel.
Will the Flying-V be the shape of passenger travel in the future?
Since the first Boeing 707 (Dash 80) had its test flight in 1955, and earlier the UK’s De Havilland Comet in 1949, not much has changed in the way of passenger jet configuration – long, thin fuselage, wings, jet engines hanging underneath, with a big tail and rudder.
Since then it’s been a gradual evolution of the same theme (we’ve left out the entire Concorde era for now), with engines becoming lighter, larger and more powerful, and components increasingly light and composite. But, from the outside, same same (the service inside certainly hasn’t improved).
But now, out of left-field, researchers have conducted a successful maiden flight of the Flying-V, a new and fuel efficient passenger plane concept, that may one day carry us aloft inside its wings.
The project was announced last year in a partnership with Dutch carrier KLM. After a period of extensive wind tunnel testing and a series of ground tests in the Netherlands, it was time to perform the first flight and obtain an impression of the flight characteristics of the V-shaped jet.
The Flying-V design puts us all, along with the cargo and the fuel tanks, in the actual wings. It’s been estimated that the plane’s radical aerodynamic shape would cut fuel consumption by 20% compared to today’s leading edge economic versions, like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner series of passenger aircraft.
Last week a 3 metre scale model took to the skies in a successful test of the concept. It flew and at least proved the concept, although it was just the very start of what would be a long, long process to get an actual full size version into the sky, tested, approved and then, (the hard part) sold to airlines.
The Flying V has been developed by researchers at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands working with airline KLM. The Dutch carrier has agreed to fund development of the new V-shaped aircraft. A team of researchers and engineers tested the aircraft at a guarded airbase in Germany, where they worked Airbus engineers to test takeoffs, flight characteristics, approaches, and landing.
Roelof Vos, assistant professor at the aerospace engineering faculty of Delft’s University of Technology, says their biggest worry was the actual ‘rotation’ or moment the aircraft takes off.
“One of our worries was that the aircraft might have some difficulty lifting-off, since previous calculations had shown that ‘rotation’ could be an issue. The team optimised the scaled flight model to prevent the issue but the proof of the pudding is in the eating. You need to fly to know for sure.
Remotely controlling the aircraft, researchers managed take off at a speed of 80 kmh, while the aircraft’s flight speeds, angles and thrust were as planned.
They also noted, in the very first real-life test with the scale model, that the current design allows for too much “Dutch roll” which can cause a rough landing. The team say they will now conduct more tests on the model, and hope to provide the Flying-V with sustainable propulsion. They say the design lends itself to carrying liquid hydrogen instead of ‘av gas’ kerosene.
So take a seat, stow your tray table and come on the first test flight of the Flying-V concept aircraft.
