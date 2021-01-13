Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
The Association of Thai Travel Agents is urging the government to do away with the mandatory 14 day quarantine for vaccinated foreign arrivals by the third quarter of the year. The president of the ATTA, Vichit Prakobgosol, says 30% of 10,000 inbound tourism firms have had to close for good due to the financial devastation caused by the pandemic.
He adds that a further 50% have closed temporarily since Thailand shut its borders, with only 20% of inbound tourism companies still operating. Those still in business have survived by shifting their focus to domestic tourists but are now suffering as a result of the resurgence of Covid-19. Vichit says that in order to help them survive, the government must focus on getting the second wave under control by next month and bring cases of local transmission down into double digits.
“If the number of infections has reduced from hundreds to tens, it should create trust and a better tourism atmosphere. It is believed that in the third quarter of 2021, there will be more foreign tourists visiting the country and the tourism sector will recover more than 80% in 2022. This will, without a doubt, gradually solve the country’s struggling economy.”
Vichit adds that with vaccination programmes already underway in many countries around the world, including Thailand’s tourist markets of China and Southeast Asia, tourists who can prove they’ve been vaccinated should be exempt from mandatory quarantine.
“Approximately, more than 1 billion people around the world will have completed 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccinations later this year and many will desperately want to travel abroad after over a year of being locked down at home. Therefore, we would like the government to put measures in to accommodate and attract this group of people to travel in Thailand without a 14-day quarantine.”
He adds that the rollout of the first Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in the Kingdom next month may go some way to reducing concerns among Thais.
“Moreover, the earlier announcement of the arrival of Covid-19 vaccination in Thailand by February might have caused less stress and concern among Thai people when welcoming foreign tourists. We predict the majority of vulnerable and at risk people will be vaccinated by the third quarter in Thailand based on the government’s current plan, which should allow vaccinated people to enter with no quarantine.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Samut Sakhon to open fourth Covid field hospital on Friday
The central province of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19 originated last month, is to open a fourth field hospital by Friday. Vice governor Surasak Phonyangsong says the facility consists of 2 buildings with 350 beds to treat both asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases. Nation Thailand reports that it is located in the Nadee area of Muang district.
According to Surasak, more than 180 migrant workers have finished their 14-day quarantine and been released from the first field hospital, which was opened in the Central Shrimp Market where the outbreak first began. A total of 472 patients in quarantine have now been discharged.
Since the resurgence was detected in mid-December, Samut Sakhon has recorded 3,341 infections. 811 have recovered but still need to wait out the quarantine period. Chief public health officer Naretrit Khatthasima says most cases of the virus were detected in people of working age. Very few exhibited serious symptoms and there has been only 1 death. He adds that according to data from the test and trace process, the infection rate is less than 2%.
In provinces still battling with outbreaks, cases are concentrated in factories and similar areas. Around 30,000 people have been traced through the operation, with 9,000 people from 109 factories having been tested. The other 20,000 will be tested over the next 2 weeks.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Health Ministry says local administrations can buy Covid vaccines for roll-out in their areas
The Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, says local administrations can use allocated funds to buy approved Covid vaccines for administration in their localities.
“The government plans to provide free jabs to the public but it is alright too if a local administration wants to use state-allocated funds to launch their own vaccination drive. It is good that local administrative bodies want to help. What they need to do is check with the authorities because there are certain rules and regulations to comply with.”
Anutin has stressed that the vaccines must have Food and Drug Administration approval. Last month, a private hospital in Bangkok was asked to remove an advert offering the opportunity to pre-order the Moderna vaccine, which has not yet been registered for FDA approval.
Paisarn Dunkum from the FDA says even if vaccines have been approved elsewhere in the world, they still require registration with the Thai regulatory body. The process requires manufacturers to supply testing data and information on potential risks, so that the Public Health Ministry has the necessary information to deal with potential side effects. Based on the information provided, the FDA will decide on the safety and efficacy of each vaccine.
“The FDA needs to protect consumers. We need companies to register so we can trace importers and companies if safety issues arise.”
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that the mayor of Nakhon Nonthaburi municipality, Somnuek Thanadechakul, has already requested approval to buy vaccines directly from the Health Ministry in order to begin a local vaccination drive. Somnuek says the municipality is budgeting 260 million baht for procurement of the vaccines, adding that several other administrations plan to do the same.
The Health Ministry says local administrations must use their state-allocated funds to buy the vaccines, as opposed to using supplies from the government’s free rollout. The government’s campaign will begin next month, when 2 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac jab are rolled out to frontline medical workers, volunteer healthcare workers, and high-risk groups. This will be followed by 60 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with the UK’s Oxford University. It’s understood the government is hoping to achieve herd immunity in at least 50% of Thailand’s population.
For now, only the Chinese and AstraZeneca offerings have registered for FDA approval. While other companies have been invited to register their vaccines, Anutin says the firms have stipulated conditions for doing so.
“These companies say they will not register their vaccines in Thailand unless authorities guarantee to place an order comprising a certain amount.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine reported as just over 50% effective, down from 78%
Confusion reigns over the exact efficacy rate of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine due to be rolled out in Thailand next month. Thailand has ordered 2 million dosesof the Sinovac Biotech vaccine, while its rollout among high-risk groups in Indonesia is expected to begin this week. However, questions now hang over the vaccine’s efficacy rate, originally reported as 78% in trials in Brazil but more recently downgraded to just over 50%. In total, 4 different efficacy rates have been reported, depending on the country conducting trials.
In Indonesia, where President Joko Widodo is set to get his first dose of the jab today, data from a local trial indicates an efficacy rate of 65%. However, with only 1,620 participants, the trial is considered too small for the data to have much value. Last month, Turkey reported an efficacy rate of 91.25% in its trial, which was also deemed too small to provide meaningful statistics.
The largest trial of the Chinese vaccine has been in Brazil, with 13,000 participants. There, however, 2 quite different efficacy rates have been reported. Just last week, the Butantan Institute, which partnered with Sinovac for the trials, reported that the vaccine was 78% effective in preventing mild cases of the virus and 100% effective in stopping severe and moderate infections.
However, the institute was forced to revise those figures yesterday, confirming instead an overall efficacy rate of 50.38%. The decreased rate comes after researchers came under pressure for a lack of transparency in reporting trial data. Ricardo Palacios from Butantan says the revised figure includes cases categorised as “very mild”, as no medical treatment was required.
It’s understood the Butantan Institute delayed announcing its results 3 times, which they say was due to a confidentiality clause in the contract with Sinovac. The disparity in reporting has raised some questions about the Chinese vaccine, with concerns that it is not receiving the same level of scrutiny as those produced in Europe or the US.
However, it’s not the first time there has been confusion over efficacy rates, with AstraZeneca initially reporting 2 different rates depending on the dosage administered. The Chinese vaccine still meets the efficacy threshold required for regulatory approval, at over 50%.
EdwardV
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:37 am
I was figuring September but July works for me.
dave
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:38 am
Hooray for that idea!
Andy W
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:41 am
Until the authorities can quantity the portion of vaccinated people that can still carry the virus, I can’t see them dropping quarantine. Maybe they will reduce the period but it won’t be dropped until Thailand has vaccinated their own ‘vulnerable’ as a minimum.
J West
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:43 pm
The silver lining to the Covid Crisis is that the Thai Administration recognizes it as the opportunity to clean house and reorganize tourism and it’s relationship with long term immigration.
” Bad guys out, Good guys in”…it’s not just a slogan. Such an opportunity to enact sweeping change would/might not have been possible otherwise. They’d be fools not to, and this government is no fool.
The long term program of eliminating the garbage is well underway, has been for years. Covid is the opportunity to push the agenda along faster.
It’s my belief that Thai tourism does not reflect the character of the country or it’s people. Time to change that, for the better.
Why isn’t Norway, Germany, UK, Sweden etc pimping thier children into debauched perverted cess pool red light districts in the home countries? Why should Thailand be expected to allow that in any way?
A reorganized and regulated industry would also make it easier to police. ” Bad guys out” also means the elimination of taxi mafia, beach rip offs, double charging, street prostitution etc. And seriously, does Phuket really need 10,000 unregistered hotels?
Jason
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:43 am
Good to see some forward thinking going on. There is demand but, as has been said ad nauseum on this site, no one will quarantine for 14 days.
Issan John
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:01 pm
… and, as has also been said ad nauseam, there is not only no evidence but more significantly there are no claims from the manufacturers that vaccinitions reduce transmissions, so there’s no rational reason to exempt those vaccinated from quarantine.
If the vaccinated are just as infectious as the unvaccinated (and since they’re likely to take less precautions they’re actually more likely to be infectious, not less) then the only rational decision is to either minimise the risk and quarantine everyone or take the risk and not quarantine anyone.
Icecream licker
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:50 am
quarantine for what? To stop the spread of a Virus that is supposedly to blame for 67 deaths in 12 months.
Wow, I don’t know why my opinion is so unpopular. It’s like the media brainwashed you all. Well, John to be specific.
John help do explain the dangers of this virus for us all again. Explain how 67 deaths is scary or a danger to everyone.
You have been screaming the sky is falling with out a total lockdown and now the outbreak is already ending with the closure of bars and massages. Amazing that’s all it took to keep the entire country from dying and overwhelming the hospitals
The Thaiger
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:29 pm
I’ll help you. Covid-19 is a current pandemic. The virus is NOT endemic and has only infected a tiny proportion of the community… what, less than 1%. So with a 1-2% deathrate (a world average) for infected people, multiplied by the entire population, it suddenly becomes a big number. Having just another respiratory virus endemic around the world is a problem we can do without. Except for the common cold, the other coronaviruses have been contained or simply ran out of steam due to a lack of hosts. Just letting it free to spread through 7.4 billion people… well, you do the maths. Either the governments and health experts around the world are right or you are right. In this case I’ll err on the side of the medical experts.
Andy W
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:58 pm
Sorry Thaiger, no one knows what proportion of the world population has or had had this virus, and they never will know because they aren’t testing the world population
RA
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:57 pm
It is the measures taken by the Thai government that has kept the deaths to 67, along with a infection rate of 0.015%. Compared to a worldwide infection rate of 1.16%. While I don’t applaud all of their measures I can’t fault them either. If the government just followed what the rest of the world has done we would be at 800,000+ infections and 16,000+ deaths. The UK has a comparable population with 3 million plus infections and 81,000+ deaths. Which side of the equation should we be on?
Loutarzoon
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:05 pm
If y want to keep stupid statistics away to find excuses for lockdown the whole economy, dont test more than 300 people a day.
Better concentrate on enforcing the law over wearing an helmet like the masks, you will save thousands lives instead of dozens.
Bill
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:36 pm
If some dies from the common cold and they have aids the cause of death is longstanding AIDS. If someone has 97 years of life, multiple comorbidities, and happens to catch covid shortly before their death it’s labeled as covid (and not the previous wear and tear of 97 years). As someone who has had covid I can attest to the fact that its nothing more than any other annoying illness (cold, flu, food poisoning) I’ve had it the past. Grow a pair.