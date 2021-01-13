Samut Sakhon to open fourth Covid field hospital on Friday | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon to open fourth Covid field hospital on Friday
The central province of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19 originated last month, is to open a fourth field hospital by Friday. Vice governor Surasak Phonyangsong says the facility consists of 2 buildings with 350 beds to treat both asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases. Nation Thailand reports that it is located in the Nadee area of Muang district.
According to Surasak, more than 180 migrant workers have finished their 14-day quarantine and been released from the first field hospital, which was opened in the Central Shrimp Market where the outbreak first began. A total of 472 patients in quarantine have now been discharged.
Since the resurgence was detected in mid-December, Samut Sakhon has recorded 3,341 infections. 811 have recovered but still need to wait out the quarantine period. Chief public health officer Naretrit Khatthasima says most cases of the virus were detected in people of working age. Very few exhibited serious symptoms and there has been only 1 death. He adds that according to data from the test and trace process, the infection rate is less than 2%.
In provinces still battling with outbreaks, cases are concentrated in factories and similar areas. Around 30,000 people have been traced through the operation, with 9,000 people from 109 factories having been tested. The other 20,000 will be tested over the next 2 weeks.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
Officials in Bangkok say they may look at lifting some restrictions in the capital, despite yesterday’s cases going up by 37, to a total of 1,989. The Bangkok Post reports that officials are optimistic the overall situation will improve. Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, says provided the capital avoids any further “super-spreader” events, officials may consider lifting restrictions in the coming weeks.
“If the number of new cases drops within a fortnight and clusters in other provinces are confined, the BMA might consider lifting restrictions.”
Pongsakorn says officials have already traced the origins of the latest infections, with 2 clusters of 135 cases under observation. Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang says patients in the first cluster visited or worked at restaurants, nightlife venues, or massage parlours in the capital. Officials are now tracing other customers or employees from those venues. In addition, Aswin adds that 15,908 “at risk” people who visited markets in the city have already been tested.
The second cluster is from Si Racha district, in the eastern province of Chon Buri. Pongsakorn says a number of Bangkok residents who spent the New Year holiday in Si Racha have brought Covid-19 home with them.
Meanwhile, in the central province of Samut Sakhon, believed to be the starting point for Thailand’s second wave, officials have reported 176 new cases, also split into 2 clusters. The first involves 121 migrant workers and 5 Thais. They have all been designated as a “risk group” and are in quarantine. The second group consists of 2 migrant workers and 19 Thais who asked to be tested.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
A Bangkok website, known simply as BKK Covid-19, has listed 11 areas and venues now considered “high risk” and urged recent visitors to come forward. The places in question are spread across several provinces in the centre and east of the country. Those who have visited the following since December 15 are urged to register HERE.
1. Samut Sakhon province
2. The following districts and sub-districts in the central province of Nakhon Pathom: Bang Rakam sub-district in Nakhon Chaisri district, Sa See Moom, Huay Muang, Sa Pattana sub-district in Kampang Saen district, Bang Luang, Don Toom sub-district in Bang Laen
3. Nonthaburi province: Moo 5 and Moo 6 in the Sao Tong Hin sub-district of Bang Yai district
4. Chon Buri province: Banglamung district
5. Rayong province: Mueang Rayong district
The following Bangkok venues are all considered high-risk and recent visitors are urged to register HERE or call the Bangkok Health Office hotline on 02-203-2393 or 02-203-2396.
6. Groove Evening on Borom Ratchachonnanee Road in the Arun Amarin area. Those who visited from December 13 are asked to come forward.
7. New Jazz, opposite The Mall Thaphra – anyone who has visited since December 25
8. The Sun on Sirindhorn Road – anyone who visited since December 25
9. The Roof Bar on Phra Ram 3 between December 13 and December 30
10. Esan Krong Kaew restaurant in Pinklao (no dates specified. The restaurant is one of 3 linked to a cluster of recent infectionsin the capital).
11. Nong Mai Plaza (Nong Mai Karaoke) on Soi Omsin in Pinklao, between December 15 and December 26.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials in virus-hit Samut Sakhon put out urgent call for second field hospital
A local official in the central province of Samut Sakhon is pleading for a second field hospital to contain the spread of Covid-19. The province is at the epicentre of a resurgence in the virus, since Thailand’s first local case in months was detected in a fish market in the Muang district last month. Since then, the virus has spread to 54 provinces.
While a field hospital is already operating at the scene of the original outbreak, provincial official Wuttiphong Suphakawanich says an additional 3,000 – 4,000 beds are needed to prevent the virus from spreading further. According to a Nation Thailand report, Wuttiphong has called on local businesses with over 7,000 factories to help equip a second field hospital, adding that Samut Sakhon cannot wait for central government to provide a budget.
It’s understood some of the supplies urgently needed include tents, mattresses, blankets, as well as temporary bathroom facilities that can be put together within a matter of days.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Issan John
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:08 pm
Interesting … some “experts” here were claiming there was only one despite the repeated reports that there were already three in operation.