Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA says they won’t deny lawbreakers free Covid-19 treatment

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

6 mins ago

 on 

CCSA says they won&#8217;t deny lawbreakers free Covid-19 treatment | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Matichon Online
Labour trafficking, illegal border crossings and gambling are considered to be prime factors in the new wave of Covid-19. Recently, the public health minister toyed with the idea of making the lawbreakers and illegal returnees, who are infected with the coronavirus, pay for their own medical treatment.

The idea was shot down by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration who said they cannot choose who to care based on their actions. The CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says they cannot discriminate.

“As for medical expenses, we’ll have to follow the ministry’s regulations… We cannot divide or subdivide. For those with health insurance, it depends on the terms. For migrant workers, the matter will be considered on a case-by-case basis.”

Last month, a number of Thais tested positive for Covid-19 after working in Myanmar’s border town Tachileik. Many crossed the Thai-Myanmar border illegally, evading the mandatory 14 day quarantine. Health officials say they were able to contain the cases linked to Tachileik.

A few weeks later, health officials reported an outbreak at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon’s Mahachai area, southwest of Bangkok. Hundreds of Burmese migrants who worked around the fishing hub tested positive for the virus.

As the coronavirus spread, a Rayong gambling den became a so-called “hotspot.” The outbreak related to illegal activities made it difficult to track those at risk of infection. Health officials say the virus spread among gamblers. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is now setting up an investigation committee to crackdown on the illegal gambling dens and prevent Covid-19 from spreading during the unlawful gatherings.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul floated on idea on his Facebook, saying those who broke the law and put the public at risk of infection should pay for their treatment for Covid-19 out of pocket. Many have rejected this idea, including associate professor at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, Thira Woratanarat.

“On the surface, the idea may sound alright because people who do bad things shouldn’t get help… But it can worsen the outbreak because those people won’t come out and get testing even when they fall ill… The virus might have spread far by the time authorities become aware of the extent of its transmission and this poses risks to medical personnel.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

Sunday, January 10, 2021

By

UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket | The Thaiger

Thailand: ‘Real world’ versus the ‘rules’, Part 378.

Arriving in Phuket this morning (Sunday), nearly 24 hours after the introduction of new restrictions for travellers back to the island from around Thailand, we’ve had 4 people contact The Thaiger saying that ‘nothing has changed’ from recent weeks. On 2 of the flights the passengers were asked, before boarding’ to download the Mor Chana app. In one of the other cases, the passengers were asked to download the www.gophuget.com site, but not the Mor Chana app.

Otherwise there appeared no additional impediments to their travel from Bangkok to Phuket. Under the new restrictions, announced yesterday by the Phuket Governor with over 3 pages (in Thai) of additional restrictions, people travelling from Bangkok, which comes under Group 3, would be required to conduct 14 days of self-quarantine, apparently monitored by the Mor Chana app. That certainly didn’t happen to any of the arrivees on flights this morning from Bangkok to Phuket.

Airport authorities may have been instructed to provide some ‘wriggle room’ for flights today, or over the next few days. Or, as often happen in Thailand, there may be some mis communication between branches of government or interpretation of the new guidelines.

Over recent months there has been a pre-flight screening area where travellers can scan a QR code and fill in their details for the AoT, but this has been largely un-enforced. And, apart from a temperature check on arrival (sometimes at the entry to airport buildings as well), there has been little additional restrictions, )apart from the mandatory wearing of masks of course).

In any case, we will keep readers updated with the real world consequences of the new restrictions, around Thailand for travellers.

Yesterday’s report here…

All arrivals from the “highest-risk” areas within the ‘red zone’ provinces “must now quarantine for 14 days” when they arrive in Phuket. People arriving from less high risk areas, Group 5 only, will not be required to quarantine. Everyone else will, including people travelling from anywhere in Bangkok.

The new restrictions are in effect from now until the end of the month, or until the situation “resolves”, according to the translation from the announcement.

Here are the links to download the Mor Chana App, in Thai and English versions…

Download on Google Play HERE.

Download on Apple Store HERE.

UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket | News by The Thaiger

Here are the 5 groups.

GROUP 1

People arriving from Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi or Trat…

  • Must present to officials a letter certifying the necessity of traveling outside the most strictly controlled areas
    Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request
    Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
  • In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
  • Must undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.
  • Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.
  • Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.

GROUP 2

People arriving from Samut Prakan. Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom or the following districts in Bangkok… Nong Khaem District, Bang Phlat District, Bang Khae District, Bang Khun or Thian District

  • Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
  • Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
  • In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
  • Must undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.
  • Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.
  • Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.

GROUP 3

People arriving from the highest controlled areas (red) 20 provinces

  • Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
  • Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
  • In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
  • Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) for a period of 14 days.
  • Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.

GROUP 4

People traveling from Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surat Thani or Phang Nga

  • Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
  • Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
  • In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
  • Must provide self-monitoring at the place where they are staying for a period of 14 days.
  • Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.

GROUP 5

People arriving from high surveillance areas (yellow) in 38 provinces

  • Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
  • Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
  • In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
  • Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.

People who violate or fail to comply with the order could face legal action under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act, which incurs a fine of up to 20,000 baht, according to the order.

People may also be punished under Section 18 of the act, which incurs a penalty of a fie of up to 40,000 baht or up to 2 years in jail, or both.

More information about the Mor Chana App here…

The minimum required for all individuals travelling to Phuket is to 1) download the “Mor Chana” app on their smartphones and display them when the officer calls for inspection, and 2) register online through the website www.gophuget.com to inform officials of the travel details to Phuket.

SOURCE: Phuket PR Department

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
