Thai Immigration proposes extending tourist visas until June 30 | The Thaiger

The Thai Immigration Bureau has asked the Cabinet to approve a measure extending tourist visas until June 30 for foreigners stranded in Thailand following the disruption of international flights due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

According to a report in Thaivisa, the Immigration Bureau wants foreigners who have had their travel plans disrupted by the virus, be given a visa extension to the end of June. If approved, it will offer a humane response to the global crisis, which has seen up to a million travellers stranded worldwide after airlines abruptly cancelled services due to travel restrictions.

At the moment, Immigration gives tourists, unable to fly back to their home countries, or to another destination, a 30 day extension of stay, providing they can provide a ‘visa extension letter’ from their embassy.

But the offices are virtually under siege by foreigners seeking extensions. The long queues, congestion and lack of social distancing has created a critical health risk for both immigration staff and visitors.

