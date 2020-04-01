Thai Immigration proposes extending tourist visas until June 30 | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai Immigration proposes extending tourist visas until June 30

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

Thai Immigration proposes extending tourist visas until June 30
PHOTO: Travelfish
The Thai Immigration Bureau has asked the Cabinet to approve a measure extending tourist visas until June 30 for foreigners stranded in Thailand following the disruption of international flights due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

According to a report in Thaivisa, the Immigration Bureau wants foreigners who have had their travel plans disrupted by the virus, be given a visa extension to the end of June. If approved, it will offer a humane response to the global crisis, which has seen up to a million travellers stranded worldwide after airlines abruptly cancelled services due to travel restrictions.

At the moment, Immigration gives tourists, unable to fly back to their home countries, or to another destination, a 30 day extension of stay, providing they can provide a ‘visa extension letter’ from their embassy.

But the offices are virtually under siege by foreigners seeking extensions. The long queues, congestion and lack of social distancing has created a critical health risk for both immigration staff and visitors.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Stranded migrant workers can stay and work in Thailand, for now

Anukul

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Stranded migrant workers can stay and work in Thailand, for now
PHOTO: khmertimeskh.com

Today the Thai Labour Ministy is allowing stranded workers from Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar to stay and work beyond the expiration date of their work permits, due to the recent closure of their borders.

Labour Minister Mom Ratchawongse Chatumongol Sonakul says that the migrant workers are allowed to continue with their work until the borders reopen.

“This decision will benefit 108.586 migrant workers. They consist of 44,222 workers brought into the country to work for 4 years, based on memorandums of understanding with neighbouring countries, and 64,364 workers who hold border passes and work in border areas on a daily seasonal basis.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

6 Covid-19 recovered patients head home to their families

Anukul

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

6 Covid-19 recovered patients head home to their families
PHOTO: Facebook@supathasuwannakit

The hospital director in Songkla, Dr. Supat Hasuwankit, posted on his Facebook page today, that it was a happy moment for 6 patients and their families after having been in hospital since March 17t fighting against the deadly Coronavirus, to finally go home.

“The group had been to Malaysia, to attend a religious ceremony earlier this month, which is where they contracted the disease. Although they have been allowed to return home, it is advised that all 6 patients have to strictly social distance themselves for at least a week, including sleeping in separate rooms, wearing face masks all the time while outside and eat separately from the rest of their families.”

“Covid-19 can be treated within 14 days. The most important thing is the friendliness and no stigmatisation of the patients, and to maintain social distancing.”

“Currently the hospital now has no Covid-19 patients.”

On another note, in the neighbouring province of Pattani, the Prince of Songkhla University has made available a hostel on the campus to accommodate 57 Thai students returning from Pakistan, who have residences in Pattani.

The students have been quarantined at the hostel since yesterday and will remain there until April 12. During their stay, free food will be delivered to them, so they have no reason to leave the hostel.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Dead train passenger in Prachuap Khiri Khan had coronavirus

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Dead train passenger in Prachuap Khiri Khan had coronavirus
FILE PHOTO: Picfair

A train passenger found dead yesterday in the province of Prachuap Khiri Khan, about 240 kilometres south of Bangkok, has tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus. The 57 year old man, who was not named, was found dead in front of a restroom after his train from Bangkok to Narathiwat in the far South stopped for a rest break, according to authorities.

The victim was diabetic and was returning from a trip to Pakistan. He was allowed to board the train on Monday after a guard measured his temperature at 36 degrees.

Despite finding no fever, the guard asked the passenger to rest before travelling as he was suffering from a headache and vomiting. The man refused.

Tests on the body at Songkhla hospital came back positive for Covid-19 today.

Eight personnel on the train were sent home for 14 days of self-quarantine whilst another 10 passengers were sent to the Public Health Ministry for testing and observation.

The train has been disinfected and cleaned thoroughly.

SOURCE: asiaone

