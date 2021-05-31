Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government calls on all foreigners to register for Covid vaccine
Roll up, roll up…
The Thai government says all foreign nationals living in the Kingdom should register for vaccination, ahead of the national rollout next month. The news was confirmed by Natapanu Nopakun from the Foreign Ministry, who you may know from the daily English-language briefings on behalf of the Covid-19 Situation Administration.
“All people living on Thai soil, Thais and foreign nationals alike, are requested to register for vaccination through designated channels, should they wish to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.”
According to the Bangkok Post, various agencies have been tasked with managing the registration of foreigners living in Thailand. Natapanu says foreigners should contact the relevant agency to sign up for inoculation.
“For instance, vaccinations for diplomats, members of international organisations, and foreign media are coordinated by the Foreign Ministry. Foreign students are under the responsibility of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. Migrant workers from neighbouring countries are taken care of by the Social Security Office. Spouses of Thai citizens, retirees, investors, and all other foreign nationals are advised to contact the hospital with their health record or make an on-site registration at designated vaccination venues. Businesses and organisations can also liaise with the Ministry of Public Health to organise vaccination schedules for their employees, regardless of their nationalities.”
Vaccination will be carried out primarily using Sinovac and AstraZeneca, but Natapanu says additional doses are being sought from other manufacturers. He adds that the first batch of locally-manufactured AstraZeneca doses is expected next month, and that the government’s aim is to inoculate 70% of the population by the end of the year.
According to Natapanu, the private sector can import its own vaccine supplies, but must do so through the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation.
“Most manufacturers will not sell Covid-19 vaccines directly to private companies since these vaccines are approved for emergency use only. With this option, people will be able to choose their preferred vaccine even if it differs from those provided by the government. These vaccines however, must still be approved by the WHO, Thailand’s FDA, or the Ministry of Public Health.”
Last week, in a surprise move, the Chulabhorn Research Academy confirmed it was importing supplies of another Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm, to boost the government rollout. The Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine on May 28.
Sinopharm joins Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna as the fifth vaccine approved for emergency use. To date however, there has been no confirmation of when supplies of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Moderna vaccine might be made available.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths
5,485 new Covid-19 infections and 19 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the start of the latest wave of infections, the CCSA has reported 130,929 Covid-19 cases.
Out of the new infections, 1,953 cases were reported in correctional facilities, adding to the thousands of inmates at more than a dozen Thai prisons who have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks. Other infections have been in Bangkok, concentrated at crowded places such as markets, construction camps, factories and settlements.
More information will reported this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
DDC focus vaccines on 70% in Bangkok before provinces
The Department of Disease Control has set an ambitious goal to vaccinate at least 70% of Bangkok residents by July. The department will focus on the capital city and prioritise distribution of vaccines to other provinces based on how severe outbreaks are in the area. The DDC chief commented that the department will focus on Bangkok, speculating that if they can’t control the Covid-19 situation there in the capital city, they won’t be able to control it nationally.
Local vaccine registration for each province will be launched June 14 and residents can sign up for their vaccine via health volunteers, local hospitals, or through a mobile app. Each province has been tasked with developing a Covid-19 vaccine registration application independently to replace the national Mor Prom app that had been opened for vaccine appointment sign-ups at the beginning of the month.
While the government is still waiting for the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines, provincial public health officers are preparing for the June 7 mass vaccination drive launch date and participated in a teleconference with the DDC to discuss. It was decided that vaccine allocations for each province will now be adjusted weekly instead of monthly.
Outside of Bangkok, the decision on what demographic gets priority vaccine access will be left up to each province to decide, in order to allow flexibility. Provinces with big outbreaks can prioritise residents in the affected area, while provinces with few Covid-19 infections can prioritise vaccines for the elderly and at-risk people in their community.
The DDC plans to have 50 million vaccines available before September, and overall expect to meet PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s goal of 150 million doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. AstraZeneca is scheduled to send about 36 million jabs between June and September, with the rest currently planned to be from Sinovac.
Next week, the DDC expects to supply 400,000 vaccines for people to receive their second shot, with priority for prison staff, industrial workers, and teachers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Emergency Decree extended a 12th time, until July 31
After running through the normal bureaucratic process, it’s now official: Thailand is officially extending its Emergency Decree for a 12th time. The Decree was set to expire May 31 and while there was little doubt that it would be extended, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has now signed the official document to extend the Decree two more months. It is now set to expire on July 31.
The extension was originally approved by the Cabinet on May 25 but still had to work its way through the bureaucratic system. The Royal Thai Government Gazette announced the decision in an official publication on May 27, completing the next step in the process to ratify the extension. Now the Prime Minister has completed the final step in the draft bill becoming official when he signed the extension and the Emergency Decree is officially extended until July 31.
The Decree has been extended over and over again as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic drag on. In announcing the extension, the government specifically cited the surge in Covid-19 infections due to the more treacherous third wave of the pandemic in Thailand. Mentioning increasing death tolls and growing clusters throughout the entire country, the need to extend the decree was obvious.
Plans to continue building quarantine facilities and field hospitals to deal with growing infections will be aided by the decree. The massive undertaking of rolling out vaccination to all people in Thailand, a crucial task to get the country on track to reopen to international travel and tourism, is planned to ramp up on June 7.
The announcement also made a point to express gratitude to everyone for cooperation and collaboration. It thanked people for working together to attempt to identify and contain clusters and outbreaks and to do their best to make Thailand safe again.
SOURCE: Tourist Authority of Thailand Newsroom
