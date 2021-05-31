Pattaya
Eccentric architect to rebuild another perfectly good villa
Pattaya-based architect, designer, and engineer, Mario Kleff, is at it again – demolishing another perfectly fine villa to make way for one of his designs. Just like the Majestic Residence on Pratumnak Hill project The Thaiger reported last week, the villa at European Home Place in Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District will be raised to the ground before being reconstructed by Mario and his team.
It’s understood that the owner of the property had initially consulted local contractors to carry out an internal renovation of the property until he invited Mario to look at the work. After uncovering several issues in the property and without being able to fix them, it was ultimately decided that Mr. Kleff would build a completely new property from scratch. So in roll the bulldozers!
Work began last week on the demolition, with plans to use the Wandeegroup’s patented Cellular Beams technology to construct the new building – just like the planned rebuild on the Majestic Residence site. Weather permitting, the new foundations are expected to be laid in the next few weeks.
We caught up with Mario to find out how these two Pattaya projects were landed in such a short period of time and to see what’s next for him and the Wandeegroup.
“The Majestic project was discussed some time ago, but the European Home Place one came out of nowhere! The owner phoned me one morning, asked if I’d take a look at what the other guys did, and it quickly became clear that work needed to be done” Mario explained.
“The original idea was only to renovate the villa, without replacing roof, walls, and structure, but then the owner said ‘let’s just start over – give me something special’ – so I said, let’s do it“.
Mario went on to explain his plans for Wandeegroup; “We really want to emulate some of the stuff we designed in South Africa and bring it to Thailand. Using the Cellular beams and prestressed concrete beams, we can create stunning looking properties, anywhere”.
Whilst this futuristic design might not be for everyone, there’s no doubt it’s eye-catching and you can imagine the stunning sea views from inside this ‘home’. It’s certainly a long way from the quaint little wooden shacks seen on the beaches of Koh Samui and Koh Phangan. But could this design become more popular in the near future?
Would you live in a ‘villa’ like this or do you prefer a more traditional, completely grounded property style?
Crime
Chinese media, Thai police argue over handling of mansion raid in Pattaya
Controversy is swirling around the police raid on the Pattaya luxury mansion last week where a Chinese National shot 2 police officers, as the man and Chinese media claim that the raid was “executed poorly”.
Senior Thai police officers claim the raid was carried out appropriately, while the Chinese man claims he panicked after being approached by suspicious men who were not clearly identified as police officers.
The Chinese media has claimed that proper procedures were not followed and a search warrant was not obtained in advance. Video footage has been circling online showing a group of plain-clothes men coming through the rear of the property, where the owner was relaxing by the pool before fleeing to lock himself in his home.
From the upstairs bedroom, he shot more than 60 rounds from a 9mm automatic pistol licensed to his Thai girlfriend. He also released tear gas on the storming police officers, and investigations later revealed that another Chinese man in the house had a concealed gun. 2 police officers were critically injured, one shot in the stomach and 1 shot in the leg, though the most recent information is that both will recover from being shot.
The deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai police says that the court issued a search warrant after reviewing the evidence from a special operations squad, so police would have prior knowledge of who might be inside and what to expect during a raid. He argues that raid procedure was followed with uniformed police officers and 4 police cars at the front of the property while police entered from the rear to stop anyone from fleeing.
The shooter in custody, a Chinese man known as Leo carrying a passport for investment haven Saint Kitts and Nevis, claims that he fired on the intruders for fear of being kidnapped or harmed with no knowledge that the people storming his property were police.
The police contradict his statement and argue that all officers had proper ID displayed during the raid and had already identified themselves to a gardener when they entered the property.
While Leo’s lawyer maintains that the search was executed without a warrant and run improperly, police maintain they had gone through proper procedures while investigating money laundering and illegal online gambling operations believed to be going on in the luxury mansion.
His lawyer claims that Leo has no involvement with any illegal business or organised crime, and is merely a businessman who made money in gold, property, Bitcoin, and is in Thailand to develop a luxury real estate market. Police argue that bulletproof vests found during the raid and the use of teargas imply more nefarious activities.
Despite conflicting stories, one failure of procedure is that no interpreter was present during the raid, a requirement for any search warrant on a foreign national as many cannot speak or read Thai, as was the case with this Chinese man.
The man has expressed remorse for shooting at police during the raid but argues that he was defending himself as, without any knowledge who the raiders were and what they were doing there, he genuinely believed that he was about to be the victim of a kidnapping. He cited a recent story of a Chinese couple that was abducted just last year, sealed in suitcases, and thrown into a river to drown.
Leo has expressed frustration at the poor conditions he was held in, with no clothes or access to bathing, and with his visa being revoked. Police say he’s being held not only on the original suspicions of money laundering and illegal online gambling, but for attempted murder, causing bodily harm to police, and the illegal use of a firearm.
Chinese media continuesto advocate on his behalf painting a negative picture of the Thai police’s handling of the raid.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
Thailand
Police raid Pattaya bar and arrest 32 people for drinking alcohol
Police raided a Pattaya bar and arrested 32 Thais and foreigners who were allegedly drinking alcohol, violating Covid-19 disease control measures which prohibit gatherings, particularly where alcohol is involved.
Police were called to the Sky Mountain Bar at around 11:30pm last night after a call from a local. Customers and bar staff emerge arrested and taken to the Pattaya City Police station. Police say customers were also smoking shisha tobacco, which is illegal in Thailand. Photos show the hookah pipes confiscated by police.
Partygoers face charges of violating the Chon Buri disease control order that prohibits groups from gathering and drinking alcohol at bars. The manager faces additional charges for allegedly allowing the consumption of alcohol in a restaurant, illegally operating a business as it was past the legal closing time of 11pm in Chon Buri, and illegally selling shisha.
Local officials are discussing whether to close the business. Police are still investigating and have not identified the owner of the bar.
With Covid-19 still spreading in Thailand, police in some provinces have been cracking down on gatherings and parties involving alcohol. In Phuket, last Saturday saw an aptly named bar, “The Honey Pot”, busted for serving customers alcohol and violating Covid-19 restrictions.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Pattaya plans for reopening with no quarantine for vaccinated travellers
Pattaya will reopen to foreign tourists this year under a model similar to Phuket… but only if 70% of residents are vaccinated against Covid-19. Local officials are seeking more vaccine doses in an effort to reach herd immunity and bring people back to one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations.
Under the plan “Pattaya, Move On,” quarantine in Pattaya would be waived for foreign travellers who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Pattaya mayor Sontaya Kunplome says they plan to reopen to foreign tourists during the fourth quarter of the year. City officials are targeting tourists from Germany and Russia.
The mayor says only tourists who are fully vaccinated and are travelling from countries that are classified as a low risk by the Public Health Ministry will be allowed to enter Pattaya under the proposed plan. Travellers will need to stay in Chon Buri’s Sattahip and Banglamung districts, which includes Pattaya, for 14 days before travelling to other areas. During their stay, tourists will need to download a tracking application and report to health officials each week.
Children who are under 12 years old and too young to be vaccinated can enter with their families, but they must be tested for the coronavirus at least 72 hours before travelling to Thailand and they must present a Covid-free certificate.
Those travelling to Pattaya under the proposed travel model will need to stay at a hotel that is certified by the Safety and Health Administration.
The plan still needs to be presented to the Public Health Ministry and then approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
