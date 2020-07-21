Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners | The Thaiger

The Thai Cabinet has extended the visa amnesty for foreigners so they can remain in Thailand during the Covid-19 global pandemic. This is the second extension to the visa amnesty and will be a huge relief for tens of thousands of people who have been in a visa limbo, some without many other options other than staying in Thailand whilst international flights remain limited.

A government spokeswoman, Traisuree Taisaranakul, says that the automatic visa extension will now be in force until September 26, as rumoured. Mandatory 90 day reporting for resident foreigners with ongoing visas will also be suspended until September 26.

At this stage there has not been any additional provisions or paperwork announced, other than a general extension of the current amnesty.

The announcement will assist tourists and visitors who found themselves stranded in Thailand due to travel restrictions, as well as providing extra time for people to make arrangements and take advantage of repatriation flights or opportunities to head home.