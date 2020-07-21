Protesters start a hunger strike out the front of Government House | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Protesters start a hunger strike out the front of Government House
A group calling themselves the New Life Network is staging a hunger strike at the front of Government House, again calling for PM Prayut Chan-o-Cha to stand down and dissolve parliament. They are complaining that the economy is getting worse and that the gap between Thailand’s rich and poor is widening. They say the situation has deteriorated since the military coup in May 2014 when Prayut took control.
Protesters Pumiwat Rangkasiwit and Siranya Thongchuea have also been joined by Somyot Pruksakasemsuk, who is offering “moral support”, presumably with a full stomach. They were displaying the 3-finger salute when the media paid them a visit. The 3-finger salute was made popular in the movie franchise “The Hunger Games” and is seen as an anti-government symbol.
“The government should solve people’s economic problems during the virus crisis by issuing practical measures to help the unemployed,” according to Nation Thailand.
The protesters are also demanding that the government be “more responsive to people’s wishes and to public participation”.
“You must listen to us or resign!”
They submitted a signed petition to the PM’s Office’s vice minister, Suporn Atthawong. He invited the leaders of the protest to discuss their demands in person. There has been a string of smaller protests around the country since last Saturday when a protest of some 2,500 people congregated at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Nation MultimediaKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Central Thailand
Staff injured, property damaged as gang rampages through 2 Bangkok hospitals
Gang members have gone on a rampage through 2 Bangkok hospitals, injuring medical personnel and causing significant damage to property. Violence first erupted at Vibharam-Chaiprakan Hospital in Samut Prakan, just south of the city, when doctors were unable to save the life of one gang member who’d been injured in a fight a few hours before. His death led to 15 gang members unleashing a reign of terror that injured 3 hospital staff members. The gang then travelled to Muangsamut Hospital, where a member of a rival gang, allegedly responsible for the attack on their friend, was being treated. The […]
Bangkok
Smaller protest group outside Army HQ in Bangkok last night
A much smaller group of activists gathered outside the Royal Thai Army headquarters on Ratchadamnoen Avenue, Bangkok last night in protest against an opinion expressed by the now-former deputy spokesperson. The protesters, part of the ‘Free Youth’ group who protested in Bangkok at the Democracy Monument on Saturday afternoon, rallied outside the main gate of the Thai army HQ early in the evening. The Army and police made no attempt to move them. They were targeting Col Nusra Vorapatratorn, who posted comments on her Facebook page about the protesters at the Saturday gathering.She patronised the pro-democracy protesters as “innocent, naive and […]
Events
Police say they are gathering evidence to arrest ringleaders of Saturday protest – VIDEO
Whilst the police attending the mostly-peaceful protest, on Saturday afternoon and evening around Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, they didn’t intervene and break up the crowd. But they were taking plenty of photos. Now Bangkok Police have announced that they were gathering evidence to press formal charges against the leaders of the pro-democracy protest. Chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Lt. Gen. Pakkapong Pongpetra, focused his comments on the activist group “Free Youth,” which led the protests which attracted over a thousand people, “many thousands” according to some international media. Meanwhile, students and protest groups have also staged smaller gatherings in Chiang Mai […]
Protesters start a hunger strike out the front of Government House
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Tourism minister says he’ll punish hotels price-gouging during “We Travel Together”
CCSA recommend an extension to the emergency decree in Thailand
Nearly 80% of Thai prisoners able to find jobs following training during detention
Navy officer jumps in to save driver after car plunges into Chon Buri canal
Government announces 3,000 baht payment for elderly, infant, disabled population
Buri Ram school cleaner claims he was sacked for exposing a predatory teacher
Dozens of Cambodians arrested for attempting to enter Thailand illegally
Hong Kong facing prospect of curfew amid rise in Covid-19 cases
“Ghost-riding” bikers charged after leaving scene of fatal accident
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
Staff injured, property damaged as gang rampages through 2 Bangkok hospitals
Smaller protest group outside Army HQ in Bangkok last night
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
Somkid’s departure sees baht drop further
Cabinet to decide on third visa extension for foreigners
Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
Proposal being ‘examined’ by authorities for a possible visa amnesty extension
More details on visa amnesty “grace period” proposal
Air Asia announces 2 new cross-country domestic routes into Hua Hin
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
Thai government blames Egyptian embassy for Covid-19 positive air crew mess
Nonthaburi man says pythons ate 20 of his cats
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Economy4 days ago
Somkid’s departure sees baht drop further
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Cabinet to decide on third visa extension for foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
More details on visa amnesty “grace period” proposal
- Bangkok2 days ago
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
- Bangkok3 days ago
Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
In reversal, Australian embassy will provide visa extension letters
- Thai Life3 days ago
Experts warn against coconut water concoction for kidney stones