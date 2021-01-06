PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to form committee to investigate illegal gambling | The Thaiger

image
image
image
image
Thailand

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to form committee to investigate illegal gambling

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

57 mins ago

 on 

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to form committee to investigate illegal gambling
PHOTO: Thairath
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Thai government to form an investigation committee to crackdown on illegal gambling in response to the outbreak at a Rayong gambling venue. The spike in cases linked to illegal activity has caused problems for health officials who have been trying to track down elusive gamblers to contain the spread of the virus.

The prime minister says the investigation committee will consist of officials from Thailand’s Security Department, Department of Special Investigation, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and Narcotics Control Board.

“We can’t deny that most people are still joining gambling, which is illegal in Thailand. This is a matter of the officers who have to cooperate and solve this problem. Wherever is the source of infectious disease, they must be eliminated as quickly as possible.”

The national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk also recently ordered a crackdown on illegal gambling joints in response to the recent outbreak at the Rayong gambling den.

After officers from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau raided a Bangkok gambling den, a Bangkok police chief and 5 senior officers were transferred for alleged negligence of duty. The Metropolitan Police Bureau will investigate to determine whether the officers had any involvement in the illegal gambling operation.

Chon Buri and Rayong police chiefs were also both transferred after reports of Covid-19 cases linked to gambling dens in the provinces.

Under the newly-ordered government investigation, Prayut says they will track down “influential figures” who might be involved in the illegal activities.

“We insist that we will use legal measures to arrest those who are involved and destroy all gambling dens found.”

SOURCE: Pattaya News

7 Comments

7 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Jeanluc Alcaina

    Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 5:43 pm

    What is the name of this stupid guy from the government who mentioned that there was “NO” illegal gambling in Thailand ?????

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Galaxy

    Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 5:44 pm

    What is the name of this stupid guy from the government who mentioned that there was “NO” illegal gambling in Thailand ?????

    Reply
    • Avatar

      James Pate

      Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 5:52 pm

      Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.

      Reply
  3. Avatar

    Ernie

    Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 6:00 pm

    Another talk-fest, where people get paid to do nothing.

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Bigsleazypappa

    Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    Simple answer to all this BS, make gambling legal like most countries. It’s 2021 and if people want or need to gamble so be it!! Draconian laws it’s time to move forward just imagine all the revenue taxes and jobs it will create. It would be a new economy that everyone knows would prosper

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Ozvenison

      Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 6:13 pm

      It Ok for the Army to control horse racing and gambling in Bangkok and Chiang Mai though ???
      All a bit of a joke 🙂

      Reply
  5. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 6:16 pm

    I bet he does not.
    .
    .
    Here in Cambodia they just spread a mat on the pavement, and gamble with cards.
    Where is the harm. Of course there will be losers, but they all have an equal chance, which is not as the Thailand government lottery offers …

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

