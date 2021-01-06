PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to form committee to investigate illegal gambling | The Thaiger

Thailand
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to form committee to investigate illegal gambling
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Thai government to form an investigation committee to crackdown on illegal gambling in response to the outbreak at a Rayong gambling venue. The spike in cases linked to illegal activity has caused problems for health officials who have been trying to track down elusive gamblers to contain the spread of the virus.
The prime minister says the investigation committee will consist of officials from Thailand’s Security Department, Department of Special Investigation, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and Narcotics Control Board.
“We can’t deny that most people are still joining gambling, which is illegal in Thailand. This is a matter of the officers who have to cooperate and solve this problem. Wherever is the source of infectious disease, they must be eliminated as quickly as possible.”
The national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk also recently ordered a crackdown on illegal gambling joints in response to the recent outbreak at the Rayong gambling den.
After officers from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau raided a Bangkok gambling den, a Bangkok police chief and 5 senior officers were transferred for alleged negligence of duty. The Metropolitan Police Bureau will investigate to determine whether the officers had any involvement in the illegal gambling operation.
Chon Buri and Rayong police chiefs were also both transferred after reports of Covid-19 cases linked to gambling dens in the provinces.
Under the newly-ordered government investigation, Prayut says they will track down “influential figures” who might be involved in the illegal activities.
“We insist that we will use legal measures to arrest those who are involved and destroy all gambling dens found.”
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thai officials crackdown on “lèse majesté” social media pages and posts
In a crackdown on social media posts critical of the Thai Monarchy, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society says they plan to pursue legal action against Facebook and Twitter for failing to remove content that violates the country’s draconian lèse majesté law.
Social media users who make insulting posts about the Thai Monarchy can also be charged. So far, the ministry has identified 9 people they say are responsible for content shared online that violates Thailand’s laws.
Over the past year, numerous activists and protest leaders involved in the pro-democracy movement have been arrested for allegedly violating lèse majesté law, Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminals Code. Under the law, those who insult or defame the Thai Monarchy face 3 to 15 years in prison.
Pro-democracy activists have been calling on government and monarchy reform, bringing up subjects and questions considered taboo and unprecedented in Thai society.
Many activists use Facebook and Twitter to share information about protests as well as their views on social and political issues. The ministry says they found 5,494 Facebook pages and 2,949 Twitter pages that “harbour illegal content.”
Facebook removed the 3,107 links. Twitter refused to remove 611 links, according to the Bangkok Post. Considering not all the pages in question were removed, the DES minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta says the ministry plans to take legal action on the social media sites for hosting material in Thailand’s domain that are said to violate the lèse majesté law.
From October to December, the DES also found 638 URLS that allegedly violated Thailand’s Computer Crime Act, which has been used to prosecute lèse majesté cases. Most of the links traced back to 26 internet accounts, according to Buddhipongse.
“We have identified nine individuals who are owners of these accounts. They are not new faces and have been charged with similar offences many times before.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Social media users help track down 2 kidnapped children in Bangkok
A man is in police custody in Bangkok after social media users helped track down 2 children allegedly kidnapped in the capital. A 7 year old boy, named only as “B”, and an 8 year old unnamed girl, were visiting a shopping mall in the Phra Khanong district, close to their home, at the time of the incident. According to a Thai Residents report, they are familiar with the mall as they frequently visit it with their grandmother.
When they failed to return home after the mall had closed, the boy’s father, named only as Viroj, went to file a police report. While officers reviewed security camera footage from the mall, Viroj also posted on social media, appealing to anyone who might have seen the children.
He was subsequently contacted by a Facebook user who had seen the boy and girl in Soi Charansanitwong 34 and had bought them food as they seemed hungry and tired. At the time, this person had not yet seen the social media appeal in relation to the missing children. Shortly after, another social media user came forward to say he had seen both children near the Navy Club on Napralan Road.
Police subsequently found the missing children near the Supreme Court, in the Sanam Luang district of the capital. The children were spotted walking in the company of a man, who was immediately arrested. He has since been named as 27 year old Chaiyo Charoenwai, and is being held at Chana Songkhram Police Station. Since his arrest, the suspect’s stepmother has come forward to claim he suffers from mental health issues and would not have intended to harm the children.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | Komchadluek
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
500 kilograms of methamphetamine found hidden in phone booth call boxes
Police found 500 kilograms of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs hidden in 154 phone booth call boxes at a home in the Isaan province Khon Kaen. Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau raided the home yesterday and arrested 6 people who are suspected of being members of a major drug trafficking operation in the Northeast.
Along with half a tonne of crystal methamphetamine, police found 1.2 million speed pills, 200 ecstasy pills and 1 kilogram of ketamine, all hidden in the phone booth call boxes, according to deputy national police chief Manu Mekmok.
Police suspect the packages containing the call boxes full of drugs were ready to be sent to Southern Thailand. Police say the alleged drug traffickers used a similar tactic in the past, concealing drugs in car engines, exercise equipment and loud speakers, then shipping the packages to the South.
The 6 suspects were arrested on charges of possessing illicit drugs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to form committee to investigate illegal gambling
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Chiang Mai ranks 5th on travel site’s list of best places for digital nomads
No travel ban on British arrivals, quarantine facilities tighten rules
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
CCSA Update: 365 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok
Restaurants in Bangkok that violate the measures will be shut
CCSA: Illegal gambling is a major factor in the new wave of Covid-19
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
Thai PM pledges financial assistance for workers affected by Covid-19 restrictions
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
“Don’t try this at home,” Thai FDA warns against self-diagnosis using Covid-19 rapid test
Vaccines bring hope, but we won’t be out of the woods for some time – Thai health officials
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February
Covid-19 control measures by province
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Thailand to get China’s Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine next month
Like a rolling stone (2 decades and counting). My home, Phuket.
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
Deputy PM says relying on tourism is “unacceptable”
PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok
Chon Buri tightens Covid-19 restrictions, including fines for not wearing a mask
Vaccines bring hope, but we won’t be out of the woods for some time – Thai health officials
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
- Central Thailand6 hours ago
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago
Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February
- Bangkok1 day ago
Covid-19 control measures by province
- South1 day ago
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand to get China’s Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine next month
Jeanluc Alcaina
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 5:43 pm
What is the name of this stupid guy from the government who mentioned that there was “NO” illegal gambling in Thailand ?????
Galaxy
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 5:44 pm
What is the name of this stupid guy from the government who mentioned that there was “NO” illegal gambling in Thailand ?????
James Pate
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 5:52 pm
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.
Ernie
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 6:00 pm
Another talk-fest, where people get paid to do nothing.
Bigsleazypappa
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 6:07 pm
Simple answer to all this BS, make gambling legal like most countries. It’s 2021 and if people want or need to gamble so be it!! Draconian laws it’s time to move forward just imagine all the revenue taxes and jobs it will create. It would be a new economy that everyone knows would prosper
Ozvenison
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 6:13 pm
It Ok for the Army to control horse racing and gambling in Bangkok and Chiang Mai though ???
All a bit of a joke 🙂
Toby Andrews
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 6:16 pm
I bet he does not.
.
.
Here in Cambodia they just spread a mat on the pavement, and gamble with cards.
Where is the harm. Of course there will be losers, but they all have an equal chance, which is not as the Thailand government lottery offers …