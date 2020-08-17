Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19 | The Thaiger

A study looking into the world’s safest holiday destinations during the Covid-19 pandemic has placed Thailand in the top spot. Safe it may be, but anyone wishing to visit from overseas will have to wait a while…

The study was carried out by German travel start-up, Tourlane, who looked at various criteria, including the notification rates of new Covid-19 cases, along with each country’s population density and International Health Regulations score. The IHR score looks at how a country responds to a public health crisis and national or global emergencies.

Thailand scored an impressive 85%, with its low number of Covid-19 cases and moderate population density also helping it seize the number 1 spot. Following it on the list of safest destinations are Jordan, French Polynesia, Greece, Uruguay, Italy, Cambodia, Japan, Ireland, and Botswana.

To date, Thailand has had a total of 3,378 cases of Covid-19, with 58 fatalities. The country has now gone 83 days without a case of local transmission, but while the findings of this latest study place it in the top spot for visitor safety, the Kingdom’s borders remain shut to international tourists for the time being.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand