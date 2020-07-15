Air Asia announces 2 new cross-country domestic routes into Hua Hin | The Thaiger

Two new air routes announced by local Thai AirAsia will be a boon to coastal town of Hua Hin… Chiang Mai – Hua Hin and Udon Thani – Hua Hin. The newly announced routes will allow getaways to the popular resort town on the new twice-weekly flights. The flights will be every Friday and Sunday.

CEO of Thai AirAsia , Santisuk Klongchaiya, says that AirAsia is always seeking new opportunities to stimulate domestic tourism as well as offer convenient connections between the nation’s regions. He noted Hua Hin is a “high potential” destination that has long been demanded.

“We believe this is the year of domestic tourism both for Thai travellers and business operators, which is why we have connected Hua Hin to the northern city of Chiang Mai and to the northeast via Udon Thani, flying twice a week on Fridays and Sundays to allow travellers to spend their weekends in the resort town with ease,” Santisuk said on TTR Weekly.

“Hua Hin is a seaside town that offers incomparable relaxation. Peaceful and serene, the destination is also home to various activities and is a perfect fit for friends, couples and families with its coffee shops, fresh seafood and sites such as Mrigadayavan Palace, Hua Hin Train Station and night market.”

A special fare of 777 baht per trip is being promoted to AirAsia BIG members or 820 baht per flight for other guests. The new service will start on August 7.

Chiang Mai is already an established tourist destination and will provide a valuable feeder market for the new Hua Hin flights. Udon Thani in Isaan, Northeast Thailand, has a growing population and will provide weekend getaways for north-easterners, or an escape from their coastal homes in Hua Hin for an Isaan weekend.

• Book July 14- 24 for travel between August 7, 2020 and March 26, 2021 at AirAsia.com.