Government confirms 14.5 million Thais qualify for 5,000 baht state aid | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Government confirms 14.5 million Thais qualify for 5,000 baht state aid

May Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Frida Aguilar Estrada on Unsplash
The director of the Fiscal Policy Office and spokesman for the Finance Ministry says 14.5 million Thai citizens now qualify for the government’s 5,000 baht subsidy, having passed the relevant screening criteria.

Thai PBS World reports that Lawan Saengsanit says this number includes 4.4 million people who succeeded at a preliminary round of screening and have already received their first payment. A further 5.3 million people became eligible after providing more information on their employment, in addition to 4.7 million citizens who filed appeals after initially being disqualified.

The deadline for any further appeals is tomorrow, with Mr Lawan adding that anyone who is yet to receive their money can file complaints with the banks involved, which include the Government Savings Bank, Krung Thai Bank, and Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, from Monday until May 28.

At the end of March, online registration for the subsidy crashed when an estimated 14 million people tried to register.

This was followed by an announcement from the PM in April that the government could only afford to pay the subsidy for one month, followed almost immediately by an apology and clarification that the government was doing its best to make payments over a 3 month period.

14.2 million Thais should receive their 5,000 baht this week, with payments to a further 300,000 recipients expected in due course. It’s only taken 6 weeks to sort out.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, all imported, no new deaths (May 15)

Jack Burton

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

PHOTO: AsiaNews

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced 7 new case of Covid-19 this morning at its daily press briefing. The new cases bring the national total to 3,025 since the beginning of the outbreak. Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the CCSA, says the new infections are all among travellers/returnees from Pakistan, 6 men and a woman, aged 17-31. All are now in state quarantine

No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 56. On Wednesday Thailand reported no new daily cases for the first time since March.

SOURCES: Newshawk Phuket | Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

No sex for a month, Thai disease expert claims

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

57 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Coronavirus survivors should wait a month before they get ‘intimate’. At least that’s what one Thai medical expert is saying. No sex for 30 days. For some, that may be worse than 14 days of quarantine.

“Semen of recovering might carry the virus”, according to Veerawat Manosutthi, senior medical expert at the Disease Control Department, told Khaosod English. The claim is found in a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medicine Association, or JAMA.

The study examined the semen of 38 men that had the coronavirus at a China hospital. 23 of the patients were recovering. Only 2 of them had the virus in their semen.

Due to the small sample size, researchers say there’s more study needed, but the fact that the virus was found in the semen of 2 recovering patients was considered noteworthy and in need of additional investigation.

The study goes on to say that more research should be done about the sexual transmission of the virus as well as how long the virus remains in the saliva of recovering patients. Mansutthi warns that survivors should even hold off on kissing as the virus could be transmitted through the mouth.

For those coronavirus survivors who can’t refrain themselves from having sex, Mansutthi says to at least wear a condom.

SOURCES:Khaosod | JAMA Network

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand’s latest Covid-19 case was a tattoo artist travelling from Phuket to Chiang Mai

Anukul

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

PHOTO: cm108.co.th

Thailand’s latest Covid-19 case revealed yesterday was a tattoo artist who had travelled from Phuket Province to Chiang Mai Province last Tuesday.

Reports suggest that his main goal was to take his wife and son away from Phuket, being a high-risk province, but things didn’t go as planned when he ended up one who got infected. The tattoo artist is 39 years old and he was not the only person to have travelled from Phuket to Chiang Mai during recent weeks – over 200 others have done the same thing. Everyone arriving in Chiang Mai from Phuket had received a Covid-19 test.

The family went through self-quarantine, however, he admitted that he and his family had left the house to buy food for 10-15 minutes at a time. The tattoo artist began experiencing flu-like symptoms during the self-quarantine, with a runny nose but he said he exhibited no high temperature. He ignored the symptoms and did not go see a doctor.

The governor of Chiang Mai, Charoenrit Saknuansat, along with Jatuchai Maneerat, MD from the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health, reported the latest Covid-19 case in the northern city was an ‘import’ from Phuket. The family travelled to Chiang Mai in a personal car and travel history shows that they stopped to buy food while driving to Chiang Mai and also spent a night in Nakhon Phanom Province.

The patient was admitted to the Nakornping Hospital. As for the wife and son, both received multiple Covid-19 tests with negative results. They are now in self-quarantine for 14 days and will be tested again.

Now there is an investigation to find exactly who the tattoo artist had been in contact with in the week before his family’s departure, and since their arrival in the north. The patient claims to have gone nowhere since they all arrived in Chiang Mai.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

