Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals

Tim Newton

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

For Sunday, the numbers for new infections and Covid-related deaths from Bangkok and the Thai provinces over the past 24 hours were announced early this morning. There has been 17 deaths and 2,101 new cases announced by the CCSA.

Thailand has now reached 83,375 total cases since January 2020 and 399 deaths. Out of the 17 deaths, 8 were male and 9 female. One of them was a foreigner. The average age of the deaths was 68 years old.

Bangkok, again, is leading the way with new infections with 980 registered in the past 24 hours, mostly in 4 key clusters of low-income housing communities.

Here are all the provincial totals…

Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals | News by ThaigerSunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals | News by ThaigerSunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals | News by ThaigerSunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals | News by ThaigerSunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals | News by ThaigerSunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals | News by Thaiger• Meanwhile, Thai restauranteurs are pleading with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to ease the Covid-19 restrictions, especially the ban on dine-in services in dark red zone provinces.

• On the aviation front, the third wave of Covid-19 around the country is forecast to show a drop in air travel by 38% for this financial year, according to the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand.

They expect the air traffic in Thailand to remain subdued until at least September this year. Aerothai’s executive VP for operations, said the number of local flights had been stable for the first half of April but it plummeted dramatically in the second half.

Despite the current wave, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is still planning to relax restrictions for international flights to and from Thailand. The Government has re-iterated its commitment to reopen the country’s main tourist areas from July.

• Yesterday the CCSA said that Bangkok will need more beds for severely ill Covid-19 cases over the next couple of weeks, as the number of daily infections continue to rise.

Since the start of April, this is how the third wave has unravelled…

Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for nearly 40 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program, presented 3,900 radio news bulletins in Thailand alone, hosted 450 daily TV news programs, produced 1,800 videos, TV commercials and documentaries and is now the General Manager and writer for The Thaiger. He's reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue.

Crime

Thai woman admits to stealing lottery tickets from blind ticket seller in Bangkok

Avatar

Published

1 day ago

on

Saturday, May 8, 2021

By

A 57 year old Thai woman is admitting to stealing lottery tickets from a blind seller in Bangkok. The woman, Sumali Muangpluem, is now under arrest for allegedly stealing from the disabled seller in the underground Sutthisan Station train between November 25-27 of last year. Sutthisan police say they collected evidence of the same type of theft in many districts, leading them to issue an arrest warrant for Sumali.

Police say their investigations revealed that the suspect would approach blind lottery ticket sellers while holding several tickets in her left hand. She would then use the right hand to pretend she was choosing a ticket and pull all of the tickets off at once so that the lottery seller would only hear one ticket being pulled. She would then hand some tickets to the seller while she hid the rest so onlookers wouldn’t notice. She would then put the tickets in her bag while talking to the seller at the same time to keep her from noticing.

They say the suspect would then tell the seller she would be back to get the tickets and would leave money for the seller in the form of a deposit. One seller said he was keeping in regular touch with police as the same woman kept stealing lottery tickets from other blind sellers. He says he is afraid the suspect may hurt him because he filed a police report against her.

Police say Sumali has stolen about 450 tickets, valued at over 45,000 baht. They say she has stolen tickets at Victory Monument, Payathai, and Bang Na train stations in Bangkok.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Bangkok governor extends closure order due to high Covid-19 count

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 day ago

on

Saturday, May 8, 2021

By

Photo by Russell Davies for Flickr

Bangkok’s temporary closure order will be extended until May 17 to slow the spread of Covid-19. Since April, more than 16,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the capital. Surrounding provinces Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi have also reported high numbers of cases.

The temporary closure order, signed by Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang, was initially set to be in effect from April 26 to May 9. On Friday, the governor signed an order extending the closure order until May 17 due to the spike in cases in the capital.

Schools, tutoring centres, and other educational institutes must remain closed. Entertainment venues, billiard halls, arcades, internet cafes, zoos, skating rinks, boxing stadiums, and fitness centres must remain closed. Convenience stores can stay open until 10pm. Shopping malls can stay open until 9pm.

Despite closure measures and disease control restrictions, cases in Bangkok have remained high with an uptick of infections reported in the crowded neighbourhoods, such as the Khlong Toey slum.

Bangkok has also been classified as a “deep red” zone by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The deep red zone is under the highest control to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Under orders from the CCSA, restaurants in Bangkok cannot offer dine-in services. Only takeaway and delivery services are allowed until the Covid-19 situation improves.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Continue Reading

Politics

Deputy PM declares Thammanat Prompow controversy finished

Neill Fronde

Published

2 days ago

on

Friday, May 7, 2021

By

PHOTO: Thailand's Deputy Agriculture Minister Prompao talks to reporters after a government cabinet meeting in Bangkok (via Reuters)

Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says that the debate is over regarding Thammanat Prompow, the controversial Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and influential Palang Pracharath Party ‘fixer’.

The Constitutional court has already ruled that he is qualified to hold office under Thai law and will keep his position, though a huge backlash followed the ruling, and the public wondered how his 1993 heroin trafficking conviction in Australia. Then using the name ‘Manat Bophlom’, he was convicted of conspiring to import a traffic able amount of heroin, serving 4 years of a 6 year sentence.

According to Wikipedia, Thammanat parliamentary declaration of assets in August 2019 listed “2 wives, 7 children, and a net worth of about $42 million, including a Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Tesla, and Mercedes-Benz along with 12 Hermès and 13 Chanel handbags, luxury watches, and Thai Buddha amulets.”

Thai law says that no one who has been convicted of an indictable offence is eligible to hold public office, but the new decision seems to imply that anything that happens outside of Thailand’s border does not qualify. A legal expert, the Deputy PM says that this ruling is not in opposition to the rules about convicts holding office.

He says that a conviction by Australia’s New South Wales Court is not legally binding in Thailand and therefore does not disqualify Thammanat. Only a jail sentence from a Thai court would be considered a roadblock to a candidate being confirmed to hold government office.

Thai immigration law, however, determines that convictions in home countries will bar people from entry into Thailand. The decision also calls into question the legitimacy of the Australian/Thailand extradition treaty which saw Thammanat deported back to Thailand after serving 4 years of his 6 year sentence.

But the Council of State had declared that someone in jail for 2 years cannot hold office within 5 years of release, regardless of whether the jailing was in Thailand or in another country. The 4 year jail term Thammanat served in Australia ended in 1997 so the 5-year grace period has already passed.

The Deputy PM says that this ruling by the Constitutional Court does set a new precedent for future issues of possible MP candidates that may have been in trouble with the law outside of Thailand. But he stopped short of supporting Thammanat’s prior conduct unconditionally, declining to comment.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission has been under pressure to investigate Thammanat and whether his conduct has been ethical. The Deputy PM said that the Constitutional Court ruling does not whitewash any other issues Thammanat may face.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Continue Reading

Trending