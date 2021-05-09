Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals

For Sunday, the numbers for new infections and Covid-related deaths from Bangkok and the Thai provinces over the past 24 hours were announced early this morning. There has been 17 deaths and 2,101 new cases announced by the CCSA.

Thailand has now reached 83,375 total cases since January 2020 and 399 deaths. Out of the 17 deaths, 8 were male and 9 female. One of them was a foreigner. The average age of the deaths was 68 years old.

Bangkok, again, is leading the way with new infections with 980 registered in the past 24 hours, mostly in 4 key clusters of low-income housing communities.

Here are all the provincial totals…

• Meanwhile, Thai restauranteurs are pleading with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to ease the Covid-19 restrictions, especially the ban on dine-in services in dark red zone provinces.

• On the aviation front, the third wave of Covid-19 around the country is forecast to show a drop in air travel by 38% for this financial year, according to the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand.

They expect the air traffic in Thailand to remain subdued until at least September this year. Aerothai’s executive VP for operations, said the number of local flights had been stable for the first half of April but it plummeted dramatically in the second half.

Despite the current wave, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is still planning to relax restrictions for international flights to and from Thailand. The Government has re-iterated its commitment to reopen the country’s main tourist areas from July. • Yesterday the CCSA said that Bangkok will need more beds for severely ill Covid-19 cases over the next couple of weeks, as the number of daily infections continue to rise. Since the start of April, this is how the third wave has unravelled…

