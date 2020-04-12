Still here, there and everywhere. The Beatles bringing joy 50 years after break-up. | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Still here, there and everywhere. The Beatles bringing joy 50 years after break-up.
BTS, Bangtan, RM, Jimin, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook
The Beatles may have broken up 50 years ago, on April 10, 1970. But the music is still bringing happiness around the world, to the generation that were around when the Fab Four were at the pinnacle of their career, and to a new generations who are just making the happy discovery of their pop treasure-trove.
Hospital staff spin “Here Comes the Sun” on their PA system every time a Covid-19 patient is discharged. This is the routine at Mount Sinai South Nassau on New York’s Long Island, one of the hardest hit communities in the world.
Along with 18 year old Billy Eilish, Elton John and Stevie Wonder (and many, many others), a 77 year old Paul McCartney will play at next week’s “One World: Together at Home” online charity special.
Perhaps their anthem “Come Together”, could be reworked for the current situation – “Don’t Come Together”.
Even the unpolished “Yellow Submarine” has found an unlikely new audience as an intergenerational singalong, being sung by neighbours through windows, socially distant, but inextricably linked.
Their music lives on, in times of trouble.
At least the lack of traffic through THAT roadway crossing in London has allowed municipal workers to repaint the famous crosswalk near Abbey Road.
Their music invaded the US in 1964 when more than two-thirds of Americans still alive weren’t even born. In the UK the band had their first hit with “Love Me Do” in October 1962. So what’s behind their enduring half century legacy as a force in pop music?
They were prolific, they were talented, they were inventive, they had endearing, cheeky personalities. Their music was both tuneful and sometimes profound. They evolved. Their music is as diverse as “I Want To Hold Your Hand” (a pleasant 1960s euphemism for something probably more raunchy) to the psychedelic “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, all in a span of 3 years.
Their music somehow embodied the turbulent world events of the 1960s and even had the ultimate flower-power anthem, “All You Need is Love”.
Discovering The Beatles through younger eyes and ears is now widely available as the scratchy vinyl and flickering films of the era are now available in a single YouTube click. You can immerse yourself in documentaries, films and read about the struggles, triumphs, friendships, marriages, breakups and tragedies – still relevant.
It’s only in the last few years that any band has emerged to challenge the enormous world popularity of The Beatles. It only took 50 years, and it came from an unlikely corner of the pop music world – Kpop, the South Korean genre that has exploded onto the world stage in recent years in a technicolour pallet of vivid colour, catchy pop and slick production.
Another boyband, BTS (aka: Bangtao Boys or Bangtan Sonyeondan) has become a new force of joy and hope for a new generation eager to hear the same messages of love, hope and youthful frailty. BTS are RM, Jimin, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook.
The Beatles were the first band in the world to have three consecutive Number One albums in the Billboard charts in one year. BTS become only the second band in the world to achieve the same result, last year – three Number One albums on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.
The comparisons haven’t been lost on the young South Koreans who even channeled The Beatles’ first appearance on American TV screens when the Fab Four appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show (that was on February 9, 1964). BTS performed in the same TV studio half a century later in 2019 on the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”.
Of course BTS are able to take advantage of the massive reach offered by social media but are also competing against thousands of new acts that have the same worldwide access to reach out to fans, a very different situation from the 1960s when The Beatles had less ‘competition’.
The BTS ‘Army’ (the band’s hugely loyal world fandom) is no-less enthusiastic and are doing their bit to support South Korea’s battles against the coronavirus. When the sold-out stadium concerts for their ‘Map of the Soul’ tour, kicking off in Seoul were called off, the fans donated their cancellation fees to Covid-19 prevention in the country. Local ‘Army’ fandoms are organising fund-raisers in communities around the world to help raise money for hospitals and medical workers, some projects organising food for people who have totally lost their incomes. The power of pop!
Two ‘boybands’, separated by half a century, but their collective music still bringing hope and joy to millions as the world waits out the outbreak, mostly in their homes.
The Beatles’ legacy will be defining a generation’s hopes and fears with luscious and memorable music. Perhaps BTS will be follow in their steps bringing the same sort of hope to a new generation at this disruptive time. Their latest music video has already accumulated 150 million clicks in 6 weeks…
“Look at my feet, look down
The shadow resembles me
Is it the shadow that’s shaking
Or is it my feet that are trembling
Of course I‘m not unafraid
Of course it’s not all okay
But I know
Awkwardly I flow
I fly together with that black wind
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah
Come on up, bring the pain, on yeah
Rain be pourin’
Sky keep fallin’
Everyday oh na-na-na
Bring it, bring the pain, on yeah”
“ON” – BTS
Let’s finish our ode to The Beatles, who broke up 50 years ago, this week, as we sing along with the staff at Mount Sinai South Nassau and a rendition of “Here Comes the Sun”. As we travel along the long and winding road we all need help at this time, and with a little help from our friends we’ll soon get back to normal soon.
Stay safe and stay indoors.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Find local events and browse venues in Thailand with Thaiger Events, or post your own today.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
With more than 20,000 deaths, US surpasses Italy’s total of deceased coronavirus patients
Deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus in the US topped 20,000 yesterday (20,577 to be precise), surpassing Italy, previously the world’s hardest-hit country. It was a grim start to the Easter holiday weekend on which US President Donald Trump had earlier hoped to “reopen the country”. With the report of 1,863 new deaths nationally yesterday, the US has reached two grim milestones – all 50 states are now in a state of emergency, and the US outbreak is the deadliest in the world.
Italy has still lost more people per capita: with a population of 60 million, roughly 31 of every 100,000 people there have been killed by the virus. In the US that ratio is 5. If the US death toll were to match the ratio in Italy, more than 100,000 Americans would die.
But after two months of extreme social distancing and devastating losses, Italy’s crisis seems to be gradually subsiding; the daily number of new cases has fallen by almost half since the peak in late March. The US is still on an upward trajectory of its pandemic “curve,” with the number of new cases increasing nearly every day.
Estimates on how many people will end up dying in the US have fluctuated in recent weeks as new data continues to pour in from various attempts at mathematical modelling. A leading projection model from the University of Washington has forecast about 60,000 deaths, far fewer than the 100,000 to 240,000 deaths that were projected in a White House press release less than 2 weeks ago. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had this to say…
“The real data are telling us that it is highly likely that we’re having a definite positive effect by these mitigation things that we’re doing, this physical separation, so I believe we are gonna see a downturn in that. And it looks more like the 60,000 than the 100,000 to 200,000.”
As Americans desperately seek assurance that the country has a path out of its crisis, the official response has been fractured and uncertain.
In his daily briefings and private calls with officials, US President Trump has sought a strategy for resuming business activity by the end of April. But leaders in states with some of the biggest outbreaks caution against actions that they say could lead to another spike in cases and prolonging the crisis.
In an interview on Friday night, Fauci said he hoped the nation would find a “real degree of normality” by November.
The US is still stepping up its response to the virus, albeit delayed by politics and states vs federal frictions. The Pentagon announced yesterday it will invest 133 million dollars to increase domestic production of N95 masks needed by health-care workers on the front lines of fighting the virus.
Across the country, Americans braced for the unthinkable: empty churches, silent ballparks, students struggling to learn over a Zoom connection, families without food, doctors desperate for protective equipment and an ever-growing list of the dead.
In an interview, Rev Timothy Cole, a priest at Christ Church in Washington’s Georgetown district, who was the district’s first known Covid-19 patient, said this moment “feels more like the darkness of Good Friday, when Christians believe Jesus died on the cross, than the rebirth celebrated by Easter Sunday.”
SOURCES: USA TodayKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Mai man caught licking handrail
Chiang Mai police have arrested a 40 year old man after footage of him licking a fence handrail went viral on Facebook. After reviewing the video of the shirtless man in Sarahpi licking a handrail, local police along with healthcare workers were able to identify the man and took him into custody.
He has been transported to the Suan Prung Psychiatric Hospital in Chiang Mai for a mental health assessment. Health officials said he has a history of “antisocial behaviour” after suffering a previous nervous breakdown. It is not known what his intentions were when he licked the metal tube fencing.
The fence, located outside of Honey Dee Bee on Soi 14/2 Changkheng in Tambon Sarahpi, and the surrounding area will be disinfected by Chiang Mai District workers.
เมื่อช่วงเวลาตอนเย็น เวลาประมาณ 16.00 (โดยประมาณ) หนูไปสารภีมาค่ะ ขากลับ จอดรถติดไฟแดงที่แยกยางเนิ้งค่ะ (แยกที่จะไป รร สารภีพิทยาคม เผื่อใครนึกไม่ออก) ระหว่างที่จอดรถติดไฟแดงอยู่นั้น หนูเห็นมีผู้ชายคนนึง ปั่นจักรยานมาทางทางไหนไม่ทราบนะคะ เพราะมันเป็นสี่แยก เห็นอีกที เขาจอดอยู่กลางไฟแดงก่อนค่ะ เขาเลียมือเลียเเขนตัวเอง หน้ารถจักรยานมีกระดาษแปะไว้ เขียนว่า #ติดโควิด-19 แล้วหนูจอดรถติดไฟแดงเป็นคันแรก ผู้ชายคนดังกล่าวปั่นจักรยานมาข้างรถหนู (ตรงที่หนูจอดจะเป็นสะพานเล็กๆ นะคะ) จะมีราวเหล็ก ผู้ชายคนนั้นเขาก้มเลียราวสะพานค่ะ หนูอี๋มาก ทั้งขยะแขยง ทั้งกลัว กลัวเขามาเลียรถหนู มันใกล้มากๆ ค่ะ ฝากเตือนได้มั้ยคะ อย่าดราม่านะคะ อย่าด่าหนูนะ ถ้าเกิดเขาติดโควิด-19 จริงๆ แล้วเขามาทำแบบนี้ มันเป็นอันตรายต่อคนอื่นๆ มากๆ ถ้ามีคนเดินมาจับราวสะพานต่อ จะเกิดอะไรขึ้น ถึงแม้เขาอาจจะไม่ได้เป็นโควิด-19 แต่ก็ไม่ควรทำแบบนี้ หนูไม่ได้ประจาน หนูแค่อยากเตือนคนอื่นๆ ค่ะ
Posted by Mayple Rungthiwa on Friday, April 10, 2020
SOURCE: Chiang Mai Times : Chiang Mai OneKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Fake Isaan coronavirus doctor robs the elderly
A man impersonating a doctor from the health department has been arrested in north-eastern Thailand for robbing his patients. 49 year old Isaan man Wanlachon Singthong targeted seniors in the Kamalasai District, of Kalasin Province. He told his victims he was a doctor providing free sanitation services to protect them from the Covid-19 outbreak.
When the seniors welcomed him into their house, he robbed them and slipped away.
Wanlachon confessed to officers that he drove his motorbike, with no license plate, to one home last Tuesday where the 75 year old woman was home alone. She told police that while she went back inside to put on a face mask, Wanlachon stole 800 baht in cash and road away.
Wanlachon then went to 77 year old Ms Samai’s home where, after some medical advice, he suggested she shower. While Ms Samai was busy showering he searched the home but finding no valuables, he fled and went on to his next victim, 71 year old Ms Thorn. Just like Ms Samai, he recommended a shower to prepare for an examination. This time he stole 20,000 baht in cash, a gold necklace, and her mobile phone.
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Wanlachon worked as a recycler of wood from old homes. He told investigators Covid-19 took away his livelihood and desperate, he decided to become a thief. Police stated that he even offered free Covid-19 tests to the victims.
Mr Wanlachon was charged with petty theft, impersonating a health official and faces additional charges under the State of Emergency Decree.Facebook page.
With more than 20,000 deaths, US surpasses Italy’s total of deceased coronavirus patients
Chiang Mai man caught licking handrail
Fake Isaan coronavirus doctor robs the elderly
33 new coronavirus infections confirmed, 3 more deaths (Sunday)
Chiang Mai hiking spots go up in flames
Still here, there and everywhere. The Beatles bringing joy 50 years after break-up.
Phuket confirms 4 new Covid-19 cases (Sunday)
Ranong province still Covid-19 free
Beware of virus transmission from family members: health officials
31 Thai returnees from Russia quarantined, 3 hospitalised with fever
Currency will be a key driver in Phuket’s (eventual) tourism recovery?
PM urges Thailand to observe Songkran at home on April 13
Viral video urges Indonesian Muslims to march on virus hotspots – VIDEO
PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact
Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
3M denies masks destined for Germany were seized in Bangkok and re-routed to US
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
PCT – we’re all going to be suffering from Post-Coronavirus Trauma
Chiang Mai vigilantes set up roadblocks and checkpoints
New immigration measures for stranded visitors considered by Thai cabinet tomorrow
UPDATE: Phuket announces 4 new cases, 5 hotels allowed to remain open
Central bank gives advice on disinfecting cash
UPDATE: Ban on arriving flights lifts at midnight tonight
Phuket adds Kathu and Chalong sub-districts to ‘lockdown’ list
Facebook page advocates violence against ‘shit tourists’ in Phuket
Interior Ministry: No 24 hour curfew, for now
Hungarian tourist dies in Phuket after failing to reveal Bangla Road visits
Pattaya issues three month prison sentence to curfew violators
Trio arrested with 47 kilograms of marijuana they were selling on Facebook
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Asia4 days ago
Pattaya issues three month prison sentence to curfew violators
- Cancellations3 days ago
Aviation industry estimates that 25 million jobs are in peril
- News & Updates3 days ago
90 day ban on transporting horses to control AHS virus outbreak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Visa amnesty for foreigners – but conditions apply
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket announces restricted travel between sub-districts from April 13
- Bangkok4 days ago
BIG arrest on price gouging of Covid-19 safety gear and fake test kits
- Air Pollution3 days ago
North still choked with dangerous smog
- Asia4 days ago
International visitor numbers down 35% January-March, exceeding worst predictions