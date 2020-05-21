State of emergency likely to remain through June | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
State of emergency likely to remain through June
Despite the reopening of many businesses and a loosening of the national curfew, Thailand’s national state of emergency appears set to remain in effect for at least another month, as authorities are “still not confident” about the nation’s recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, according to a military source. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha met yesterday with military top brass to address the outbreak that continues “wreaking havoc on people from all walks of life.”
The unnamed source says military chiefs are prepared to carry out the government’s wishes if it decides to extend the Emergency Decree, and strict enforcement will continue until the pandemic subsides. The National Security Council, the National Intelligence Agency and other military agencies have been keeping a close eye on the easing of business shutdowns since Sunday, when huge numbers of people flocked to shopping malls.
According to the source, the agencies are worried about the impact on public health if the state of emergency does not continue when the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration allows more businesses and activities to reopen in June. In the current “Phase 2 easing period,” the government needs to wait at least 14 days to assess whether more relaxation of restrictions will lead to further virus outbreaks.
Without the executive decree, the source says, the CCSA will be dissolved and the government will lack the legal mechanisms, including shutdowns and the curfew, which it has used since March to contain the spread of the virus should further action become necessary.
Security authorities say the enforcement of the Communicable Diseases Act alone is not adequate, as legal power will be mostly exercised by the Public Health Ministry.
This is different from the current CCSA management with the PM authorised to give a “single command” integrating the work of both security and health officials.
The secretary-general of the National Security Council says he will call a meeting today between security officers and representatives from the health and business sectors on enforcement of the Emergency Decree, which is due to end on May 31.
Thai government urges the public to comply with contact-tracing system
The spokesman for Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweeslip Wisanuyothin, says it’s vital the public complies with the government’s tracking and tracing system if the virus is to be suppressed. The country is currently recording daily new cases in single digits, most of them returnees and already in state quarantine. One of the 3 new cases today was a 25 year old female student who recently returned from the Philippines. She entered state quarantine on May 13 and was found to be infected on Tuesday, though she remains asymptomatic.
However, a report in Coconuts says the government remains concerned that, should the general public fail to comply with contact-tracing requirements, the country could see a second wave. Dr. Taweeslip says that although more than 3 million people “checked in” at various businesses at the weekend, over 700,000 of them had not “checked out” again, causing discrepancies in the numbers.
“If one infection happens, we can trace back precisely where that person has gone. It can reduce the number of people that must be tested, as shopping centres can have thousands of visitors each day.”
When questioned as to why the data is being kept for 60 days when the virus typically has an incubation period of just 14 days, Dr. Taweeslip cited the Lumphini Boxing Stadium ‘cluster’ as an example. The cluster of cases that arose there in March went on to infect four generations, each with an incubation period of 14 days.
Contact-tracing apps are increasingly being deployed around the world in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In South Korea, very early adoption of tracking and tracing meant the country avoided going into lock-down at all.
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases including German man, no deaths (May 21)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced this morning that 3 new Covid-19 cases were found over the previous 24 hour period, but no deaths, bringing the national total to 3,037 and leaving the death toll at 56.
The new cases were found in Bangkok and Chon Buri – 2 in community areas while 1, a returnee from the Philippines, was already in state quarantine.
A German man is among the new cases. The 42 year old lives in Bangkok but went to Issan’s Chaiyaphum province from April 30 to May 16. A family member had a fever on May 8 but did not go to hospital. He also went to a shopping mall in Chaiyaphum during his stay. After returning to Bangkok, he went for a check-up was found to be infected last Monday.
The second case is a 72 year old Thai man who suffers from diabetes and lung cancer. He is being treated in a state hospital. He went for a haircut at a Bangkok salon 4 days ago, after which his symptoms began to appear on Monday.
The third case is a 25 year old female student who recently returned from the Philippines. She entered state quarantine on May 13 and was found to be infected on Tuesday, though she remains asymptomatic.
9 more people have fully recovered and returned home, leaving just 84 still under treatment. 2,897 have recovered and been discharged, taking the recovery rate to 95% Globally, there have been more than 5 million confirmed cases and around 330,000 deaths.
Officials fix online class glitches, schools may wait on opening
Schools are set to open July 1, but it could change if it seems too risky to have students, teachers and parents crowding schools so soon after the country was in the middle of its Covid-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the government is working on getting kids set up with virtual classrooms after glitches in the system and many without access to the learning platforms.
Schools have one of the highest risk of disease transmission, according to Bangkok Post. Inspections are underway to see if schools should reopen in July. Schools in infection-free areas will probably be allowed to reopen first, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday.
“Students must study online until the pandemic is more under control.”
For now, the government is working on providing 2 million TV signal recievers for its distance learning television, or DLTV, making sure those in remote villages can access the programs. Most students have not been able to tune into the DLTV programs since it went live this week, an Office of Basic Education Commission, or Obec, official told the Bangkok Post. Many children do not have a smartphone or internet access.
The distance learning programs faced criticism after many could not tune in on Monday and after a video of an English lesson with poor pronunciation went viral on the internet.
The education minister told the Post that officials prefer learning in person, but they need to have a plan if it is still to dangerous to open schools in July. Schools were originally going to open in mid-May, but the start date was postponed to July 1.
Incoming international flights remain banned until at least the end of June, leaving some potential foreign English teachers stuck in their home countries and unable to start work.
Phil
May 21, 2020 at 11:41 am
The reality, to everyone except the government it seems, is that in fact there has been no “emergency” in Thailand, if the figures shown are correct. There has been no first wave of the Covid 19 “crisis”, so the threat of the dreaded “second wave” is misplaced. The reported 56 deaths can hardly be called a “crisis” or “emergency”. Far more people are dying from other medical issues than this! The biggest crisis here now is the misery they are forcing onto their own people, and they should be prioritizing the full relaxing of restrictions and full opening of business to allow the people to earn money and live again.