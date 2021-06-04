Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Prakan inmates getting vaccinated
Samut Prakan, the province that sits just below Bangkok and on the upper lip of the Gulf of Thailand, has started to vaccine its local inmates at the Samut Prakan Central prison.
Further, by next week, the minister of justice, Justice Somsak Thepsutin, has announced all “white correctional facilities” will get vaccines. Justice Somsak says that they are working towards reducing “congestion”.
Justice Somsak oversaw the start of vaccinations at Samut Prakan Central Prison, which is deemed a “white prison” and has not reported any Covid-19 infections. The vaccination program leaders are optimistic they can vaccinate 1,800 people a day and concluding when all 6,515 people that “use” the prison are vaccinated.
The vaccination program was established after over a dozen prisons in the Land of Smiles reported they had Covid outbreaks. Justice Somsak said that the Director General of the Department of Corrections has been told to “reorganize” the correctional facilities so inmates can be spaced further apart.
It remains to be seen if part of “reorganizing” to reduce “congestion”, vaguely coded language that suggests overcrowding, will include releasing any prisoners on special parole.
SOURCE: NNT
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai launches website for expats to register for Covid-19 vaccination
The northern province of Chiang Mai has launched a website where foreign residents can register to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Provincial permanent secretary Kanok Sriwichainan says foreigners who have not registered through the Mor Prom app can now do so at the Kampang Wiang website. They will need to provide their passport number and vaccination will be carried out with either the AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines.
“In the near future, people will be able to select their preferred vaccines. As their vaccination date nears, a notification will be sent to each person via SMS or they will be informed by nearby hospitals and Village Health Volunteers.”
The website was initially only open to Thai nationals over the age of 18, who could register using their ID cards. The site was expanded to foreigners yesterday. The Bangkok Post reports that the registration of migrant workers will be done by the provincial employment office, who will obtain the details from their employers.
According to Kanok, anyone who was registered by their agencies or organisations, or who registered themselves through the Mor Prom app, at Nakornping Hospital, or via health volunteers, does not need to re-register on the website. In addition, anyone without house registration in Chiang Mai can contact nearby hospitals for vaccination.
Meanwhile, on the southern island of Phuket, the director of Vachira Hospital, Chalermpong Sukontapol, says over 29,000 undocumented migrant workers will be vaccinated this week, ahead of the planned re-opening to international tourism from July 1.
On Wednesday, the island took delivery of an additional 30,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, along with 3,600 AstraZeneca doses. A further 13,000 Sinovac doses and another 150,000 of AstraZeneca are expected – and will be needed if the island is to achieve its goal of vaccinating over 70% of the population.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Friday Covid Update: 2,631 new cases and 31 deaths
2,631 new Covid-19 cases and 31 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has recorded 143,116 Covid-19 infections and 1,083 deaths. In total, there have been 171,979 Covid infections and 1,177 Covid-related deaths reported in Thailand since the pandemic started last year.
Of the new cases, 189 were detected in Thai prisons, adding to the thousands of cases among inmates. More than a dozen correctional facilities have reported Covid-19 outbreaks, prompting the Thai government to look into tackling the longstanding problem of the overcrowded prisons.
Restrictions remain tight in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest wave of cases with more than 40,000 Covid-19 infections reported since April 1.
More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.
Tourism
PM to chair meeting on Thailand’s re-opening as Phuket officials demand clarity
The Centre for Economic Situation Administration will today discuss plans for the revival of Thailand’s tourism sector at a virtual meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Attendees will discuss a future quarantine-free re-opening of 10 provinces considered popular tourist destinations: Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Chon Buri, Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Buriram. While Phuket is gearing up to re-open to vaccinated tourists from July 1, it’s hoped the 9 other provinces can do so from October 1.
The Bangkok Post reports that in 2019, the combined tourism revenue from these 10 provinces was around 1.5 trillion baht, which is why they’ve been chosen to partake in the pilot re-opening plan, which will be implemented between October 1 and December 31.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says the details of the re-opening will be discussed at today’s meeting. However, just 28 days before Phuket’s re-opening, tourism officials there say they still don’t know the details of the “sandbox” programme. And they add that unless more clarity is forthcoming, the re-opening may not happen. Bhummikitti Raktaengam from the Phuket Tourist Association says government agencies on the southern island are still in the dark about a lot of things.
“The problem is we have been asked a lot lately by interested parties in other countries as to what the exact conditions of this tourism programme are. But we cannot really answer these questions even though there are just 28 days left. If things are still left so unclear, the Phuket sandbox won’t likely happen as planned.”
One of the issues creating confusion is just how long vaccinated tourists will need to remain on the island. While the government previously mandated a period of 7 days, Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says this may increase to 14 days as a result of the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Kingdom. However, as with many other things, this has yet to be confirmed.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
