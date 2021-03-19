Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection | Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection

Photo via Facebook/ วีระศักดิ์ วิจิตร์แสงศรี

After a severe Covid-19 infection, governor of Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the recent outbreak in Thailand, was released from the hospital after nearly 3 months of treatment. The virus negatively affected Governor Veerasak Vichitsangsri’s lung function and led to a bacterial infection. During his treatment, he was on a ventilator for 42 days and, at one point, he was not able to speak.

Veerasak is also diagnosed with cerebrovascular disease which affects blood flow to the brain. In earlier reports, doctors said that the governor’s brain had been affected by the bacterial infection which was also destroying some of his lung tissue.

The governor spoke to the press on Friday after being discharged from the hospital. He was in treatment for 82 days. Veerasak said that when he tested positive for Covid-19 back in December, he thought he would recover within 10 days.

“Symptoms were more severe than I thought.”

The governor told the media that at one point during his treatment, he thought he would never be able to talk again. Doctors were worried about his brain function, Veerasak said, but he says he recovered and regained the ability to speak.

Thai PBS says the governor was unconscious for 42 days. During that time, he was also on a respirator. Dean of the Faculty of Medicines at Siriraj Hospital, Prasit Watanapa, says the governor set a record for the longest time a patient has been on a respirator.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 100 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, Emergency Decree extended

Photo via Facebook/ศูนย์ข้อมูล COVID-19

100 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. The Emergency Decree was also extended for the 11th time at today’s CCSA meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The decree will now be in place until May 31.

Interagency cooperation and integration under the decree is still necessary to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Thailand, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA’s daily report in English.

In today’s daily briefing, Natapanu said there are now 1,054 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 27,594 coronavirus infections and 90 deaths.

Out of the 100 new cases, 41 cases are from active case finding, 55 are local transmissions and 4 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.

A 53 year old Thai woman in Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. She had underlying conditions of diabetes, myocardial infarction and pneumonia. On January 29, the woman had symptoms of a cough, difficulty breathing and a loss of smell. She tested positive for Covid-19 on February 2 and transferred to a hospital in Bangkok. She later developed a blood infection. She died on March 17.

SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand

Thailand

CCSA approves shorter quarantine for visitors travelling from certain countries

Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun / Photo courtesy of the Royal Thai Government

The mandatory quarantine period for foreign arrivals will be shortened 7 days for those vaccinated against Covid-19 and 10 days for those who have not had the vaccine, unless they are travelling from a country where the virus has mutated. In today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to relax international travel measures over time, with the first lift of restrictions starting on April 1.

Quarantine will remain at 14 days (which ends up being more like 15 or 16 days) for all visitors travelling from countries where new Covid-19 variants have been reported.

Travellers with a vaccination certificate and a Covid-free certificate will need to quarantine for 7 days and be tested once for Covid-19 before being released. Vaccinated travellers without a Covid-free certificate will need to test twice during quarantine.

Those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to quarantine for 10 days and be tested for Covid-19 twice.

Also starting next month, travellers in quarantine will be allowed to leave their rooms use the hotel’s facilities like the gym and swimming pool. Starting July 1, travellers in quarantine will be allowed to dine at the restaurants at their accommodation and have massages.

Those arriving in Thailand from countries with reports of new variants of the virus will need to undergo quarantine for 14 days at an approved hotel or facility. They will also need to undergo a Covid-19 test 3 times before they are released.

By October, officials plan to have most of the travel restrictions lifted, with quarantine only required for those from certain countries, which will be specified by the CCSA later on.

Songkran

No splashing at Songkran, traditional activities must follow disease control measures – CCSA

Photo by Arisa Chattasa for Unsplash

No splashing or water gun fights will be allowed during next month’s Songkran festivities celebrating the Thai New Year. In the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting today chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to prohibit water splashing and foam parties as well as other close contact activities like the powdering of faces with chalk. They say the restriction’s on Thailand’s most popular holiday is an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Traditional activities will still be allowed, as long as people abide by strict disease control measures, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA daily update in English. He says specific details on the restrictions will be announced at a later date.

“Instead, Songkran activities this year will focus on the traditional aspects of the festival such as merit making, such as sprinkling water on Buddha statues, pouring water on the palms, on the hands of the elderly… and asking for their blessings.”

