Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Ryanair CEO says anyone who refuses vaccine is an “idiot”

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary. (via Wikimedia)

Michael O’Leary, the CEO of RyanAir not known for biting his tongue, has spoken out against mandatory vaccinations but has made clear his personal beliefs on getting vaccinated. In recent comments, O’Leary said that anyone who turns down a potentially life-saving Covid-19 vaccine is an “idiot” and suggested that people who turn down the vaccine without good reason should suffer the consequences.

While he has said he’s opposed to programs in Austria and Germany that make vaccination mandatory, in an interview with The Telegraph he also said that airlines should only let vaccinated travellers onto flights – a bold statement from the head of Ryanair, the largest budget airline in Europe. He supported governments making rules barring unvaccinated people from activities that could easily spread Covid-19 or that use medical resources that they chose not to be protected against.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you shouldn’t be allowed in the hospital, you shouldn’t be allowed to fly, you shouldn’t be allowed on the London Underground, and you shouldn’t be allowed in the local supermarket or your pharmacy either. We recognise the rights of everybody to decide not to get vaccinated if you so want. If you personally object to vaccination, because it’s some huge government/big pharma conspiracy; apart from the fact that you would be plainly an idiot, we respect your right to be an idiot.”

The Ryanair CEO’s remarks come as new Covid-19 fears grip Europe due to the faster spreading Omicron variant sweeping the UK and Europe. O’Leary expects a 10% drop in passengers this month due to the new variant and the tightening restrictions that follow it, and predicts that 2022 will start out with a whimper due to Omicron.

He believes that if new safety restrictions are enacted or if authorities are plagued with uncertainty over the effects of new strains of Covid-19 and how to cope with them, tourism confidence will continue to decline and people won’t risk travelling.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Manu
2021-12-19 13:36
56 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: He's right. If you are, for example, 25 years old with no health problem then no he is not!! And if you think differently then YOU are the idiot!
image
HighSo
2021-12-19 13:42
„and you shouldn’t be allowed in the local supermarket“ While all his other words are these of an mad idiot, these are the most frightening. Some people might argue „well, you can still order online“. But what about the people…
image
dingdong
2021-12-19 14:02
people should stop using this smart asses services...everything that belong to ryanair or to this punk dont use it , dont buy it , dont think about it...only idiots use sevices of other idiots...even beeing vaccinated i think this brother…
image
Cabra
2021-12-19 14:04
A bit hyperbolic, as per usual for this guy, but not entirely wrong. People who refuse vaccines for this virus (which is clearly getting better at attaching itself to host carriers) are indeed going to pay a price. As they…
image
Wackamole
2021-12-19 14:46
1 hour ago, HighSo said: „and you shouldn’t be allowed in the local supermarket“ While all his other words are these of an mad idiot, these are the most frightening. Some people might argue „well, you can still order online“. But…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

5 Free Tools To Find Profitable Condos in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

SUNDAY COVID-19: 22 deaths, daily infections below 3,000
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Ryanair CEO says anyone who refuses vaccine is an “idiot”
Sponsored2 days ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
advertiseadvertise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Is Omicron less or more dangerous than earlier Covid variants?
Thailand6 hours ago

Can Men & Women Have A Platonic Relationship? | The Stinky Food challenge
Transport12 hours ago

Transport Co announces month-long 10% discount on fares
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
North East17 hours ago

Nong Khai land border opening to Test & Go scheme December 24
Crime18 hours ago

Porn site raided after posting photoshopped image of exec
Tourism19 hours ago

British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand sees tourism dropping due to Omicron worries
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago

TAC explains what happens if a tourist or child gets Covid-19
Thailand1 day ago

How To Get A Long Term Visa In Thailand
Thailand1 day ago

How did the first Go-Go bar in Thailand start? | Patpong, A Brief History
Thailand1 day ago

New Year’s events reminded of Covid-19 safety and 1 am booze curfew
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

UK and the EU brace for more Omicron-induced closures and restrictions
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending