SUNDAY COVID-19: 22 deaths, daily infections below 3,000

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: December 19 Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, total Covid-19 infections dipped below 3,000 for just the second time since the surge seen from the third wave of Covid-19 beginning in April. December 14 was the first time this occurred as daily infection numbers have been steadily falling.

The CCSA reported 2,899 new Covid-19 infections, down 233 since yesterday, and 22 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 6 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,162,655 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 4,389 recoveries, up 1,111 from yesterday. There are now 41,793 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 1,512 from yesterday, including 928 in the ICU and 249 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 21 were found in correctional facilities, 22 were identified by community testing, and 2,802 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 946 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Thailand has been steadily increasing the number of vaccinations in the country, having administered over 98 million injections in total. Next week should see first dose recipients surpass 50 million vaccines, and booster shot recipients pass 5 million injections. Over 43 million people have received 2 doses to be considered fully vaccinated.

SOURCE: CCSA

SOURCE: CCSA

 

Jason
2021-12-19 14:55
The stats are interesting. I wonder what the numbers of Omicron are??
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

